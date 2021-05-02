BOYS’ TENNIS
YAIAA Singles Tournament
Bermudian Springs’ Brett Laughman settled for silver after falling in the Class 2A finals of the YAIAA Singles Tournament on Saturday.
Laughman, who reached the finals with three consecutive straight-set wins, dropped a 6-1, 6-2 decision to top-seeded Andy Snyder of Susquehannock. Snyder was able to take down Laughman, the No. 2 seed, for the second time this season.
In Class 3A, third-seeded Cooper Wheeler of Red Lion went three sets to take out No. 4 Jonathan Arbittier of Dallastown for the title. Top-seeded Parker Lando of York Suburban bounced back from a semifinal loss to place third.
The YAIAA Doubles Tournament begins today, with action moved to Wisehaven because of impending weather. Class 2A action begins at 10 a.m., followed by the 3A tournament at 2 p.m.
Saturday
Class 2A
Championship
Andy Snyder (Susquehannock) d. Brett Laughman (Bermudian) 6-1, 6-2
Third Place
Matt Fuentes (W. York) d. Colin Brusse (Susquehannock) 6-7(7-3), 6-4, 6-4
Class 3A
Championship
Cooper Wheeler (Red Lion) d. Jonathan Arbittier (Dallastown) 1-6, 7-6(7-3), 6-1
Third Place
Parker Lando (York Suburban) d. Daniel Wu (Dallastown) 6-3, 1-6, 6-4
YAIAA Doubles Tournament
Class 3A
Team key: CY-Central York, Dal-Dallastown, Dov-Dover, Get-Gettysburg, NE-Northeastern, NO-New Oxford, RL-Red Lion, SG-Spring Grove, SW-South Western, YS-York Suburban,
1. Wu/Arbittier (Dal) vs. Aulthouse/Efiom-Ekaha (YS); Saharan/Patel (Dal) vs. Ryan Hanson/Mason Neiderer (SW); 4. Alex Guy/Derek Cracium (SW) vs. Danny Sautter/Bryce Bladen (Get); Adam Farmer/Daniel Wolfe (NO) vs. Conley/Oliver (NE)
Vaden/Miller (Dov) vs. Chronister/Patel (Dal); Nicholson/Koons (Dal) vs. 3. Sidle/Gibbs (NE); Aaron Wampler/Zach Barnhart (NO) vs. Etter/Shaqfeh (SG); Bean/McClure (CY) vs. 2. Wheeler/Nadeau (RL)
Class 2A
Team key: BS-Bermudian Springs; Big-Biglerville, DC-Delone Catholic, Han-Hanover, Lit-Littlestown, Sus-Susquehannock, WY-West York, YC-York Catholic
1. Snyder/Brusse (Sus) vs. John Ramirez/Nick Shaw (Han); 8. Guy/Reber (WY) vs. Isaac Sheerer/Sebastian Fielding (DC); 3. Fuentes/Vu (WY) vs. Cyrus Marshall/Nolan Westfall (Lit); 6. Watkins/Rogari (Sus) vs. Gingerich/Zelis (YC)
Reck/Amara (Sus) vs. 7. Parker Sanders/Hunter Madara (BS); Ian Himes/Harrison Stewart (Big) vs. 4. Antonio Garcia/Charlie Zitto (Han); Colby David/Myles Avery (BS) vs. 5. Ben Elsner/Andrew Gervasi (DC); Conrad/Stitley (WY) vs. 2. Brett Laughman/Nate Edmondson (BS)
SOFTBALL
New Oxford 5, Spring Grove 4
Alyssa Waters slugged a two-out triple and later scored the game-winning run to give the Ox a walk-off over the Rockets on Saturday.
Spring Grove knotted the game at 4-4 in its half of the seventh and appeared to have forced extra innings after retiring the first two Ox batters. Walters changed all that with her clutch hit.
Walters, Kaity McNew and Jordan Hess collected two hits apiece for the Colonials, as did Zoe Duggin.
Paige Dill fanned three and did not allow an earned run in two innings of relief to notch the win inside the circle.
Spring Grove 000 300 1 — 4 10 1
New Oxford 101 200 1 — 5 12 1
Courtney Smith, Paige Dill (6). Hershey. WP: Dill. LP: Hershey. SO-BB: Smith 1-0, Dill 3-1, Hershey 2-1. 2B: SG-Snell. 3B: NO-Alyssa Walters
BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs 16, York Catholic 0
The Eagles unloaded on the Irish Saturday, exploding for 13 runs in the top of the first inning.
Dalton Reinert tagged a pair of shots for Berm, slamming a triple and a home run to finish with four RBI. Dylan Myers was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI, joining Carter Stuart, Riley Martin and Blake Young with multiple hits.
Bermudian Springs (13)30 — 16 13 1
York Catholic 000 — 0 3 3
Dalton Reinert, Brandon Sims (3). J. Sutton, L. Sutton (1). WP: Reinert. LP: J. Sutton. SO-BB: Reinert 3-0, Sims 1-1, J. Sutton 1-0, L. Sutton 0-0. 2B: BS-Brock Carpenter; YC-Skehan. 3B: BS-Reinert, Dylan Myers. HR: BS-Reinert
TRACK & FIELD
Dallastown Invitational
Gettysburg put together a strong performance on Friday in the Ray Geesey Invitational at Dallastown.
Three Warriors posted wins in girls’ competition, including Anne Bair, who ran a 2:24.8 in the 800. Winter Oaster took home the 3200 run in 12:04.46 and Alivia Colgan captured the 300 hurdle race with a time of 47.16.
Katie Wivell and Samantha Shaffer were second in the high jump (4-10) and discus (103-2), respectively, as was Gettysburg’s 4x400 relay team. Oaster added a third-place finish in the 1600 (5:28.81) and Shaffer was fifth in the javelin (102-1).
On the boys’ side, Noah Sanders grabbed silver in the 400 after posting a 49.99 and Justin Neikirk was second in the triple jump with a distance of 38-10. Neikirk placed just ahead of teammate Collin Smith who was third at 38-8.75.
Sam Douds clocked a 10:06.8, good for fifth in the 3200, while Drew Cole was sixth in both the 800 (2:08.03) and 1600 (4:44.44) runs.
