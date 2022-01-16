Gettysburg College and Washington & Lee University split 14 scored events, but the Generals managed to rack up a few more runner-up and third-place finishes to slip past the Bullets, 142-119, in a non-conference men’s swimming dual meet in the Bullets pool Saturday.
Meet Highlights
• Gettysburg opened the meet in strong fashion by winning the first three races. The 200 medley relay team of freshman Cort Hobelmann, sophomore Charlie Cross and seniors Oliver Pickering and Sam Nonemaker just beat out the Washington & Lee quartet by 0.15 seconds at 1:35.77. Nonemaker, making his season debut after returning from studying abroad, clocked a closing split of 20.73 in the 50 free.
• Sophomore Luke McKenna and senior Duncan Proxmire scored the next two wins. Despite being the lone Bullet in the 1,000 free, McKenna dominated the race with a time of 9:59.97 and won by over 17 seconds. Proxmire had to contend with Pickering in the 200 free in the next event with the former beating out the latter by less than two seconds at 1:43.98.
• Washington & Lee won the next four races and took the top two spots in the 200 fly and 50 free. The Generals also posted the top three finishes in the 200 back.
• Nonemaker continued his strong season debut by claiming the top spot in the 100 free as the Bullets went 1-2-3. Nonemaker finished in 47.95 with Proxmire right behind in 48.17. Hobelmann rounded out the top three in 48.87.
• After finishing up in the 100 breast, Cross beat out Todd Echols from W&L by over three seconds with a mark of 2:12.09. Cross also swam a non-scoring race of the 400 IM and took the top spot in the 4:22.08.
• Proxmire and Pickering accounted for Gettysburg’s final two wins. Proxmire seized top honors in the 500 free at 4:40.87, finishing nearly 13 seconds ahead of McKenna. Pickering trailed the Generals’ Matthew Fritz at the halfway point of the 200 IM, but the Gettysburg senior rallied past during the breaststroke and closed with a strong final 50 to win with a time of 1:59.20.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING: No. 21 Washington & Lee University won all 14 scored events on the way to a 201-55 victory over Gettysburg College in a non-conference dual meet in women’s swimming in the Bullets Pool on Saturday.
Meet Highlights
• Gettysburg came up just short of a win in the opening race of the 200 medley relay with W&L winning by just over half a second with a time of 1:52.04. Sophomores Natalie Wisniewski, Sarah McAndrew and Morgan Krepp and freshman Ava Collin finished with a time of 1:52.60.
• Krepp was Gettysburg’s top finisher in three events, including a photo-finish in the 100 breast. Caroline Baber just out-touched the Gettysburg sophomore by 0.09 seconds with a time of 1:10.01. Krepp also placed third in the 100 fly (1:01.95) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:20.01).
• Collin led the Bullets in both the 50 and 100 freestyle races. She was fourth in the 50 at 25.66 and third in the 100 at 55.69. Senior Cate Kosko finished third in the 200 free (2:05.07), while junior Annabel Gorman finished runner-up in the 200 breast at 2:36.26. Wisniewski finished third in the 100 back at 1:01.06.
• Gettysburg closed the meet with a runner-up performance in the 200 free relay as Wisniewski, Kosko, Collin, and senior Megan Wojnar clocked 1:42.05.
