Littlestown has gotten off to a rough start to its 2023 campaign on the diamond, losing five of its first seven contests.
Needing a win to get things straightened out, head coach Robert Rohrbaugh gave the ball to junior Colby Hahn on Thursday, and Hahn delivered.
The righty led the Thunderbolts to a 7-1 victory over Bermudian Springs in a YAIAA-3 contest on Thursday afternoon in York Springs.
“I trust Colby. He has the most experience of any of our pitchers,” Rohrbaugh said. “He was excellent today.”
Hahn went the distance and allowed one run and one hit with 10 strikeouts and five walks. His only real trouble came in the bottom of the sixth, where Littlestown (3-5, 3-2) held a 4-0 lead. But that’s when the Eagles started to stir.
With a runner on and two down, Austin Reinert walked and Lucas Zepp was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Gabe Kline then walked to force in a run, which prompted a visit from Rohrbaugh.
Hahn ran the count full on the next hitter before freezing him for the punchout to end the threat.
“I lost the plate a little bit in the sixth,” Hahn said. “Coach told me to clear my head, get back in there and throw strikes. That’s what I did.”
Rohrbaugh added, “Colby was nibbling a little bit there in the sixth and I just told him to throw strikes and trust his defense.”
The Bolts tacked on a trio of insurance runs in the top of the seventh as Brandon Morgret, Ryan Jones and Hahn each singled to start the inning and loaded the bases for Peyton Bossom. Bossom reached on an error to score Morgret, then Lucas Bacher walked with the bases loaded to plate Jones and Hahn then came home on a wild pitch.
Hahn sat the hosts down in order in the seventh to end it.
“This was our best game of the season from top to bottom,” Rohrbaugh said. “We started well with three early runs. Hahnie pitched well and we fielded the ball well.”
Hahn added, “I still have to do my part but it’s nice to have an early cushion like I had today.”
Littlestown put up a three-spot in the top of the first with Bossom being plunked with the bags loaded to force in a run. Then Bacher laced a two-run single to right-center.
In the second, Jones poked a single to right-center that plated Nate Thomas.
“We practice well and we have a talented team. We just haven’t been playing up to our potential,” Rohrbaugh said. “Hopefully this is the turning point for us.”
Hahn added, “We know what we have on this team and we know what we’re capable of. It’s just about putting it all together and breaking out.”
Littlestown’s five losses have come to teams with a combined 28-12 record with the only team that has more than two losses being West York.
“Aside from West York, we’ve lost to really good teams. That’s a game I’d like to have back,” Rohrbaugh said. “We’re seeing a lot of good pitching this year, so if we can get to districts, we should be ready.”
Jones led the way for the Bolts with three of their eight hits, while Thomas, Morgret and Jones each touched the dish twice. Bacher knocked in three runs to aid the cause.
Bermudian (4-4, 3-2) received a good outing on the mound from Nate Keller, who went 5.2 innings. Keller allowed three earned runs and five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.
The Eagles are back in action on Friday when Middletown visits, while the Bolts are off until Monday when YAIAA-3 top dog Kennard-Dale pays a visit.
Littlestown 310 000 3 — 7 8 0
Bermudian 000 001 0 — 1 1 4
Colby Hahn and Brandon Morgret; Nate Keller, Austin Reinert (6) and Liam Cook. WP — Hahn. LP — Keller. SO-BB: Hahn 10-5; Keller 8-2, Reinert 2-1.
