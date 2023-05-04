Two members of the Gettysburg men’s golf team have been named to the All-Centennial Conference team by virtue of their finishes at the championship on Apr. 28-29.
Patrick Kilcoyne and Daniel Suter earned a spot on the first team.
Kilcoyne posted a 54-hole score of 217 to place third overall while Suter was tied for fourth with a score of 218.
Kilcoyne turned in two sub-par rounds at the championship, carding rounds of 70 and 68 over the 36 holes played on Saturday. For the season, he finished with a stroke average of 74.9 over 22 rounds that included five rounds at or below par. He had three top-five finishes on the year.
Suter also registered two rounds under par on Saturday at the championship with rounds of 68 and 71. For the season, he posted a team-best 73.7 stroke average over his 22 rounds. He had seven rounds of par or better with five top-five finishes in 11 events.
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Two members of the Gettysburg women’s tennis team have been named to the All-Centennial Conference team, released on Wednesday.
Andrea Brazyte was named second-team singles while Brazyte and Gillian Rozenfeld were tabbed honorable mention doubles.
Brazyte, a junior, posted a 7-6 overall record, playing every match at No. 1 singles. She went 5-4 in conference play this season. She had three of her conference matches go to a third set, where she won one of those three.
Rozenfeld, a junior, joined Brazyte in doubles to claim all-conference honors. The duo combined for a 5-6 overall record that included a 3-4 mark in conference play at No. 1 doubles.
Sarah Guistwite garnered a spot on the All-Sportsmanship Team.
The Bullets (8-7, 4-5 CC) earned the No. 6 seed in the CC tournament and advanced to the first round of the tournament.
MEN’S TENNIS: Mikey Fellman, a sophomore on the Gettysburg men’s tennis team, has been named to the All-Centennial Conference team.
Fellman earned a first-team singles nod this season after being named to the second team in 2022.
Fellman went 7-5 in singles play, playing all 12 matches at No. 1 singles. He posted a 5-3 record in conference play. Six of his eight conference matches were decided in straight sets, including posting a 6-0, 6-0 win in the match against Muhlenberg. Fellman went 1-1 in matches that went to a third set.
Matt Rau garnered a spot on the All-Sportsmanship Team.
The Bullets finished the season with a 5-8 overall record (3-5 CC).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE: In the final public release of the NCAA Div. III women’s lacrosse Region IV Regional Rankings before the tournament selection on Sunday, Gettysburg remained second. This is the third week of regional rankings.
The Bullets (14-3, 9-0 CC) are one of three Centennial Conference (CC) teams in the listing of seven regionally-ranked teams. Franklin & Marshall earned the top spot in the ranking while Haverford came in fifth.
Jordan Basso leads the Gettysburg offense this season with 59 goals, 34 assists and 93 points. Defensively, Essie Pasternak leads the way with 21 caused turnovers and 29 ground balls. Lily Macatee (has added a team-best 94 draw controls to her 18 caused turnovers and 25 ground balls.
The Bullets return to action at home in the CC semifinals on Friday, hosting the winner of Wednesday’s first-round game between Washington (Md.) and Haverford. Game time is 4 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE: In the final public release of the NCAA Div. III men’s lacrosse Region III Regional Rankings before the tournament selection on Sunday, Gettysburg moved remained fifth.
The Bullets (12-3, 6-2 CC) are one of three Centennial Conference teams in the listing of seven regionally-ranked teams. Dickinson is ranked third and Swarthmore is fourth.
Gettysburg has played a total seven regionally-ranked opponents this season, posting a 4-3 record in those games.
Kyle Howard leads the Gettysburg attack this season with 44 goals and 68 points. His 24 assists is second on the team. George Raymond leads the way with 44 helpers. He is second on the team with 59 points, adding 15 goals.
Declan Harrigan and sophomore Andy Marquet have led the defense with 20 caused turnovers apiece. Marquet has 41 ground balls while Harrigan has picked up 32.
The Bullets return to action in the CC tournament semifinals at Swarthmore on Friday. Game time is 7 p.m.
