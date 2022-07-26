Hagerstown 5, Bigerville 0
Wyatt Freeman and Maddux Grove combined on a three-hitter as the Braves ran their unbeaten streak to 33 games in a 5-0 win over the Black Sox in South Penn League semifinal action on Tuesday.
Freeman fanned five over five innings before giving way to Grove, who retired four batters via strikeouts in his two frames of work. Hagerstown (32-0-1) posted its 19th shutout of the season as it looks to defend its South Penn League title.
The hosts broke through for two runs in the second inning when Corey Walters doubled and Peyton Mason followed with a home run. A three-run fifth, which included a two-run single by Walters, put the game on ice.
Walters and Nick Jacoby were 2-for-3 in the winning effort.
Logan Brewer doubled while Tucker Byers and Liam Cook posted singles for Biglerville (18-15). Branson Diller went all six frames on the mound, giving up seven hits with one strikeout and one walk.
Game 2 of the best-of-five series is slated for 6 p.m. on Thursday at Oakside Community Park in Biglerville.
Biglerville 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Hagerstown 020 030 x — 5 7 0
Diller. Freeman, Grove (6). WP: Freeman. LP: Diller. SO-BB: Diller 1-1, Freeman 5-2, Grove 4-0. 2B: B-Brewer; H-Walters. HR: H-Mason
