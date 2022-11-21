Mia Yancey broke her third record in three days at the Franklin & Marshall Invitational over the weekend.
THE SKINNY STORY
• The Gettysburg women’s swim team finished second out of eight teams, behind only Washington and Lee. The Bullets accumulated 1230 points, while Washington & Lee had 1764.
SUNDAY RECAP
•Mia Yancey set her third Bullets women’s swimming program record with a second-place swim that clocked in at 51.93. Her new time tops the 51.99 record set by Kate Crilly in 2020.
• The 400 Freestyle A-Team of Yancey, Valerie Lawton Ava Collin and Mia Morreale took first with a time of 3:31.27. The team is now the second-fastest performing team in the event in program history with the swim. The B-Team of Maggie Sedlak Olivia Evans, Regan Tait andMaya Lily Knoller was seventh, with a time of 3:38.63.
• Collin placed third overall in the 100 freestyle, with a time of 52.56.
• Morreale was first in the B Final of the 100 freestyle and ninth overall (53.19). Her swim would have beat three swimmers in the A Final. Also in the B Final was Lawton, who finished fourth in the heat and 12th overall (54.30). Teammate Knoller was right behind, in fifth in the heat and 13th overall (54.37).
• In the C Final of the 100 freestyle, Evans was third in the heat and 19th overall with a time of 54.96. Teammate Tait was sixth in the heat and 22nd overall, at 55.36.
•Lindsay Blake took fourth overall in the 200 backstroke, clocking in at 2:07.31.
• Sedlak was first in the B Final of the 200 backstroke and ninth overall, at 2:09.44. Her time would have outpaced three swimmers in the A Final. Natalie Wisniewski was fifth in the heat and 13th overall, at 2:11.25. Lauren Manningwas fifth in the C Final and 21st overall, finishing at 2:13.53.
•Olivia Pyott was seventh overall in the 200 breaststroke, touching at 2:26.59.
•Emma Anderson went a 2:28.47 in the B Final of the 200 breaststroke to take fourth in the heat and 12th overall. In the C Final, Morgan Saunderswas fifth and 21st overall, at 2:33.17.
• In the 1650 freestyle, Morgan Krepp finished ninth overall with a time of 18:14.92.
•Annabel Gorman took third in the 200 butterfly B Final and 11th overall, clocking in at 2:14.14. In the C Final, Hillary Roth was second in the heat and 18th overall (2:17.98). Mia Martinez was fifth and 21st overall (2:19.54).
SATURDAY RECAP
•Mia Yancey took first overall in the 200 freestyle with a program-record time of 1:53.00. Her swim upends the record set in the 1990-91 season by All-American Lynne Cassidy, of 1:53.67.
• The 200 Medley Relay A-Team of Natalie Wisniewski, Bramley Hawkins, Maya Lily Knoller and Yancey was also first overall, finishing with a time of 1:46.95. The team becomes the fourth-fastest in the event with the swim. The B-Team, consisting of Lindsay Blake, {dfn}Olivia Pyott{/dfn} (Lancaster, Pa./Hempfield), Hillary Roth and Olivia Evans was eighth overall, at 1:50.22.
•Morgan Krepp was second overall in the 400 IM, clocking in at 4:34.29. With her swim, she is now the third-fastest performer in the event in program history.
•Emma Anderson finished sixth overall in the 400 IM, touching at 4:40.97. She is now the eight-fastest performer in program history in the event.
•Annabel Gorman was fifth in the B Final and 13th overall in the 400 IM, finishing at 4:47.75. Lauren Manning was eighth in the B Final and 16th overall, touching at 4:50.86.
•Ava Collin also competed in the A Final of the 200 freestyle, finishing seventh overall with a time of 1:57.31.
•Regan Tait was second in the 200 freestyle B Final and tenth overall, with a time of 1:58.35. Blake was fourth in the B Final and 12th overall, clocking in at 1:58.87. Maggie Sedlak followed right behind in fifth in the B Final and 13th overall (1:59.74). All three swimmers would have outpaced the eighth-place finisher in the A Final.
•Valerie Lawton was fourth in the 200 freestyle C Final and 20th overall, at 2:00.18. Her time would have beaten three swimmers in the B Final.
• In the 100 butterfly, Hawkins took first in the B Final and ninth overall with a time of 59.72. Roth was fifth in the B Final and 13th overall, clocking in at 1:00.81.
• Pyott took seventh overall in the 100 breaststroke, finishing with a time of 1:06.48. Knoller was fourth in the B Final and 12th overall, at 1:07.87. Also in the B Final, Sarah McAndrew was sixth and 14th overall. She touched at 1:08.85.
• In the C Final of the 100 breaststroke, Morgan Saunders was fourth and 20th overall, at 1:10.14.
•Mia Morreale and Wisniewski both swam in the A Final of the 100 backstroke, with Morreale finishing fifth overall (59.15) and Wisniewski taking seventh (59.50). Morreale’s time is the sixth overall in program history, while Wisniewski’s is tenth. In the C Final, Evans took seventh and 23rd overall, with a time of 1:02.78.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.