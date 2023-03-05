Freddie Rahmer pulled the Eichelberger No. 8 into victory lane on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Speedway with a smile on his face. After lining up deep in the field, Rahmer raced his way to the front and after a battle for the lead with Danny Dietrich late in the race, he scored his second victory of the young season.
“Good hard racing with Danny there, we raced each other really good, that was pretty cool,” said Rahmer.
There were three cautions and a red before the halfway point of the 30-lap feature.
“There was a lot of yellows there and stuff happened and by lap 13 we were running 7th and I thought we could still run second or third here if we get into lapped cars and the cautions fell right,” Rahmer recalled in victory lane.
Dietrich was pacing the field and Alan Krimes was in second when Rahmer worked his way to third.
“We were about even, the three of us there until about 10 or 12 to go and then we got to lapped traffic and Krimes peeled down right at the perfect time,” said Rahmer.
Once he got by Krimes, Rahmer reeled in Dietrich as they worked through lapped traffic.
“It was hard to get through lapped traffic and it was almost better to be second,” he said.
Rahmer’s win on Saturday was his 26th at the track and paid $5,000 to win.
Krimes and Dietrich made up the front row for the start of Saturday afternoon’s 30-lap feature. Krimes led the field into turn 1 but Dietrich used the outside to take the lead out of turn 2 with Aaron Bollinger running third.
The first yellow came on lap 4 when Billy Dietrich came to a stop on the front stretch.
Danny, Krimes, Bollinger, Chad Trout and Tim Wagaman made up the top five for the restart. Chris Windom, making his debut in the Heffner Racing No. 27, was lined up sixth.
Dietrich had a solid restart and pulled away from Krimes quickly while Windom and Trey Hivner battled for sixth.
Devon Borden flipped in turn 4 bringing out the red flag on lap 6. There was no change to the top five for the restart.
Once again it did not take long for Dietrich to pull away from Krimes. Bollinger tried to make a move on Krimes for second in turns 1 and 2 but did not make the pass. Wagaman got by Trout for fourth. Macri followed and took fifth from Trout and then made quick work of Wagaman for fourth.
Macri and Bollinger got together in turn 4 as they were battling for third bringing out the caution on lap 11.
Freddie Rahmer went to the outside of brother Brandon to take sixth and then drove by Windom for fifth on the restart.
The final caution of the race came on lap 13 when Cameron Smith spun in turn 4.
Dietrich led Krimes, Wagaman, Trout and Rahmerto the cone for the restart. Rahmer got by Trout and then Wagaman for third on the restart.
Dietrich found himself in lapped traffic on lap 19. Rahmer was closing in on Krimes and tried a slider in turn 2 as they caught the tail end of the field. Rahmer took second coming out of turn 2 and started to close in on the leader.
Rahmer was getting a good run off of turn 2 using the high line as Dietrich was running the bottom. The two were nearly side by side at the line on lap 26. Rahmer slid in front of Dietrich but Dietrich reclaimed the spot. Rahmer slid him again and took the lead on lap 28. Dietrich stuck with him and tried a slider to reclaim the lead in turns 3 and 4 with one lap to go.
Rahmer crossed the line just a half second ahead of Dietrich for the win. Krimes was third and Wagaman finished fourth. Trout completed the top five.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. Freddie Rahmer ($5,000); 2. 48-Danny Dietrich; 3. 27S-Alan Krimes; 4. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 5. 1X-Chad Trout; 6. 27-Chris Windom; 7. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 8. 16-Matt Campbell; 9. 39-Troy Wagaman; 10. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 11. 44-Dylan Norris; 12. 99M-Kyle Moody; 13. 7H-Trey Hivner; 14. 33-Riley Emig; 15. 75-Tyler Ross; 16. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 17. 0-Rick Lafferty; 18. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 19. 39T-Cameron Smith; 20. 21T-Scott Fisher; 21. 16A-Aaron Bollinger (DNF); 22. 39M-Anthony Macri (DNF); 23. 23B-Devon Borden (DNF); 24. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF)
Lap leaders: D. Dietrich (1-27), F. Rahmer (28-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 1X-Chad Trout; 2. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 3. 27S-Alan Krimes; 4. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 5. 39-Troy Wagaman; 6. 33-Riley Emig; 7. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 8. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 9. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 10. 9P-Parker Price-Miller (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 2. 7H-Trey Hivner; 3. 39T-Cameron Smith; 4. 23-Devon Borden; 5. 39M-Anthony Macri; 6. 99M-Kyle Moody; 7. 0-Rick Lafferty; 8. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 9. 75-Tyler Ross; 10. 2D-Chase Dietz (DNS)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich; 2. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 3. 27-Chris Windom; 4. 8-Billy Dietrich; 5. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 6. 21T-Scott Fisher; 7. 44-Dylan Norris; 8. 16-Matt Campbell; 9. 17-Cole Young
Consy (10 laps): 1. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 2. 44-Dylan Norris; 3. 0-Rick Lafferty; 4. 16-Matt Campbell; 5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 6. 75-Tyler Ross; 7. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 8. 9P-Parker Price-Miller; 9. 17-Cole Young; 10. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 11. 2D-Chase Dietz (DNS)
Modifieds
Feature (30 laps): 1. 15G-Duane Howard ($3,000); 2. 2A-Mike Gular; 3. 20-Rick Laubach; 4. 16-Louden Reimert; 5. 15P-Billy Pauch Jr.; 6. 126-Jeff Strunk; 7. 14RR-Joe Funk; 8. 5-Kyle Weiss; 9. 61-Justin Grim; 10. 15-Mike Lisowski (DNF); 11. 44-Frank Cozze (DNS)
Lap leaders: Gular (1-8 & 14-20), Pauch Jr. (9-13), Howard (21-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 15P-Billy Pauch Jr.; 2. 126-Jeff Strunk; 3. 2A-Mike Gular; 4. 15G-Duane Howard; 5. 15-Mike Lisowski (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 16-Louden Reimert; 2. 61-Justin Grim; 3. 20-Rick Laubach; 4. 5-Kyle Weiss; 5. 14RR-Joe Funk; 6. 44-Frank Cozze (DNF)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.