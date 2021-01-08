It would have been easy for Jared Nace’s Bermudian Springs boys’ basketball team to get discouraged on Friday night.
Its opponents, visiting New Oxford, hit just about everything early on in Friday’s YAIAA clash en route to a 21-16 lead after the first quarter.
Instead, the Eagles kept their composure and fought back from multiple deficits to claim a 57-51 season-opening victory.
“We didn’t shoot it bad early either, they just shot it even better,” Nace said after the game. “At one point there I was wondering if they were going to miss.”
Buoyed by 13 points from star guard Connor Jenkins, the largely new-look Colonials came flying out of the blocks. New Oxford built a 16-8 lead with 3:30 left in the opening quarter before five straight points from Bermudian, capped by an Ethan Beachy trifecta, calmed things down.
When the quarter ended, Nace said he was glad to see his team was still right there in the contest.
“Credit to New Oxford, they shot it real well. We just stayed with it,” Nace said. “We just kept chipping away little by little.”
The second quarter belonged to the hosts.
The Eagles quickly ripped off five consecutive points to tie the game and then continued their run, to the tune of 12-1, capped by a Brandt Yurick 3-pointer to make the score 28-22 mid-way through the quarter.
“We have a lot of heart,” Yurick, who finished with 14 points in the ball game, said of his team. “We all really, really want to win and we have the heart to keep playing whenever we’re down.”
A quick spurt capped by an Aden Strausbugh triple brought New Oxford back within one and the two teams went into the half within touching distance, with Bermudian leading 32-30.
Early in the second half it was the Torbyn Eakins show. The Colonials big man scored six consecutive points to put his team back on top and the visitors built a 43-36 lead late in the third quarter.
“Early on we did a good job on the boards, particularly the offensive boards. But in the second half they started getting some offensive boards,” Nace said of the struggles. “I get a little upset thinking about offensive rebounds because I know how many they got in the second, so that makes it tough.”
The Eagles punched back a bit at the close of the quarter, scoring four-straight points against the New Oxford 2-3 zone to bring it to 43-40 after the third.
“I wasn’t really worried when they went zone,” Nace said. “We’ve got five seniors out there. This isn’t their first time doing it. If this was a little younger team, I don’t know if you get that kind of play.
Connor Shaw scored five of his seven points on the night early in the fourth quarter to put Bermudian back up 45-43. That was followed by a Jay Martinez and-1 to make it 48-43 with 5:01 left in the contest.
The Eagles pushed the lead all the way out to 52-43 with just under four minutes remaining, but the Colonials didn’t go away. Strausbaugh pocketed a 3-pointer with with just over two minutes to play to cut it to 52-48.
That’s when Yurick stepped up.
The ball got swung to him as New Oxford was trying to play tight defense without fouling and the senior made a play, catching the ball and driving baseline for a falling layup to extend the lead to six with 1:45 remaining.
“It felt great to get some energy into the team and to make a play for the team,” he said postgame. “We needed a big play and thankfully I was able to make a play.”
Just moments later, Jenkins picked up his fifth foul of the ball game and was forced out with a team-high 17 points, though just four after the first quarter.
Jacob Schriver, who led the Eagles with 17 points, hit one free throw for the hosts and Bermudian closed it out from there.
“They were looking forward to this game for a long time,” Nace said of the win. “We’ve talked about being grateful to be able to play with all that’s going on in the world around, and we feel fortunate to be able to play the game we love.
Bermudian will look to make it 2-0 on Monday as it hosts Delone Catholic in YAIAA-3 play, while New Oxford welcomes Spring Grove for a Division 1 contest hoping to right the ship.
New Oxford 21 9 13 8 — 51
Bermudian Springs 16 16 8 17 — 57
New Oxford (51): Nick Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Aden Strausbaugh 3 0-0 8, Braden Carver 5 2-2 14, Justin Floyd 1 0-2 2, Connor Jenkins 5 4-7 17, Torbyn Eakins 4 0-0 8.Non-scorers: Pascoe, Rickrode, Crabbs, Rex, Rebert. Totalls: 19 6-11 51.
Bermudian Springs (57): Ethan Beachy 3 1-2 8, Ethan Young 2 0-0 4, Jaylen Martinez 3 1-2 7, Jacob Schriver 6 5-6 17, Brandt Yurick 6 1-2 14, Connor Shaw 3 0-1 7. Non-scorers: T. Carpenter, Kline, Erdman. Totals: 23 8-13 57.
3-pointers: New Oxford — Jenkins 3, Carver 2, Strausbaugh 2. Bermudian Springs — Beachy 1, Yurick 1, Shaw 1.
JV Score: New Oxford 43,
