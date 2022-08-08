Freddie Rahmer’s fifth win of the season at Lincoln Speedway came on Saturday night during DCS School of Driving Night. It was Rahmer’s second win in a row at the 3/8-mile oval.
Rahmer lined up ninth for the start of the 30-lap feature and found his way to the front of the field on lap 14. Cory Haas hunted down Rahmer in lapped traffic and made a late race charge for the lead. Rahmer knew he had to run high to block the challenge.
“I was just trying to maintain,” he said. “We had a bunch of yellows, I didn’t know how close they were. I knew once I got off the top I knew they’d be right there, I just tried to get back to it as soon as I could.”
When asked about his recent success in victory lane Rahmer shared: “We just got to take it one week at a time. It’s a wave, it goes back and forth.”
Dalton Dietrich and Brie Hershey started on the front row for the drop of the green flag. Hershey led the field into turn 1 with Dietrich holding off both Michael Millard and Riley Emig as they challenged for second. Rahmer was up to fifth by lap 3 after getting by Robbie Kendall.
Rahmer took fourth on lap 5 after getting by Tyler Esh coming out of turn 2. After the pass, Esh and Kendall made contact with Esh coming to a stop in the top of turn 2 bringing out the caution.
Hershey led Dietrich, Emig, Rahmer and Kendall to the cone for the restart. Hershey got a good jump as Rahmer looked to the outside of Emig for third. Emig held off Rahmer at the line by inches on lap 6 but could not hold him off the following lap. Rahmer took third and went to work on Dietrich for second.
Kendall got by Emig for fourth. Haas took fifth from Emig on lap 9. Kendall tried a slider on Rahmer for third but could not make the pass. Rahmer pulled a slider on Dietrich for second, taking the spot on lap 13.
Rahmer made quick work of Hershey making the pass for the lead on lap 14. Kendall was right behind him, but the caution came out for debris on the track. Despite making the pass for second, Kendall lined up for the restart behind Hershey since the lap had not been completed.
Rahmer got a good jump on the field with Haas looking to the outside of Kendall for second. Haas got under Kendall in turns 3 and 4 on lap 16 to move into third right before Kendall fell off the pace bringing out the caution.
The top five for the restart were Rahmer, Hershey, Haas, Matt Campbell and Dylan Norris. Once again Rahmer had a good start. Haas took second in turns 1 and 2 from Hershey and Campbell followed moving into third.
Chris Arnold did a 360 spin in turn 2 on lap 20 bringing out the caution. Rahmer paced the field ahead of Haas, Campbell, Chase Dietz and Norris for the restart. Haas stuck with Rahmer in turns 1 and 2. Dietz got by Campbell for third at the line.
Lapped traffic came into play with four laps to go. Haas got to the inside of Rahmer as they worked through lapped traffic but Rahmer held the lead. Rahmer pulled a wheelie at the flagstand as the white flag waved, allowing Haas to take one last stab at the win.
Rahmer crossed the line .528 seconds ahead of Haas. Dietz was third and Campbell finished fourth. Norris completed the top five.
Smith Victorious for Second Time in Rookie Campaign
John Sharpe and Tylar Rutherford shared the front row for the start of the 20-lap 358 sprint car feature feature.
In only his second start in the division, Rutherford led the field through 1 and 2. The yellow flag waved before a lap was completed when Jeff Rohrbaugh and Steven Cox got together in turn 2.
The field lined up for a complete restart with Sharpe leading the field into turn 1 this time. Rutherford and Sharpe raced wheel to wheel down the back stretch for the lead. Rutherford got sideways in turn 3 and collected Doug Hammaker, bringing out the caution again before a lap was completed.
The third time was a charm with Travis Scott sharing the front row with Sharpe. Scott took the lead and Cameron Smith went to the outside of Sharpe to take second at the line.
Steve Owings and Cody Fletcher raced for fourth behind Sharpe. Owings moved into third and Fletcher followed taking fourth. Smith took the lead on lap 3 from Scott.
Smith entered lapped traffic on lap 7. Jayden Wolf got by Owings on the back stretch to take third on lap 8. Smith was in heavy lapped traffic as Wolf closed in on Scott behind him. Wolf was searching for a way around Scott when the caution came out on lap 14 for Kane Eichenlaub who spun in turn 3.
