“I love Anne Bair.”
That was the first thing Manhattan University women’s basketball head coach Heather Vulin said when asked about the freshman from Gettysburg following the Jaspers’ 52-45 win over Mt. St. Mary’s University Saturday afternoon in Emmitsburg.
Bair, who started for four years for the Warriors and led them to a 93-19 record, a pair of district titles, a division title and three state tournament appearances, was in the starting lineup for the fourth straight game and fifth time during her rookie campaign.
“It’s a big adjustment going from high school to college,” Bair said. “It’s what I’ve worked for for so long and to play with and against this level of athletes is amazing.”
Bair finished her high school career with 1,476 career points, good for third on Gettysburg’s all-time list and also holds the school record for career assists with 632.
For the Jaspers, her role is different as she’s not one of their main scoring options, averaging just 1.5 points per game in nearly 15 minutes of action per contest, to go along with 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists. She’s counted on more for her play at the defensive end of the floor than she ever was when she wore the Maroon & White.
“Anne is an absolute winner,” Vulin said. “You don’t always see what she does by looking at the box score. She has the ability to make the players around her better on both ends with the way she communicates and she’s a spark plug for us.”
Bair was a team-best plus-22 when she was on the floor on Saturday in her 28 minutes of action. She scored three points on 1-of-4 shooting and had two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
That one made field goal was a big one, though. It came with 7:19 left in the fourth quarter with Manhattan holding a 35-32 lead.
“Most Division 1 players were the best player on their high school team, so it’s an adjustment when you get to college,” Bair said. “I’m playing with so many talented players. I’ve never played with girls that are 6-4 or guards that are as quick as Dee Dee Davis. You have to have a better sense of when to shoot and when to pass.”
She continued, “Coach wants me to be a pass-first point guard, to defend well and to just focus on things other than scoring. If you’re a good defender, your coach almost has to play you.”
Bair has attempted just 51 shots from the field in the team’s 28 games.
“Defensively, it’s really hard for freshmen to do well, because they are asked to do things that most of them haven’t had to do before,” Vulin said. “Anne is committed at that end of the floor, she’s a hard worker and very physically strong.”
Saturday’s contest at Knott Arena was played just 17 miles from where Bair played her home games during her scholastic career and there was a large contingent of friends and family in the stands to see her play. That helped to draw 780 fans to the game, about 50 percent more than average for Mount home games.
“It was truly incredible to play this close to home,” Bair said. “None of our other opponents are anywhere close to home. It’s a dream come true to play a game at this level this close to where I grew up.”
The team made the four-hour bus trip on Friday, staying overnight in Gettysburg and going to the Bair family home for a team dinner on Friday night, hosted by Anne’s parents, Jeff and Sarah.
The win improved Manhattan to 12-16 overall and 9-10 in MAAC play with one game remaining in the regular season.
