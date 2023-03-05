RAHMER

Freddie Rahmer celebrates following his 410 sprint car feature on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Speedway. (Lincoln Speedway photograph)

 Lincoln Speedway photograph

Freddie Rahmer pulled the Eichelberger No. 8 into victory lane on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Speedway with a smile on his face. After lining up deep in the field, Rahmer raced his way to the front and after a battle for the lead with Danny Dietrich late in the race, he scored his second victory of the young season.

“Good hard racing with Danny there, we raced each other really good, that was pretty cool,” said Rahmer.

