Following a 35-point loss to Greencastle-Antrim in Week 3 that left Delone Catholic’s season teetering on the brink, Squire head coach Corey Zortman felt better about his team than he did prior to that game.

That setback dropped the Squires to 0-3, but they haven’t lost since and wrapped up at least a share of the YAIAA-3 title by downing visiting Hanover, 51-31, on Friday night at J.T. Flaherty Field in McSherrystown.

