PIAA BASEBALL
Holy Ghost Prep 9,
Littlestown 0
The Firebirds hammered seven extra-base hits, including a trio of home runs, in their shutout of the Thunderbolts in PIAA Class 4A action on Monday. The loss ended Littlestown’s season at 14-8, while Holy Ghost (16-5) moves into Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Reese Acord belted a solo shot for his seventh dinger of the season and Aiden Robbins went deep for the fifth time. Matthew Goldenbaum also left the yard for Holy Ghost, which saw Isaac Acosta, who was 3-for-3, rattle a pair of doubles.
With the offense cranking out 13 hits, Holy Ghost pitchers Nick Henn and Justin Lucas were in cruise control. Henn whiffed seven in three innings to give him 55 strikeouts this season, and Lucas fanned a pair to bring his total to 44.
The Bolts managed only two hits off the Firebird hurlers, those coming from leadoff man Brandon Morgret and Nate Thomas. Ryan Jones also drew a pair of free passes.
Littlestown 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Holy Ghost Prep 011 340 x — 9 13 1
Peart, Hahn (4), Dennis (5). Henn, Lucas (4). WP: Lucas. LP: Peart. SO-BB: Peart 2-0, Hahn 1-0, Dennis 1-0, Henn 7-2, Lucas 2-1. 2B: HG-Robbins, Kalac, Acosta 2. HR: HG-Robbins, Acord, Goldenbaum
LEGION BASEBALL
Biglerville 6,
Shippensburg 5
Cameron Hartzel hit a one-out single to score Gavin Taylor in the eighth inning and give Post 262 a walk-off win on Monday.
Taylor walked to begin the eighth, and after an out Aiden Hoffman also drew a free pass. A balk was followed by the third walk of the frame, bringing Hartzel to the dish. He hit the third pitch he saw into center to end the game.
Biglerville was forced to rally in the seventh after Ship plated three runs to inch ahead. Eli Weigle reached on a bunt single, moved to second on an error and then swiped third. Weigle later hustled home on a passed ball to square the game.
On the mound, Weigle struck out eight and gave up just one earned run over six innings of work. Hartzel came on in relief and eventually picked up the win.
Hartzel finished with two hits and Kolton Trimmer had a pair of RBI for Biglerville.
Shippensburg 001 010 30 — 5 7 4
Biglerville 012 100 11 — 6 6 5
Timmons, Kissinger (4), Kunkle (8). Weigle, Hartzel (7). WP: Hartzel. LP: Kunkle. SO-BB: Timmons 2-5, Kissinger 2-4, Kunkle 1-0, Weigle 8-1, Hartzel 1-2.
