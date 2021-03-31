The three seniors on the Gettysburg College men’s golf team – Quinn Greene, Jimmy Harcourt, Daniel Rieger – have been part of record-breaking rounds, epic comebacks, tournament championships, and national appearances during their four seasons.
The trio has seen plenty of time on the course during their tenure in orange and blue, totaling 122 rounds of competition. They’ve seen their fair share of success individually with 26 top-10 finishes combined. The team has thrived as a result of their steady play and commitment with 13 tournament titles over the last four seasons, including a record-breaking nine crowns in 2018-19.
Both Greene and Rieger helped the Bullets claim their first Centennial Conference championship in 17 years with an incredible comeback on the final day of competition in 2019. The pair also went to Kentucky for the 2019 NCAA Division III Championship.
Despite the loss of two record-breaking golfers, including Harcourt’s older brother Danny, the three seniors maintained steady play as juniors and helped the team establish the second-best season scoring average in program history at 305.7, trailing only the prior year’s record-breaking performance. The pandemic cut the 2019-20 season short, but Greene, Harcourt, and Rieger form a strong nucleus for the Gettysburg golf team which is set to officially defend its Centennial crown this spring.
Quinn Greene
New Milford, Conn.
Canterbury School
Career Scoring Average: 78.9
Career Top 10s: 9
Career Low: 70 (Ted Keller Memorial, 10/10/2017)
Favorite Pro: Tiger Woods
Something People May Not Know: My cousin Jennifer Caplan graduated from Gettysburg in 2014 and encouraged me to apply and come to Gettysburg.
Favorite Class: Pol 331 — Political Parties in American Politics
Favorite Moment: When we arrived at Nationals in 2018 it made me realize we accomplished something special, and we had a unique opportunity to show everyone what we could do.
What does it mean to play golf at Gettysburg College?
“Golf at Gettysburg means competition and comradery. Being a member of the men’s golf team is bigger than playing golf. As a senior, I’m proud to have been exposed to competitors like Danny and Dane early on as it gave me perspective and taught me how to prepare to be successful.”
Jimmy Harcourt
Fanwood, N.J.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood H.S.
Career Scoring Average: 80.4
Career Top 10s: 7
Career Low: 72 (Mason-Dixon Collegiate Classic, 9/28/2019)
Favorite Pro: Justin Thomas
Something People May Not Know: I did not start playing competitive golf until my junior year of high school.
Favorite Class: Economic Development with Professor Cavender.
Favorite moment: My favorite moment came at the 2017 Randolph-Macon Fall tournament in which we beat Franklin & Marshall by two shots to win the last event of the fall and my first college win. I remember my coach at the time, Jeff Slanovec, breaking the news to me that we were able to edge out F&M on the second day by shooting a 296. It was an incredible feeling.
What does it mean to play golf at Gettysburg College?
“Playing golf at Gettysburg has been very special for me because I was able to have my older brother as a teammate for my first two years here. We’ll have a lot of great memories that we can look back at while playing golf for Gettysburg. Also, Gettysburg College Golf has allowed me to play alongside so many great teammates that have shared great moments and fun memories over my four years here.”
Daniel Rieger
Collegeville, Pa.
Methacton High School
Career Scoring Average: 79.0
Career Top 10s: 10
Career Low: 71 (Moravian Spring Invite, 4/11/2019; Rosemont Raves Invite, 4/14/2019)
Favorite Pro: Phil Mickelson
Something People May Not Know: I wear two gloves, one on each hand, when I play golf.
Favorite Class: Finance
Favorite Moment: Watching one of my teammates sink a 15-foot putt to win conferences.
What does it mean to play golf at Gettysburg College?
“Playing golf on the Gettysburg College golf team is more than just golf. Our team has developed from where it started and we have built great relationships and camaraderie with one another. We get where we need to go through hard work, determination, confidence, and leadership. These attributes are what it means to me to play golf at Gettysburg College.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.