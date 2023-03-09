THE SKINNY STORY

Gettysburg pounded out 28 hits, including five for extra bases to wrap up its 10-game trip to Myrtle Beach with two victories. The Bullets opened the final day with a 6-1 win over Rosemont before defeating Immaculata, 3-1.

