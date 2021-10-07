GIRLS’ TENNIS
YAIAA Singles Tournament
A pair of New Oxford underclassmen were part of a strong start for area players in the YAIAA Singles Tournament on Thursday.
Freshman Anya Rosenbach showed why she entered as the top seed by posting a pair of 6-0, 6-0 victories in Class 3A action. Rosenbach, who has not lost this season, faces No. 8 seed Sophie Lanius of Red Lion in the quarterfinals, which begin today at 1 p.m. at South Western.
Rosenbach will be joined in the quarters by sophomore teammate Allison Horick, who also went 2-0 on Thursday. Horick, who is seeded seventh, looks to take down No. 2 seed Lexi Lakatosh of Red Lion.
Gettysburg’s Kim Heinzelmann joins the Colonial tandem thanks to a pair of straight-set wins. The Warrior, seeded sixth, opens against No. 3 Rachel Haupt of Central York when play resumes today.
Also in the 3A quarters is South Western’s Sarah McComas, who is on the same side of the bracket as Rosenbach.
In Class 2A a pair of Delone Catholic aces backed up their seeds. No. 4 Olivia Roth dropped just one game on Thursday as she took down two opponents. Roth meets Lexi Sanderson of West York with a semifinal spot on the line.
Squirette Ella Knox sailed into the quarters in similar fashion with wins of 6-0, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-1. Up next for Knox is Kennard-Dale’s Brianna Serruto, the third seed.
Class 3A
First Round
1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Lasher (Dal) 6-0, 6-0; Tony (Dal) d. Kayley Skibicki (SW) 6-2, 6-1; 8. Lanius (RL) d. Sciuto (Dal) 6-1, 6-0; Stewart (CY) d. Groomes (SG) 6-0, 6-1; 5. Joines (Susq) d. Gao (CY) 6-0, 6-1; Sult (Dal) d. Kontz (Susq) 6-0, 6-1; 4. Sarah McComas (SW) d. Kaelyn Balko (NO) 7-6 (7-1), 6-3; Hartinger (YS) d. Edgar (NE) 6-2, 6-2; Savannah Laudicina (SW) d. Khan (NE) 6-3, 6-1; 6. Kim Heinzelmann (Get) d. Zagroba (RL) 6-3, 6-1; Sentz (SG) d. Moyer (Dov) 6-2, 6-0; 3. Haupt (CY) d. Jindal (Dal) 6-2, 6-0; Zapach (Susq) d. Gardini (YCD) 6-1, 6-1; 7. Allison Horick (NO) d. Marshall (NE) 6-1, 6-0; Alex Wolf (NO) d. Miller (YS) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; 2. Lakatosh (RL) d. Ekstrom (YS) 6-0, 6-0
Second Round
Rosenbach (NO) d. Tony (Dal) 6-0, 6-0; Lanius (RL) d. Stewart (CY) 7-6 (8-6), 6-2; Joines (Sus) d. Sult (Dal) 6-0, 6-1; McComas (SW) d. Hartinger (YS) 6-0, 6-1; Heinzelmann (Get) d. Laudicina (SW) 6-4, 6-3; Haupt (CY) d. Sentz (SG) 6-0, 6-0; Horick (NO) d. Zapach (Susq) 6-3, 6-3; Lakatosh (RL) d. Wolf (NO) 6-3, 6-1
Class 2A
First Round
1. Whiteside (EY) d. Autumn Slaybaugh (Big) 6-0, 6-0; Mayer (YC) d. Jacobs (KD) 7-6 (7-1), 6-4; 7. Maccarelli (KD) d. Jacobs (KD) 6-1, 6-0; Kierkegaard (YC) d. Hira Khan (Lit) 6-0, 6-0; 4. Olivia Roth (DC) d. Lura Johnson (Lit) 6-0, 6-0; Agravante (WY) d. Gabrielle Erdman (DC) 6-0, 6-1; 8. Sanderson (WY) d. Marianna Hartman (Big) 6-3, 4-2 inj.; Cassidy Conover (Han) d. Javitt (YC) 6-1, 6-4; Whitesel (WY) d. Mikula (WY) 6-0, 6-1; 5. Ella Knox (DC) d. Giovanna Jiang (DC) 6-0, 6-0; Brielle Baughman (DC) d. Thomas (WY) 5-7, 6-4, 6-1; 3. Serruto (KD) d. Stackhouse (WY) 6-0, 6-1; Annie Smith (Han) d. Marslett (KD) 6-1, 6-1; 6. Roberts (YC) d. Santos (WY) 6-0, 6-0; Hayward (KD) d. Klara Kirkegaard (Big) 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-0; 2. Steele (WY) d. Warner (KD) 6-0, 6-0
Second Round
Whiteside (WY) d. Mayer (YC) 6-0, 6-0; Maccarelli (KD) d. Kierkegaard (YC) 6-0, 6-3; Roth (DC) d. Agravante (WY) 6-0, 6-1; Sanderson (WY) d. Conover (Han) 6-2, 6-2; Knox (DC) d. Whitesel (WY) 6-0, 6-1; Serruto (KD) d. Baughman (DC) 6-0, 6-0; Roberts (YC) d. Smith (Han) 6-1, 6-2; Steele (WY) d. Hayward (KD) 6-0, 6-0
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Gettysburg 4,
York Suburban 0
Four different Warriors touched the twine in their divisional victory over visiting Suburban on Thursday.
Gettysburg (9-2-2), which has not lost in nearly a month, sits in fourth place in the D3 Class 3 power rankings. On Thursday, Maddie Gaydon, Lily Winkelmann and Rachel McKinney booted first-half goals before Anna Crawford knocked home the fourth tally of the evening.
