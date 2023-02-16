Some of North America’s biggest black bears reside and are taken by hunters in Pennsylvania.
Three of the Yogis killed in the 2022 seasons were larger than the average bear, each more than 700 pounds.
Eleven other bears didn’t miss many picnic baskets and tipped the scale at over 600 pounds.
A total of 3,170 bears were taken overall in 2022, as the 14th largest take of all time, and down from the 3,621 of 2021.
The all-time best bear season came in 2019, when hunters harvested 4,653.
Hunters scored in 58 of the state’s 67 counties (including Adams) and 22 of its 23 Wildlife Management Units (WMUs).
Bowbenders zipped 737 bears in the archery season, 712 went down in the muzzleloader/special firearms season, 1,051 in the general season and 663 in the extended season. Another seven were taken in the early season.
“Our season structure allows hunters to pursue black bears across multiple months, using multiple tools, when opportunity best matches up with their availability,” the Game Commission’s black bear biologist.Emily Carrollo says. “They can hunt when they have the time off work or school or other responsibilities, which is good for them and helps us reach our management objectives.”
The third-most bear licenses ever were bought by hunters in PA in 2022, 203,922 residents, 9,717 nonresidents.
The largest bear to fall in 2022 was the 755-pounder harvested by Cory Bennett, of Toms River, N.J. He got it with a muzzleloader on Oct. 15 in Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County.
The heaviest bear ever taken in Pennsylvania was an 875-pounder harvested in 2010 in Pike County. Since 1992, seven black bears weighing at least 800 pounds have been lawfully harvested in Pennsylvania hunting seasons.
Tioga County was the leading bear producer, where 187 bears went down last season. Lycoming County was second with 152, then Bradford and Luzerne counties with 126 each.
Hunters took seven bears in Adams County, down three from the 10 of 2021. All told, 355 bears were harvested in southcentral Pennsylvania, about 110 fewer than in 2021.
Harvests in other southcentral counties (2021 figures in parentheses) were: Huntingdon, 81 (115); Bedford, 71 (82); Mifflin, 34 (55); Blair, 33 (39); Fulton, 31 (47); Perry, 29 (42); Juniata, 26 (36); Franklin, 18 (17); Snyder, 15 (12); Cumberland 8 (8); and York, 2 (1).
The final bear harvest in WMU 5A which includes Adams County, 17, up 3 from 2021.
MAN MAKES IT 42 IN 57
(The following entry is usually for entertainment purposes only).
After Sunday’s day in the Arizona sun, the Kansas City Chiefs are 3-2 in big game and the Birds fell to 1-3.
Since Super Bowl I, man has relentlessly inflicted his best onto beast.
The Chiefs getting by the Eagles in big bowl 57 further cemented my infallible formula (75 percent success rate) for predicting the super winner.
Teams with manly monikers – Steelers (6), Cowboys (5), Giants (4), Patriots (6) and Raiders (3), Chiefs (3), have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy a whopping 42 of 57 times.
Teams named for animals are a paltry 12-24.
The matchup of Bengals and Rams in 2022 seriously bucked the trend.
So, a team with an animal moniker rarely comes out on top. The Eagles got ahead but couldn’t maintain, while fighting the odds (and some say the refs as well).
BULLET POINT
• Hunters and members of waterfowl organizations are invited to virtually attend the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Annual Waterfowl Briefing, which will be streamed live via the agency’s Facebook page, on Thursday, March 9, at 1 p.m. The briefing will be recorded, and a link will be available to view online at www.pgc.pa.gov.
Send your wild thoughts, hunting tales, and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.