SMITH

Cameron Smith celebrates in victory lane after winning the 358 sprint car feature on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. (Lincoln Speedway photograph)

 Lincoln Speedway photograph

Freddie Rahmer’s fifth win of the season at Lincoln Speedway came on Saturday night during DCS School of Driving Night. It was Rahmer’s second win in a row at the 3/8-mile oval.

Rahmer lined up ninth for the start of the 30-lap feature and found his way to the front of the field on lap 14. Cory Haas hunted down Rahmer in lapped traffic and made a late race charge for the lead. Rahmer knew he had to run high to block the challenge.