York Suburban 0 0 — 0
Gettysburg 3 1 — 4
Goals: G-Maddie Gaydon, Lily Winkelmann, Rachel McKinney, Anna Crawford. Assists: G-Megan Wivell, Izzy Gaydon, Madelyn Hassinger. Shots: YS-4; G-11. Corners: YS-2; G-5. Saves: YS-2; G-4
Fairfield 2, Biglerville 0
The Knights ran their record to 10-1 overall and posted their ninth shutout of the season in beating the host Canners on Thursday.
Lily Harlacher scored at 8:16 of the opening half on an assist by Cadence Holmberg. Maddy Fulgham doubled the Fairfield lead at 12:45 of the second half, with Therese Phelan assisting.
Emily Woolson recorded eight saves in goal for the Canners (4-8).
Fairfield 1 1 — 2
Biglerville 0 0 — 0
Goals: F-Lily Harlacher, Maddy Fulgham. Assists: F-Cadence Holmberg, Therese Phelan. Shots: F-10; B-3. Corners: F-9; B-3. Saves: F-Sofia Orndorff 3; B-Emily Woolson 8
Delone Catholic 6,
Littlestown 0
Delone received goals from six different players in its shutout of the Bolts on Thursday.
Maddie O’Brien, Lilly Wheeler, Amy Rupp, Abigael Vingsen, Emily McCann and Fina Mochi all netted goals in the win.
Delone Catholic 2 4 — 6
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Goals: DC-Maddie O’Brien, Lilly Wheeler, Amy Rupp, Abigael Vingsen, Emily McCann, Fina Mochi. Assists: DC-Vingsen 2, Theresa Martz, Rupp, McCann. Shots: DC-25; L-0. Corners: DC-3; L-0. Saves: DC-Kallie Gilbart 0; L-Abigail Moroz 19.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 7, Hanover 2
Kyle Kuykendall chalked up a hat trick and Cameron Carrolus was involved in four scores for the Eagles on Thursday.
Carrolus drove home a goal while assisting on three others. Israel Felipe booted two markers and Colwyn Carrolus had a goal as well.
For the Hawks, Carlos Gonzalez and Daniel Corbin scored goals.
Bermudian Springs 3 4 — 7
Hanover 0 2 — 2
Goals: BS-Cameron Carrolus, Kyle Kuykendall 3, Israel Felipe 2, Colwyn Carrolus; H-Carlos Gonzalez, Daniel Corbin. Assists: BS-Kuykendall 2, Ca. Carrolus 3, Eli Perez. Shots: BS-15; H-3. Corners: BS-3; H-3. Saves: BS-3; H-7.
FIELD HOCKEY
New Oxford 13, Dover 0
Emily Kraus headed up the goal-scoring parade for the Colonials with four tallies in a big win over the Eagles.
Madison Cohee followed Kraus with a pair of goals, while Kelbie Linebaugh, Maya Richwine, Audrey Crabill, Kaylie Noel, Alahna Hartlaub, Alexandra Sandoval and Ally Mathis knocked in one apiece.
New Oxford 4 3 3 3 — 13
Dover 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: NO-Kelbie Linebaugh, Emily Kraus 4, Madison Cohee 2, Maya Richwine, Audrey Crabill, Kaylie Noel, Alahna Hartlaub, Alexandra Sandoval, Ally Mathis. Assists: NO-Mathis 2, Kaitlyn Frey. Saves: NO-Zeddie Brown 1, Sydney Christner 1; D-Kaylee Polizzotto, Caitlyn Laird 13
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
York Catholic 3,
Bermudian Springs 0
The Irish powered past the Eagles on Thursday, winning 25-11, 25-11, 25-15.
Haley Andrus and Tori Murren finished with seven digs apiece for the Eagles, with Murren adding three kills.
York Catholic won the JV match 25-19, 25-12.
Central York 3,
South Western 1
The Panthers took two straight sets after a 1-1 deadlock to deal the Mustangs a 25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14 defeat on Thursday.
Kirby Meyer had 30 digs, Emma Baney dished out 30 assists and Sarah Nicholl nailed 16 kills for South Western. Kya Rebert also ripped a dozen kills for the Steeds.
GOLF
District 3 Championships
The District 3 Golf Championships get under way today with Class 3A at Honey Run Golf Club and Class 2A at Briarwood East Golf Club. Action begins at 10 a.m. at both courses.
Delone Catholic will compete in the 2A team tournament, as well as the individual tournament where Kat Keller, Amelia Romero, Bryson Kopp, Evan Glass and Gino Giraffa have qualified.
Littlestown’s Bradin Peart and Fairfield’s Braiden Wastler will also compete in the 2A individual tournament, where the top 16 boys and top nine girls from Friday will advance into Saturday’s round. There, the top 10 finishers in the boys’ competition and top five in the girls’ will qualify for the PIAA Championships.
Evan Twyman of South Western, who posted the low round last week during the YAIAA Tournament, will be in action at Honey Run in the 3A event. Twyman will begin play from hole 1A at Honey Run.
Tee assignments for Times Area players on Friday at Briarwood: 1A-Kat Keller (Delone); 1B-Amelia Romero (Delone), Braiden Wastler (Fairfield); 4B-Camdyn Keller (Delone); 5B-Tim Burke (Delone); 6A-Gino Giraffa (Delone); 6B-Evan Glass (Delone); 7A-Bradin Peart (Littlestown); 7B-Bryson Kopp (Delone)
