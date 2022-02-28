There won’t be a second straight trip to the District 3 Class 4A title game for the Littlestown boys’ basketball program.
The Thunderbolts fell behind early and, despite chipping away, couldn’t find enough to come back in a 58-46 loss to top-seeded Berks Catholic on Monday night.
“Honestly, we just didn’t execute too well on the defensive end early on and we let their point guard get going,” Littlestown coach John Forster said of the deciding factor. “That and the fact that we missed some free throw early on I think really made the different.
The dangerous duo of Josiah Jordan and Ryan Koch led the offensive attack from the jump for the Saints, scored 13 of the hosts’ 17 points in the frame to jump out to a 17-12 lead. Zyan Herr, meanwhile, had eight of Littlestown’s 12, with Chris Meakin contributing the rest.
Berks Catholic continued to keep the pedal down in the second quarter, with Jordan adding six more, while Aidan Sands and Aron Reinhart contributing four apiece to push the lead out to 31-21 at the break. Jake Bosley’s sicx points in the frame kept the Bolts in it.
Littlestown began to punch back a bit in the third. Led by the trio of Herr, Meakin and Bosley, who scored 44 of the team’s 46 on the night, Littlestown outscored the Saints 11-9 in the frame and cut the lead down to eight at 40-32.
The visitors would get it down to as few as four in the final quarter, but Jordan, who led all scorers with 21, closed the game out with eight more points in the final quarter.
“We got down there by 13 or 14 and still ended up cutting it down to four late. So I think, definitely, if we could’ve kept it closer early on and made some free throws, we probably would’ve had a chance to tie the game up,” Forster said of the late run.
Berks Catholic will now take on defending champion and third-seeded Middletown in Friday’s championship game at the Giant Center. The Raiders topped second-seeded Trinity, 63-49, in the other semifinal. The Shamrocks will host Littlestown at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the third-place game. Both teams have already clinched a spot in the state tournament.
“These guys will ll be fine,” Forster said of bouncing back. “They’ve been resilient all year. I don’t have any worries that they’ll be ready to play another game and get back to work.”
PIAA District 3 Class 4A Semifinals
Littlestown 12 9 11 14 — 46
Berks Catholic 17 14 9 18 — 58
Littlestown (46): Nate Thomas 1 0-0 2, Chris Meakin 5 2-4 13, Jake Bosley 3 8-13 14, Zyan Herr 4 7-8 17. Non-scorers: Unger, Riley. Totals:13 17-25 46.
Berks Catholic (58): Sands 5 0-0 10, Reinhart 2 0-0 4, Jordan 9 3-4 21, Koch 5 3-3 15, Givens 3 2-3 8. Totals: 24 8-10 58.
3-Pointers: L-3 (Herr 2, Bosley); BC-2 (Koch 2)
