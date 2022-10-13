Bowhunters in Pennsylvania get to experience a triad of seasons starting tomorrow.
The statewide archery bear season opens tomorrow and runs through Saturday, Nov. 5.
The one-week muzzleloader season opens tomorrow as well and goes through Oct. 22.
Meanwhile, the statewide archery season for deer is underway and continues through Nov. 18.
Only one bear may be taken during the license year and all harvested bears must be checked by the Game Commission.
Hunters who take a bear during archery season or the October muzzleloader and special firearm seasons should call the Game Commission’s centralized dispatch center at 1-833-PGC-HUNT to make arrangements to have the bear checked.
Bears do go down in Adams County, though the history of harvests is a short one.
Counting the first Adams County bear was taken legally 10 years ago, a total of 44 have been harvested, 10 in 2021. The highest kill was 11 in 2019.
The first bear in 2012 was shot by bowhunter Frank McCollum. There was a second bear taken that year.
The year 2012 was also a first for Adams County, for a less celebratory reason: It was the debut of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Pennsylvania, on a deer farm in New Oxford.
That year, as the fall and deer seasons approached, the Game Commission was installing a process where deer killed in the county would be required to be checked and tested at a location in York Springs.
On the night of Oct. 17, there was a meeting hosted by the Game Commission in one of the Bermudian Springs auditoriums to explain the requirements to hunters and the rest of the public.
As I was sitting in the meeting and taking notes, a text message on my phone informed me that the first legal kill of a black bear had taken place in York Springs and not too far from my location.
McCollum, who lives on Baltimore Road, York Springs, saw the bear before, even had trail camera photos of it from the summer.
He also saw the bear the Saturday before hunting white-tailed deer on a treestand not too distant from his house.
“He came right in close,” McCollum said. He had a bear tag, but wasn’t sure it was legal to take one, so he let the bear walk.
Frank went home and checked. Yes! There was an archery season for black bears in Wildlife Management Unit 5B, where he was.
The following Wednesday, Oct. 17, Frank was ready when the bear showed up again late in the afternoon. A single arrow took the 125-pound bear down from 10 yards.
Back at Frank’s house after 8 p.m., hunter and bear posed in the headlights for an historic photo opp.
For good measure and no doubt, there was no less than three wildlife conservation officers, including WCO Darren David and WCO Shawn Musser from York, at Frank’s house that night, along with plenty of friends and fellow hunters.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
