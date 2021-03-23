Eventually, Delone Catholic’s PIAA Tournament win streak was going to come to an end.
The Squirettes, who are the reigning Class 3A state champions, had won eight consecutive games in the state tournament dating back to 2019. The answer to when that run would come to an end came Tuesday, as Delone fell to District 10 champion Villa Maria, 47-39 at Central Cambria High School.
“I thought we played well,” Delone coach Gerry Eckenrode said afterward. “That’s a very tough team and I thought they defended us very well tonight.”
Both teams came out with a slow tempo, with Carissa Dunham opening the scoring for the Victors (20-0) nearly two minutes into the contest with a trifecta. Abby Jacoby answered right back for Delone (20-2) to make it 3-3 with 4:50 to play in the first quarter.
Villa then ripped off a 9-0 run to get out to a 12-3 lead, forcing Eckenrode into a timeout late in the first. Out of the timeout, the Squirettes responded with a 7-2 run of their own, capped by a banked-in 3-pointer by Giana Hoddinott to end the quarter with the Victors ahead 14-10.
“You’re playing one of the top teams in the state and one of the best programs in the state, so you know there’s going to be runs in the game,” Villa coach Doug Chuzie said of the back and forth nature.
The Victors held of 17-13 lead mid-way through the second quarter, but then pushed it out to 22-13 after a Rachel Majewski and-1, forcing the Squirettes into yet another timeout. Once again, however, the reigning champs had an answer.
They closed the half on an 8-3 run, including late buckets from Maggie Hughes and Makenna Mummert to pull within four at 25-21 at the halftime break.
“When we could get them out of position on defense we were able to get some good looks,” Eckenrode said. “But I think their length gave us a bit of a trouble with that zone and I made some changes to our offense that I think maybe I could’ve made a little sooner.”
Mummert converted a layup for two of her 13 points on the night to begin the second half and pulled Delone within one possession at 25-23. The Squirretes then had three opportunities to tie or go ahead early in the third, but the ensuing possessions ended in a missed layup, a backcourt violation and a charge, keeping Villa ahead by two mid-way through the third.
“It’s awful hard. We just could not get over the hump,” Eckenrode said of the stretch. “We had opportunities and we just couldn’t climb the mountain to get ahead.”
The Victors then went on a 6-1 run, capped by a layup from freshman McBride, who’s older sister Kayla is a WNBA all-star, to push the lead back out to 31-24. They maintained that cushion into the final frame, ending the third up 35-28.
Things began to look precarious for Delone halfway through the fourth when Ainsley Thunnel and Ava Ward turned in back-to-back layups to push the margin out to double figures at 41-30 with just over four minutes to play. Shortly thereafter, Maggie Hughes fouled out of the contest for the Squirettes, forcing Eckenrode into another timeout.
While things appeared bleak, Delone went down swinging. Out of the timeout, Hoddinott stepped into a triple to cut the lead to eight and seconds later Abigael Vingsen hit one of her own to make it just a five-point lead at 41-36 with 3:03 to play.
Moments later, the Squirettes had an opportunity to cut the gap to one-possession, but Hoddinott’s floater came off the rim and Carissa Dunham stepped up to hit both ends of a 1-and-1 for the Victors on the other end, pushing it out to 43-36 with with under a minute to play.
After a turnover by Delone, Dunham sunk two more from the line and despite a late 3-pointer by Mummert, Villa held on for the 45-39 victory.
“We just didn’t get any chance to shoot enough 3-point shots to the end,” Eckenrode said. “I changed the offense and it seemed to open it up. I wish I would’ve done it sooner.”
Hoddinott led all scorers in the contest with 16 points.
“You just do your best to stay in front of her. You know she’s gonna get her points,” Chuzie said of the Delone junior. “I’ve know G(iana) since she was in eighth grade from the CYO basketball championship and she’s obviously a great player.”
The Squirettes finish the season at 20-2 and will return in 2021-22 with a full arsenal, as no players on the current roster are seniors.
“We’ll be back and I think we’ll be better next year,” Eckenrode said. “This is a good team and I think they’re only going to get better with that experience.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Villa Maria 14 11 10 12 — 47
Delone Catholic 10 11 7 11 — 39
Villa Maria (47): Rachel Majewski 3 1-1 9, Carissa Dunham 2 4-4 9, Ainsley Thunell 3 0-0 6, Ava Waid 4 2-2 10, Jayden McBride 4 1-1 9, Sydney Pearson 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Walz, Shaughnessy. Totals: 18 8-8 47.
Delone Catholic (39): Abigael Vingsen 1 0-0 3, Abby Jacoby 2 0-0 5, Giana Hoddinott 6 2-4 16, Makenna Mummert 6 0-1 13, Maggie Hughes 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Baughman, Swarz, McCann. Totals: 16 2-5 39.
3-pointers: VM — Majewski 2, Dunham, DC — Hoddinott 2, Mummert, Jacoby.
