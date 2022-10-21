Following a 35-point loss to Greencastle-Antrim in Week 3 that left Delone Catholic’s season teetering on the brink, Squire head coach Corey Zortman felt better about his team than he did prior to that game.
That setback dropped the Squires to 0-3, but they haven’t lost since and wrapped up at least a share of the YAIAA-3 title by downing visiting Hanover, 51-31, on Friday night at J.T. Flaherty Field in McSherrystown.
“When I watched film after our game with Greencastle, I saw that we were executing better, even though it was our least productive game offensively of the season. I’m pleased with how our offense has progressed since that game,” Zortman said. “We talked after that game about trusting the process and that all of our goals were still in front of us. We kept believing in ourselves and never gave up on the season.”
Delone (6-3, 6-0 Y-3) has now won the division in three of the last four seasons and is 33-2 in division play since 2018, with both losses coming to York Catholic, in 2018 and 2021. The last division loss for the Squires that wasn’t to the Fighting Irish was a 10-7 setback in overtime to Bermudian Springs in Week 7 of the 2017 campaign.
“We kept working hard and trusting the coaches to come up with the right game plan,” senior Ryder Noel said. “We started 0-3 when I was a freshman and a junior, so we knew that we could rebound from it. Our top goal all season has been to bring a division championship back to McSherrystown.”
The hosts began Friday’s game with a nice drive into the Nighthawk red zone, but were stopped on downs at the 13-yard line.
A three-and-out forced a Hanover punt, but the snap sailed over the punter’s head and through the end zone for a safety.
Just two plays after the safety, Gage Zimmerman was in the end zone on a 49-yard gallop to paydirt when he took a handoff, bounced it outside and sped down the left sideline.
Hanover (2-7, 1-5) responded with a quick drive of its own and when Dylan Bull hauled in a short pass from Chase Roberts on the right sideline and took it to the paint, it was 9-7.
A Dominic Giraffa 3-yard run bumped Delone’s advantage to 16-7 in the last minute of the opening stanza.
Noel had a big second quarter as he caught a pair of touchdown passes from Denver Ostrum, the first on a pass to the back left corner of the end zone that forced him to make a twisting catch for a 15-yard score, and the second came on a 56-yard screen pass.
Ostrum was 7-of-11 for 95 yards and two scores. The junior, who transferred in from South Western, has 10 touchdowns and four interceptions over the past eight contests.
“Denver came in during the summer,” Noel said. “We did a lot of 7-on-7’s and developed good chemistry quickly.”
Zortman added, “Denver has been good all season for us. He’s improved significantly since the start of the season.”
Junior Brady Dettinburn dashed in from 23 yards away with 2:52 to go in the first half to push Delone’s edge to 37-7.
Dettinburn finished the evening with 132 yards on 12 carries and has rushed for 956 yards and 11 scores on the year.
Hanover cut into the deficit when Roberts threw a short out route to Joey Wilkinson, who turned upfield, shook a tackle and scored from 44 yards out with 1:13 to go until intermission.
The Squire starters played one more series on offense and defense and produced a Noel 2-yard scoring run on their only possession of the second half. Delone recovered an onside kick at the midfield stripe to start the third quarter and Noel toted the rock five times for 32 yards on the drive.
Following a stop, Zortman sent his backups in and they produced a scoring drive against Hanover’s starters that was capped on Colby Noel’s 10-yard scoring run that invoked the mercy rule with 4:36 to go in the third quarter.
Delone’s starting defense allowed 138 yards and five first downs in two-and-a-half quarters of work.
“Our defense was phenomenal tonight,” Zortman said. “They’ve really gelled as the season has gone along and that’s important if you want to be successful in the postseason.”
Hanover produced a pair of scoring drives in the fourth quarter, including a scoring strike from Roberts to Wilkinson from eight yards away that was the 60th touchdown pass of Roberts’ standout career.
In addition to Dettinburn’s big night on the ground, Zimmerman carried it seven times for 97 stripes and Noel had nine carries for 62 yards and four catches for 83 more yards.
Delone wraps up its regular season with a road trip to Fairfield (2-6, 2-4) Friday at 7 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Hanover 7 8 0 16 — 31
Delone 16 21 14 0 — 51
First Quarter
DC-Safety 7:00
DC-Gage Zimmerman 49 run (Nolan Kruse kick) 6:05
H-Dylan Bull 37 pass from Chase Roberts (Bull kick) 4:36
DC-Dominic Giraffa 3 run (Kruse kick) :29
Second Quarter
DC-Ryder Noel 15 pass from Denver Ostrum (Kruse kick) 9:59
DC-Noel 56 pass from Ostrum (Kruse kick) 8:00
DC-Brady Dettinburn 23 run (Kruse kick) 2:52
H-Joey Wilkinson 44 pass from Roberts (Roberts run) 1:13
Third Quarter
DC — Noel 2 run (Kruse kick) 8:30
DC — Colby Noel 10 run (Jayden Sarti kick) 4:36
Fourth Quarter
H — Wilkinson 8 pass from Roberts (Jayden Stanfield run) 11:15
H — Cam Geesey 4 run (Bull pass from Roberts) 2:36
Team Statistics
H DC
First Downs 11 20
Rushes-Yards 25-170 46-364
Passing 7-20-0 7-11-0
Passing Yards 118 95
Total Yards 288 459
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 3-33.7 2-28.5
Penalties 2-10 2-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing: H-Stanfield 15-118, Bull 1-31, Zion Heath 2-16, Roberts 2-10, Geesey 3-10; DC-Dettinburn 12-132, Zimmerman 7-97, R. Noel 9-62, Brayden Clabaugh 4-28, Levi Hohenstein 4-18, Braden Smith 3-14, Giraffa 3-11, C. Noel 2-10, Alex Timmins 1-2, Devin Reese 1-0.
Passing: H-Roberts 7-20-118-0; DC-Ostrum 7-11-95-0, Zach Staub 0-0-0-0.
Receiving: H-Wilkinson 6-81, Bull 1-37; DC — R. Noel 4-83, Noah Crawford 1-8, Dettinburn 1-6, Landon Smith 1-(-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.