The top five for the restart were Smith, Scott, Wolf, Owings and Fletcher. Wolf was off the pace on the restart and brought out the caution again on lap 15.
Smith had a good jump on the restart with Owings sticking with Scott to battle for second.
Smith won his second race of the season by 1.472 seconds over Scott. Owings crossed the line third and Fletcher was fourth. Chris Frank finished fifth.
Hitzler Wins in
Xcel 600 Modifieds
Pole-sitter Andy Ressler took the lead at the start but Austin Daniels drove by Ressler to lead lap 1. Korey Inglin got by Ressler to move into second.
Richie Hitzler was up to third and dove under Inglin on lap 5 to take second. Hitzler then looked under Daniels for the lead in turns 1 and 2. The two raced wheel to wheel down the back stretch with Hitzler holding the advantage at the line to take the lead on lap 7.
After the pass for the lead, the yellow flag waved for Chris Smith who spun in turn 4.
The top five for the restart were Hitzler, Daniels, Inglin, Geoffrey Sutton and Ressler. Inglin was working on Daniels for second on lap 8 but Daniels held him off at the line. Inglin would take the spot on the next lap coming out of turn 4.
Lap 10 saw the yellow flag when Chris Frable and Keith Inglin spun in turns 1 and 2.
Hitzler led Inglin, Daniels, Sutton and Tyler Bartik for the restart. The caution came out on the restart for debris in turn 3.
Daniels, Sutton and Bartik raced three-wide for third with Daniels holding the spot. Bartik moved up to fourth and then took third on lap 14.
Scott Heisey brought out the caution on lap 14. Sutton was putting pressure on Daniels for fourth with two laps to go when the caution came out for Frable and Heisey.
Hitzler, Inglin, Bartik, Daniels and Sutton lined up for the green-white-checkered finish.
Daniels and Sutton were wheel to wheel for fourth on lap 19 when Ingiln, who was running second, spun racing for the lead. Inglin spun again on the restart.
Hitzler won the feature with Bartik crossing the line second. Daniels finished third and Sutton was fourth. Kenny Harris completed the top five.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer ($4,000); 2. 38-Cory Haas; 3. 39-Chase Dietz; 4. 19R-Matt Campbell; 5. 44-Dylan Norris; 6. 33-Riley Emig; 7. 4Z-Zane Rudisill; 8. 59-Jim Siegel; 9. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 10. 75-Tyler Ross; 11. 19-Troy Wagaman; 12. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 13. 1X-Chad Trout; 14. 7H-Trey Hivner; 15. 87-Alan Krimes; 16. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 17. 90-Jordan Givler; 18. 35T-Tyler Esh; 19. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 20. 23-Michael Millard; 21. 97-Brie Hershey (DNF); 22. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 23. 23A-Chris Arnold (DNF); 24. 55K-Robbie Kendall (DNF)
Lap leaders: Hershey (1-13), Rahmer (14-30)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 2. 33-Riley Emig; 3. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 90-Jordan Givler; 5. 7H-Trey Hivner; 6. 75-Tyler Ross; 7. 87-Alan Krimes; 8. 38s-Brett Strickler
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 97-Brie Hershey; 2. 4z-Zane Rudisill; 3. 19R-Matt Campbell; 4. 44-Dylan Norris; 5. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 6. 21T-Scott Fisher; 7. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 8. 11P-Jeff Rohrbaugh
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 35T-Tyler Esh; 2. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 3. 59-Jim Siegel; 4. 39-Chase Dietz; 5. 1X-Chad Trout; 6. 5J-John Walp; 7. 99m-Kyle Moody
Heat 4 (8 laps): 1. 23-Michael Millard; 2. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 3. 38-Cory Haas; 4. 23A-Chris Arnold; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 7. 19-Troy Wagaman
