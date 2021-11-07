Just over a month ago, Penn State looked like it could be a contender for the College Football Playoff.
The Nittany Lions were 5-0 and rolling an Iowa team that was ranked No. 3 in the nation.
Fast forward one month and Penn State entered Saturday’s game against Maryland outside the top 25 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings and staring down the barrel of potentially a fourth consecutive loss.
While it was anything but straightforward, the Nittany Lions avoided disaster in College Park, pulling away late for a 31-14 victory to send them to 6-3 and keep hopes alive of a New Year’s Six and even potentially a Rose Bowl appearance.
That may seem crazy on its surface, but the path is actually pretty straight forward for James Franklin and company.
Penn State first will have to navigate a tough test next Saturday when it welcomes No. 7 Michigan to Beaver Stadium. A win there likely lifts the Nittany Lions back inside the top-20. One week later, they’ll host floundering Rutgers for the final home game of the season. Penn State finishes off the season on the road at Michigan State. The Spartans entered the weekend flying high after a win against Michigan, but an upset-minded Purdue kneecapped Michigan State with a 40-29 upset victory.
So what does that mean for the Nittany Lions?
First, Penn State needs Ohio State to win out and make the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes currently sit on the outside looking in, but a 12-1 finish and Big Ten championship very likely sends OSU to the playoff.
If that happens, it vacates a spot in the Rose Bowl for the next highest-ranked Big Ten team. Currently, Penn State sits behind Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin.
The Nittany Lions will have their chances to jump the Wolverines and Spartans with wins on the field, while they already hold a victory over the Badgers. Then there lies the issue of the Hawkeyes, who hold a win over Penn State and are currently ranked higher. While it’s certainly possible the Nittany Lions jump the Hawkeyes just by winning out, it’s also possible that Iowa drops another game down the stretch. Since the win over Penn State, Iowa has gone just 2-2 and has remaining contests with Minnesota, which was in the top-25 before losing to Illinois on Saturday, and Nebraska, which played Ohio State tight on Saturday afternoon.
All of these scenarios become irrelevant if Penn State doesn’t win out, which is very possible and maybe even likely. But for Nittany Lions’ fans, many of whom were dreaming big just a month ago, there’s still certainly plenty of reasons for excitement over the final month of the season.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
