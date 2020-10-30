FIELD HOCKEY
Bermudian Springs 6, Hanover 0
The Eagles capped a perfect regular season with a 6-0 road victory over the Hawkettes Friday.
Lindsey Kutz, Lillian Peters and Melanie Beall notched goals to give Berm (13-0) a 3-0 lead at the half. It was all Maya Kemper from there, as the junior rang up three goals to complete a hat trick.
Eve Wilson had a pair of saves and Ashlyn Wolfe picked up a helper as well.
Through 13 games this fall the Eagles have scored 62 goals while allowing only two. They are currently second in the District 3 Class 1A power rankings.
Reagan Wildasin had nine saves in the cage for Hanover (5-8-1).
Bermudian Springs 3 3 — 6
Hanover 0 0 — 0
Goals: BS-Lindsey Kutz, Lillian Peters, Melanie Beall, Maya Kemper. Assists: BS-Eve Wilson 2, Ashlyn Wolfe. Shots: BS-15; H-1. Corners: BS-19; H-1. Saves: BS-Isabella Bobe 1; H-Reagan Wildasin 9
Biglerville 5, Fairfield 0
Joscelynn Anglin roofed a pair of goals to pace the Canners in their 5-0 win over the host Knights on Friday.
Natalie Showaker opened the scoring for Biglerville (8-3-1), which made it 2-0 when Anglin lifted a shot high into the Fairfield net. Charlotte King pushed the lead to 3-0 in the third period before Anglin netted her second tally of the day.
Hannah Naylor capped the scoring for Biglerville, which saw Isabelle Allen, Bekah Tuckey and Hailey Steele pick up assists.
Annalise Cromer stopped 10 shots in goal for Fairfield (4-11).
Biglerville hosts Delone Catholic today as it looks to secure a spot in the District 3 Class 1A field, which inlcudes eight teams. The Canners moved into eighth after Boiling Springs (9-3) was ruled ineligible for the playoffs on Friday due to positive COVID cases.
West York 1, Gettysburg 0
The Bulldogs (9-4-1) scored a second-half goal to edge the Warriors (6-5-2) on Friday, 1-0. No additional information was provided.
New Oxford 5, Dover 0
Carrie Bair and Ally Mathis scored two goals apiece on Thursday as the Colonials captured the YAIAA-2 championship.
Morgan Sauter added a fifth score for the Ox, which improved to 11-1.
The Colonials moved into second place in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings with the win.
New Oxford 1 4 — 5
Dover 0 0 — 0
Goals: NO-Carrie Bair 2, Ally Mathis 2, Morgan Sauter. Shots: NO-17; D-2. Corners: NO-8; D-7. Saves: No-Scott 1, Christner 1; D-Laird 10
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 2, York Catholic 0
Bailey Oehmig netted goals in each half as the Eagles scored a big win over the Irish (9-3) on Friday.
Oehmig’s accurate shots and a stingy defense gave Berm (9-1-1) an opportunity to snag a share of YAIAA-3 title with Fairfield (10-1-1). Bermudian travels to Littlestown (3-8) today with a piece of the division crown up for grabs.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Delone Catholic 2, Hanover 0
The Squirettes (5-7) notched a goal in each half of their win on Thursday, with Mary Dizor and Madison O’Brien doing the honors.
Delone Catholic 1 1 — 2
Hanover 0 0 — 0
Goals: DC-Mary Dizor, Madison O’Brien. Assists: DC-O’Brien. Shots: DC-18; H-0. Corners: DC-10
