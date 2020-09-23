GOLF
YAIAA-3 at Flatbush
Patrick Doran shot a low round of 77 in leading York Catholic to a team win at Flatbush Golf Course on Wednesday. The Irish halted the Squires’ season-opening win streak at four matches.
Senior Trenton Kopp paced Delone by carding an 89, good for fourth place behind Doran and fellow York Catholic players Brady Walker (86) and Josh Sutton (87).
Team: 1. York Catholic 343, 2. Delone Catholic 365, 3. York Tech 400, 4. Hanover 410, 5. Bermudian Springs 420, 6. Fairfield 454
Delone Catholic: Trenton Kopp 89, Bryson Kopp 91, Camden Keller 91, Evan Glass 94, Tim Burke 95, Kat Keller 98
Hanover: Matt Nawn 99, Jaxon Dell 99, Jack Huston 100, Tyler Newman 112, Eli Swope 122, Andrew Nawn 134
Bermudian Springs: Mason Diaz 97, Aaron Weigle 102, Riley Martin 110, Tyler Pifer 111, Caleb Knisley 111, Jordyn Waltermyer 113
Fairfield: Sarah Devilbiss 103, Elysabeth Haugh 114, Braidan Wastler 116, Griffin Tabler 121
GIRLS’ TENNIS
York Catholic 4, Hanover 1
Cassidy Conover pocketed a straight-set win at No. 2 singles to put the Hawkettes on the board. Conover topped Natalie Javitt 6-4, 6-3.
Singles: 1. Carina Roberts (YC) d. Annie Smith 6-1, 6-0; 2. Cassidy Conover (H) d. Natalie Javitt 6-4, 6-3; 3. Alexis Wiegert (YC) d. Ariella Stansbury 7-6(7-4), 6-3
Doubles: 1. Ireland Brennan/Ella Lithicum (YC) d. Jocelyn Imler/Mya Maloney 6-0, 6-1; 2. Ella Mayer/Kendall Ford (YC) won by forfeit
Susquehannock 5,
Littlestown 0
The Warriors dropped only two games in their shutout of the Bolts on Wednesday.
Singles: 1. Peyton Joines (S) d. Hannah Shelley 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ali Zapach (S) d. Emma Green 6-0, 6-0; 3. Megan Cramer (S) d. Laura Johnson 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Diana Kelbaugh/Anne Jackson (S) d. Christina Carrucci/Claudia Reaver 6-0, 6-1; 2. Tessa Bryan/Angela Kontz (S) won by forfeit
Kennard-Dale 5, Biglerville 0
The unbeaten Rams took down the Canners in short order on Wednesday, sweeping singles play by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
Singles: 1. Brianna Serruto (KD) d. Mariana Hartman 6-0, 6-0; 2. Tori Santoriello (KD) d. Autumn Slaybaugh 6-0, 6-0; 3. Julie Rubelmann (KD) d. Tori Pirich 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Grace Maccarelli/Leeah Jacobs (KD) d. Hope Strouth/Hannah Orndorff 6-0, 6-0; 2. Caroline Beighley/Leeah Jacobs (KD) d. Sierra Popella/Graciella Beltran 6-2, 6-1
