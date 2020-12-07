The Warriors are returning to the Mid-Penn.
The Gettysburg Area school board voted 7-2 on Monday evening to leave the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and join the Mid-Penn Conference. Board members Kenneth Hassinger, Al Moyer, Michael Dickerson, Tim Seigman, Carrie Soliday, Sylvan Hershey and AmyBeth Hodges voted in favor of the move. Kathleen Soliday and Timon Linn dissented.
Gettysburg would begin play as a member of the Mid-Penn beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Gettysburg has been a member of the YAIAA since the 2014-15 season when it moved from the Mid-Penn Conference, of which it had been a member since 1992.
The transition to the Mid-Penn is not yet complete, however, as the district must appeal to the conference to gain entrance.
“All I know is that they were voting to seek admission into the conference,” Mid-Penn President Mike Montedoro said Monday night. “They would now have to write a letter seeking admission into the conference and the conference would take a vote.”
No timeline was provided for Gettysburg’s request for entry.
Gettysburg began exploring the idea of switching conferences at the board’s behest following a meeting on Oct. 19. Gettysburg High School Athletic Director Casey Thurston and high school principal Jeremy Lusk presented a comparison of leagues to the board in early November. Among the reasons to switch conferences were reduced travel time, more opportunities for athletes on junior varsity teams, and increased flexibility when determining how teams are placed in divisions.
“This allows us the opportunity to be aligned within the Mid-Penn in ways that suit what we as an athletic program have to offer,” said Thurston, who acknowledged that not all Gettysburg coaches were in favor of a move. “You’re not going to have 100 percent agreement on a conference, especially with as many sports as we have to offer.”
Potential scheduling challenges for baseball, and the possibility of playing in a less competitive division for girls’ basketball and volleyball were discussed prior to Monday’s vote.
“It would be less beneficial for those three sports,” said Thurston. “Other coaches are in favor for various reasons.”
Thurston said it was possible that Gettysburg’s teams would land in the Mid-Penn’s Colonial division, which currently houses schools such as Northern York, Greencastle and Waynesboro. There is division flexibility within the Mid-Penn that does not exist in the YAIAA, which places its teams based solely on enrollment without factoring a competitive component.
Thurston added that she would be open to scheduling Adams County schools for out-of-division contests.
“Absolutely,” she said. “The allure of playing those in Adams County is a big deal. I believe there are some sports that would welcome the opportunity to schedule games back into (the YAIAA) as well.”
Gettysburg has enjoyed a successful run as a member of the YAIAA, capturing numerous division championships in multiple sports. The Warriors secured division titles in girls’ cross country and soccer this fall, as well as girls’ and boys’ basketball and wrestling last winter. Gettysburg’s baseball, boys’ soccer and football teams have recently captured division titles as well.
Lusk said he began working at the school shortly after the district switched from Mid-Penn to YAIAA. Instantly, Lusk said, people asked him to consider making a move. Lusk said the issue was thoroughly vetted and he believes support for the project is greater than opposition, estimating a “60/40 split.”
“In some ways, it’s a lateral change and there are some programs in divisions that suit them well,” Lusk said.
A departure would reduce the YAIAA to 22 member schools.
When reached by telephone, YAIAA executive director Chuck Abbott said that the conference has no comment at this time.
Alex Hayes and Clay Sauertieg contributed to this story.
