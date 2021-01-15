Prior to the season, Delone Catholic boys’ basketball coach Brandon Staub talked about trying to build a winning culture.
One easy way to build that culture is to win games, and the Squires did just that on Senior Night on Friday, grabbing a resounding 69-35 victory over visiting Biglerville in YAIAA Division 3 action.
“It feels really good,” Staub said after the game. “We scheduled this back in December, earlier in the year than it would traditionally be. Then after the pause we were hoping that we’d be able to come back and play. It always feels good when you get to honor the people who put the four years of work in and to come out and get a win.”
The Squires (1-2 in YAIAA Division 3, 1-2 overall) took an early 18-12 lead after the first quarter thanks to points from five different players. That balance is something Staub says is key to his team’s success in the games to come.
“We have a number of different guys who can score 10 points for us on any given night,” he said. “We had three guys, I think, in double figures tonight and then another guy with nine and that balance makes us a tough to defend.”
The lead continued to expand early in the second quarter as the Canners (0-3, 0-3) struggled in the halfcourt, leading to transition opportunities for Delone. The Squires went on a 12-1 run in the first four minutes of the quarter to push the lead out to 30-13.
“Against Berm and Hanover we shot the ball poorly and we thought in those two games we were real close to being right where we needed to be,” Staub said after the game. “Tonight we kind of did the same stuff but the shots were falling and it always makes your offense look good when the shots are falling.”
Drew Parker, who led all scorers for the Canners with 13 points, tried his best to keep the visitors in it. He scored nine of his 13 in the first half, including five in the second quarter.
However, the second quarter belonged to Delone senior Ryan Wildasin, who scored six of his 12 points in the frame to help the Squires take a 40-20 lead into the break. Wildasin had two of the eight Delone trifectas on the night.
“It felt good to knock down some shots earlier,” Wildasin said after the game. “We knew we had a big game tonight. We had to get the first win of the season and we wanted to win for all the seniors on senior night.”
In the second half, it was much more of the same from the Squires as they put the pedal to the floor. The hosts hit three triples within the first four minutes of the quarter and quickly put the game to rest, taking a 55-26 lead with 3:27 to play in the third.
“Our depth and the pace seemed to really set us apart tonight,’ Staub said after the game. “We tell the kids ‘you don’t always have to make a great play, you just have to make the next play.’ So we try to take whatever the defense gives us. Tonight, fortunately, with the ball movement and everything the shots were falling at the end of those possessions.
Freshman Camdyn Keller continued his strong start to the year, leading the Squires with 13 points, while Bryson Kopp joined him in double figures with 10 and older brother Coltyn Keller chipped in with nine.
“Camdyn just has great basketball instincts,” Staub said of his budding star. “Some kids see the game and feel the game better than others and Cam is definitely one of those guys. He’s a special player for us both on offense and defense.”
The Squires will look to build momentum on Saturday when they travel to Mount Calvary Christian, while Biglerville heads to Camp Hill on Monday.
“If we take care of the ball and rebound as well as we did tonight, I think the wins will come,” Staub said. “We try and be process oriented and if we do the things the right way the results will follow.”
Biglerville 12 8 10 5 — 35
Delone Catholic 18 22 23 6 — 69
Biglerville (35): Eli Weigle 2 3-5 7, Christian Shaffer 1 2-2 4, Caden Althoff 1 0-0 2, Drew Parker 5 3-5 13, Nolan Miller 0 1-2 1, Cameron Tyson 1 1-2 3, Lukas Smelser 2 0-0 5. Non-scorers: Cervantes. Totals: 12 10-16 35.
Delone Catholic (69): Ryan Wildasin 4 1-2 12, Camdyn Keller 6 1-1 13, Coltyn Keller 3 2-2 9, Asher Rudolph 1 0-0 2, Ryan Moore 2 0-2 4, Trenton Kopp 2 0-0 5, Jake Sherdel 0 0-2 0, Bryson Kopp 4 0-0 10, Ryan Murphy 3 1-1 7, Matt Rineman 2 3-6 7. Non-scorers: Didio, Hoffman. Totals: 27 8-16 69.
3-pointers: B: Smelser 1, DC: Wildasin 3, B. Kopp 2, T. Kopp 1, Co. Keller 1.
