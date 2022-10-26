For a full 80 minutes, Fairfield left every ounce of blood and sweat it had on the field.
And when the final whistle blew, the Knights spilled their tears on that home turf as well.
Following a dream start in which they scored 41 seconds into the game, Fairfield was unable to contain a youthful Camp Hill side which found the back of the net five times in a 5-2 victory in District 3 Class 1A girls’ soccer action on Wednesday evening. The defeat was just the second of the season for Fairfield (11-2-1), which has been one of the district’s premier small-school programs.
Prior to Thursday, Fairfield had recorded a playoff win every year since 2012 and had advanced to the semifinals each year since 2014.
“These girls enjoy a lot of success and it’s a credit to the hard work they do,” said Fairfield head coach Owen Phelan. “They work out year round — out of school and in school — and you can see that on the field. We have a very small team, but we play well.”
It looked to be more of the same for the Knights when Erin Gregg settled the ball and calmly beat Camp Hill keeper Sophie Ceo 41 seconds into the match. The Lions (11-7-1) had an answer four minutes later, however, after being award a penalty kick for a handball in the box. Sophomore Della Hawkins buried a shot into the lower left corner and the game was quickly knotted at a goal apiece.
“We’ve been here before, been down by a goal and had to respond,” said Camp Hill head coach Jared Latchford. “We’re a young team but very resilient.”
Lion speedster Sophia Shaw began to assert herself on the right wing, displaying the type of quickness and skill that allowed her to lead Camp Hill in scoring with 15 goals and a a dozen assists heading into the match. With little more than 15 minutes left in the half, Shaw somehow squeezed between multiple Fairfield defenders and got enough on the ball to slip it into the net for a 2-1 lead.
The visitors’ advantage doubled with four minutes remaining as Shaw created another opportunity. The freshman set up Scarlett Colestock, who pushed home the Lions’ third goal of the opening half.
Shaw and Hawkins were effective in the attacking third during Camp Hill’s run of three unanswered tallies.
“We believe in having a good and positive team that are all friends,” said Latchford. “Those two are really good friends and naturally play well together and play for each other. Everyone plays like that, but in the attacking third they’re going to stand out.”
The Knights showed their heart out of the halftime break, taking the fight to the Lions as they adjusted their formation. The added pressure produced more scoring chances, including a penalty corner as the clock crept under 29 minutes to play.
The ball came in from the right of the goal and caromed until a Fairfield player got a foot on it and drilled a shot off the crossbar. With the keeper down and the ball on her right foot, Breana Valentine threaded the needle beautifully as her blast went past Dylan McInory and Cece Beem into the net.
The Knights seized the momentum and poured on the attack as Camp Hill saw air leaking from the balloon.
“We shifted our formation into something more aggressive, hoping it would put them on their heels and give us some chances, and it did,” said Phelan.
Latchford countered with an adjustment in attempt to thwart the attacking Knights.
“It looked like they moved some pieces around and had more numbers in the attack,” he said. “We tried to slow the momentum and sub more to slow down the game. We also switched to a three-back and it worked to our advantage.”
With 24:30 to play Cadence Holmberg launched a shot over goal and had another good look a minute later.
But Beem, a freshman who was likely the shortest player on the field, helped swing momentum back over to her team’s side with sure-footed play in the middle. A jitterbug with a seemingly fearless approach, she was instrumental in triggering Camp Hill rushes and denying Fairfield probes throughout.
“She controlled the middle of the field,” said Phelan. “We had trouble establishing dominance in the middle of the field. We knew that if she was going to control it, we were going to have a long night.”
After weathering the storm, Camp Hill extended its lead back to two goals when sophomore Marissa McGuire settled a ball, turned and slid a shot inside the post at the 8:14 mark. Less than three minutes later Hawkins iced the victory with her second score of the night.
The five goals allowed by Fairfield matched the total it yielded during the regular season.
In Fairfield’s post-game huddle players shared words of thanks and support with one another.
“They battled to the end,” Phelan said. “We had an older team this year and they’ve seen a lot of things. They didn’t get frazzled when they got behind. Tough breaks, sometimes they happen in soccer.”
