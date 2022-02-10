The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) trout truck will roll up to the Conewago Creek on Feb. 26, for the first of the preseason stockings in Adams County.
Volunteers are welcome to help distribute the fish at all stockings, so long as they keep the safety of PFBC employees and other volunteers in mind, obey traffic laws, and stay home if they are not feeling well.
The preseason stocking schedule here lists the waterway, date of stocking, and time and meeting place. All fish to Adams County come out of the Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery in Carlisle.
Bermudian Creek: March 10, 10 a.m., York Springs Fire Company; April 4, Fairfield Post Office, 10 a.m.
Carbaugh Run: March 22, 10 a.m., Caledonia at Routes 223 and 30; April 18, 10:30 a.m., Green Village, Chambersburg, Route 11.
Conewago Creek: Feb. 26, 10 a.m., ACNB, Arendtsville; April 20, 10 a.m., A-ville ACNB.
Conococheague Creek: March 22, 10 a.m., Caledonia at Routes 223 and 30; April 6, intersection Routes 233 and 30.
Antietam Creek, East Branch: March 17, 10:30 a.m., Hardee’s Route 16, Waynesboro; April 6, intersection Routes 233 and 30.
Latimore Creek: March 10, 10 a.m., York Springs Fire Company; April 4, 10 a.m., Fairfield Post Office.
Little Marsh Creek: March 7, 10:30 a.m., Cashtown Community Center; April 28, 10:30 a.m., Cashtown Community Center.
Marsh Creek: March 15, 10:30 a.m., Cashtown Community Center; April 28, 10:30 a.m., Cashtown Community Center.
Middle Creek: March 7, 10:30 a.m., Cashtown Community Center; April 28, 10:30 a.m., Cashtown Community Center.
Opossum Creek: March 15, 10:30 a.m., Cashtown Community Center; April 28, 10:30 a.m., Cashtown Community Center.
Orrtanna Pond: March 7, 10:30 a.m., Cashtown Community Center.
Toms Creek; March 7, 10:30 a.m., Cashtown Community Center.
Waynesboro Reservoir: March 16, 10:30 a.m., South Mountain Post Office; April 4, 10:30 a.m., intersection of Routes 233 and 30.
You can check out the entire Pennsylvania stocking schedule on the FishBoatPA mobile app and website www.fishandboat.com.
The statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day will be Saturday, March 26, and statewide Opening Day will be the first Saturday in April, April 2.
Anglers must keep in mind that it is illegal to fish in lakes and streams designated as stocked trout waters, from the day stocking starts, Feb. 21, until the opening minute of the regular season, unless the waters are included in the stocked trout waters open to year-round fishing program.
In all, the PFBC will stock about 3.2 million trout into 696 streams and 128 lakes. The breakdown is rainbow trout (2.2 million), brown trout (686,000), and brook trout (293,000). The average size will be 11 inches in length.
About 70,000 brood fish, between 14 and 20 inches will be going in, as will 13,000 highly prized golden rainbow trout that go about 1.5 pounds.
Co-operatives across the Commonwealth, including the McSherrystown facility in Fairfield, will be adding about one million fish.
BEAR-Y SUCCESSFUL
Bear hunters in Pennsylvania had solid success in 2021.
A harvest of 3,659 bears ranks as the state’s fifth-best ever and second-most since 2011.
The all-time harvest occurred in 2019, when 4,653 bears went down.
In Adams County, hunters took 10 bears, compared to 7 in 2020. The take in Franklin County was 17, down from 31 in 2020. Other tallies in southcentral counties were (2020 numbers in parentheses): Huntingdon, 115 (91); Bedford, 82 (82); Mifflin, 55 (30); Fulton, 47 (51); Perry, 42 (36); Blair, 39 (29); Juniata, 36 (35); Snyder, 12 (20); Cumberland, 8 (6); and York, 1 (0).
Bears were taken in 59 of 67 counties and 22 of Pennsylvania’s 23 Wildlife Management Units in the 2021 seasons. Lycoming County gave up 212 bears to rank first. The largest bear was a 722-pound male taken with a shotgun in the extended season, on Dec. 4, in Letterkenny Township in Franklin County, by Wade Glessner, of Shippensburg.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the heaviest bear ever taken in Pennsylvania was an 875-pounder harvested in 2010 in Middle Smithfield Township, Pike County. Since 1992, seven black bears weighing at least 800 pounds have been lawfully harvested in Pennsylvania hunting seasons.
ANIMALS ANTE UP
(The following entry is usually for entertainment purposes only).
Last year, TB12 and the Buccaneers cemented my infallible formula (75 percent success rate) for predicting the Super Bowl winner.
The matchup of Bengals and Rams this Sunday seriously bucks the trend.
Since Super I, man has relentlessly inflicted his best onto beast.
Teams with manly monikers – Steelers (6), Cowboys (5), Giants (4), Patriots (6) and Raiders (3), have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy a whopping 41 of 55 times.
Teams named for animals have been a paltry 11-24. That will change, of course when a pair of four-legged animals go at it in LA.
So, a team with an animal moniker will get a rare Super Bowl win.
The Rams and Bengals are a combined 1-5 in Super Bowls. Rams went down to the Patriots twice and Steelers; beating the Titans. The Bengals have lost twice to the 49ers.
Still plenty of reasons to watch this one.
BULLET POINTS
• The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) and Pennsylvania Department of Health are hosting a free and public COVID-19 and Influenza (Flu) vaccine clinic today at PFBC headquarters, 1601 Elmerton Ave., Harrisburg, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free parking is available.
• The Adams County Chapter of Trout Unlimited will get an update on fishing and boating issues from Waterways Conservation Officer Rachel Thurner-Diaz, and a fly-tying demo by Dan Herrick, when it meets on Tuesday, at 7 p.m. in the large room at the Lake Heritage Community Center.
• Bluebird nesting boxes built by staff at Howard Nursery, and kits, are available for sale at the nursery office (814-355-4434), as well as the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters, region offices and the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. A single box sells for $14.84; two or more boxes cost $12.72 each, including tax.
Send your wild thoughts, hunting tales, and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