Consy (10 laps): 1. 75-Tyler Ross; 2. 87-Alan Krimes; 3. 19-Troy Wagaman; 4. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 5. 21T-Scott Fisher; 6. 99m-Kyle Moody; 7. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 8. 5J-John Walp; 9. 38s-Brett Strickler; 10. 11P-Jeff Rohrbaugh
358 Sprint Cars
Feature (20 laps): 1. 69S-Cameron Smith ($1,100); 2. 5-Travis Scott; 3. 35-Steve Owings; 4. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 5. 00F-Chris Frank; 6. 38S-Jordan Strickler; 7. 77-David Holbrook; 8. 70D-Frankie Herr; 9. 66-Doug Hammaker; 10. 22E-Nash Ely; 11. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 12. 511-John Sharpe; 13. 28-Matt Findley; 14. 84M-Chad Criswell; 15. 0-Kyle Ganoe; 16. 23F-Justin Foster; 17. 89-Ashely Cappetta; 18. 11H-Hayden Miller; 19. 44-Steven Cox; 20. 7w-Jayden Wolf (DNF); 21. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 22. 4E-Kane Eichenlaub; 23. 19R-Tylar Rutherford; 24. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh
Lap leaders: Scott (1-2), Smith (3-20)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 5-Travis Scott; 2. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 3. 28-Matt Findley; 4. 84m-Chad Criswell; 5. 70D-Frankie Herr; 6. 99-Zachary Cool; 7. 10H-Dave Hollar; 8. 11H-Hayden Miller
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 35-Steve Owings; 2. 69s-Cameron Smith; 3. 7w-Jayden Wolf; 4. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 5. 44-Steven Cox; 6. 53-Bob Lilick; 7. 4E-Kane Eichenlaub
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 66-Doug Hammaker; 2. 00F-Chris Frank; 3. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 4. 0-Kyle Ganoe; 5. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 6. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 7. 25-Travis Leh
Heat 4 (8 laps): 1. 511-John Sharpe; 2. 19R-Tylar Rutherford; 3. 77-David Holbrook; 4. 23F-Justin Foster; 5. 22E-Nash Ely; 6. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 7. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle (DNF)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 2. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 3. 11H-Hayden Miller; 4. 4E-Kane Eichenlaub; 5. 10H-Dave Hollar; 6. 25-Travis Leh; 7. 99-Zachary Cool (DNF); 8. 53-Bob Lilick (DNF); 9. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle (DNF)
600 Xcel Modifieds:
Feature (20 laps): 1. 9-Richie Hitzler; 2. 85-Tyler Bartik; 3. 71D-Austin Daniels; 4. 5s-Geoffrey Sutotn; 5. 7K-Kenny Harris; 6. 10-Andy Ressler; 7. 88-Justin Schroden; 8. 8-Tiffany Mays; 9. 7$-Bryce Smith; 10. 20K-Chad Kreiser; 11. 69-Chris Smith; 12. 28-Ray Gradwell; 13. 29-Doug Newbeginning; 14. X-Keith Inglin; 15. 04-JD Eckert; 16. 15-Chris Frable; 17. 19-Scott Heisey; 18. 2B-Korey Inglin (DNF): 19. 67-Rob Swavely (DNF); 20. 27-Jason Gastley (DNF)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 9-Richie Hertzler; 2. 88-Justin Schraden; 3. 71D-Austin Daniels; 4. 8-Tiffany Mays; 5. 28-Ray Gradwell; 6. 7K-Kenny Harris; 7. 19-Scott Heisey; 8. 29-Doug Newbeginnig; 9. 15-Chris Frable (DNF); 10. 67-Rob Swavely (DNF)
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 85-Tyler Bartik; 2. 2B-Korey Inglin; 3. 5s-Geoffrey Sutton; 4. 10-Andy Ressler; 5. 7$-Bryce Smith; 6. 27-Jason Gastley; 7. 69-Chris Smith; 8. X-Keith Inglin; 9. 04-JD Eckert; 10. 20-Chad Kreiser
PORT ROYAL SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprint Cars
Feature: 1. Gerard McIntyre Jr; 2. Jeff Halligan; 3. Blane Heimbach; 4. Danny Dietrich; 5. Mike Walter II; 6. Mike Wagner; 7. Dan Shetler; 8. Kassidy Kreitz; 9. Lucas Wolfe; 10. Jason Shultz; 11. Justin Whittall; 12. Tyler Walton; 13. Derek Locke; 14. Ryan lInder; 15. Trenton Sheaffer; 16. Austin Bishop; 17. Tyler Bear; 18. Devin Brenneman; 19. Logan Wagner; 20. Tyler Reeser; 21. Kody Lehman; 22. Steve Buckwalter; 23. Devon Borden; 24. Derek Hauck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.