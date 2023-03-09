THE SKINNY STORY
Gettysburg pounded out 28 hits, including five for extra bases to wrap up its 10-game trip to Myrtle Beach with two victories. The Bullets opened the final day with a 6-1 win over Rosemont before defeating Immaculata, 3-1.
• Jess Campana rapped out seven hits on the day to lead the Bullets, including a career-best four knocks against Rosemont. She was one of four players with four or more hits over the two games.
• Kendyll Strohl had a hit and run scored for the Ravens.
• Bryele Anthony led the Mighty Macs with three of hits.
• Against Rosemont in the opener, Jess Campana doubled with two outs in the bottom of the first before scoring on an Allegra DeCandia single through the left side for a 1-0 lead. A Michaela Carroll single and Giovanna Komst double made it a 3-0 game.
• The Bullet tacked on one more run in the third. Julia Smith and Campana led off the frame with back-to-back singles before a two-out Komst single scored Smith for a 4-0 lead.
• Campana led off the fifth with a single before being erased on a fielder’s choice. Carroll followed with a triple to the wall in right to score DeCandia from first before Komst followed with her third hit of the day to score Carroll for a 6-0 lead.
• A two-out Kendall Strohl single down the line, wild pitch, passed ball on a walk and a first-third double steal broke up the shutout in the sixth.
• Against Immaculata in game two, Bailey Quinn poked a single to right with two outs in the fourth inning to start a rally. O’Leary followed with a sky-high fly ball that landed between the third baseman and shortstop to put two on. Smith added another infield popup single to load the bases for Campana, who knocked a ball through the left side to score Quinn and O’Leary for a 2-0 lead.
• With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Peyton McGowan smoked a single to third base before Rylee Martin hit a ground-rule double into the right-field corner to put runners at second and third. After a pitching change, Allison Hill followed with a ground ball back to the pitcher and McGowan took off for home after the throw to record the second out at first base to make it a one-run game.
• Campana dropped a single into center to lead off the seventh before Maddie Murphy smoked a double to deep center to get the run back.
• Paige Forry struck out nine, allowing just two hits against Rosemont for her third win of the season.
• In addition to Jess Campana’s four-hit day, Giovanna Komst had three hits. Lauren O’Leary, Julia Smith and Michaela Carroll all had two knocks as part of a 14-hit outing against the Ravens.
• O’Leary was 4-for-4 against Immaculata while Campana had three hits and Smith added two.{
• Audrey Wright went 5 1/3 innings in the circle with a career-high seven strikeouts to nab the win. Megan Hughes locked down the final 1 2/3 innings for her first save.
Gettysburg is scheduled to play at Shenandoah against the Hornets and Denison on Saturday. However, the forecast could cause a change to the SU Softball Classic that would force the Bullets to play a doubleheader at Shenandoah on Sunday, Mar. 19 after a twinbill at Mary Washington on Saturday, Mar. 18.
