I’ve been a Baltimore Orioles’ fan since 1987 and frankly, haven’t had a lot to cheer about since then
My beloved Birds have had just 11 winning seasons and five playoff appearances in the 36 seasons that I’ve followed them. The best they’ve been able to do is reach the American League Championship Series in 1996, 1997 and 2014
When general manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde were hired during the offseason following the 2018 season, Elias made it clear that he was going to totally tear the team down and start from the bottom.
To be fair, there wasn’t much demolition left to do.
Previous general manager Dan Duquette had traded away the team’s best player, Manny Machado, in July 2018 because the team knew that it wasn’t going to be able to re-sign him, and they were coming off of the worst season in franchise history, a 47-115 campaign.
Elias had previously worked for the Houston Astros, who had successfully burnt their team to the ground in the early 2010’s. Their rebuild culminated in a World Series title in 2017.
Armed with the first pick in the 2019 draft, Elias selected Adley Rutschman, a switch-hitting catcher out of Oregon State, who was regarded as the best player in the draft.
Rutschman is currently the Orioles’ best player and the team has posted a 108-79 mark since he was called up to the big leagues in May of last year. That’s a 94-win pace in a 162-game season, easily good enough to qualify for the playoffs.
In 2020, they picked second overall and took outfielder Heston Kjerstad, who didn’t debut in pro ball until last year due to a heart ailment. Kjerstad has done nothing but rake since then, and was recently promoted to Triple A Norfolk.
Outfielder Colton Cowser was the team’s top selection in 2021 when it picked fifth, and he’s been nothing short of spectacular. It wouldn’t shock me if he’s brought up to Baltimore within the next month or two.
Then last year, again picking first, Elias tabbed shortstop Jackson Holliday, son of former all-star Matt Holliday. Jackson swings a potent bat from the left side and after tearing it up at low-A Delmarva, was promoted to high-A Aberdeen, where he’s hitting extremely well, especially when it’s factored in that he’s only 19 years old.
The Orioles have been ranked at the top of organizational prospects rankings by multiple publications for the last two years, and they’ve got anywhere between 6-8 guys in those pubs’ Top 100 prospects for the entire league.
If I were running the team, I’d be doing my best to lock up Rutschman with a long-term deal, as well as Gunnar Henderson. Those two feel like cornerstone pieces for the team to build around.
Middle infielder Jordan Westburg is another prospect to keep an eye on, too.
If you haven’t noticed by now, I’ve yet to mention a pitching prospect.
Righty Grayson Rodriguez tore up Triple A last season, but struggled over 10 starts this season with the big club and was recently demoted back to Triple A.
Southpaw D.L. Hall had a cup of coffee with the O’s last season and is currently working on control issues while pitching at Norfolk.
Of the team’s top 25 prospects, according to MLB.com, just six of them are pitchers.
This year’s club sports a 41-24 mark, which is the third-best record in all of baseball, and I think they’re on their way to a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.
Once they get there, though, I’m not too confident in them advancing past the opening round, as they lack the starting pitching to make a deep run.
Nothing against Tyler Wells, Kyle Gibson, Dean Kremer or Kyle Bradish — they’re all above average or better pitchers — but to win in the postseason, a top-of-the-rotation guy is usually required.
That’s where their deep farm system could come into play.
If there are teams out of contention which make a top-notch pitcher available, that’s where the Orioles need to pounce.
Their offense features a lot of talent and their bullpen has been excellent, but anyone being honest with themselves knows that the starting pitching isn’t what it needs to be.
This is a fun team to watch, but if they’re truly in it to compete for a World Series, which would be their first since 1983, then they need to exhaust all options when it comes to upgrading their starting pitching.
