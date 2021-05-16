Biglerville 14, Winfield 4
Biglerville 5, Winfield 3
Tyler Martin collected four RBI in the opener and Bill Rexroth worked six innings of three-hit ball in Game 2 as the Black Sox took a pair from the visiting Nightmare on Sunday.
Martin doubled and homered to lead the way early on at Oakside Community Park. Pat Armor, Nicholas Wright, Tanner Byers and Travis Byers added two hits apiece as Biglerville rode a nine-run third inning to an easy win. Chase Long, Tanner Byers and Shawn Redding all doubled.
Ben Bretzman went five innings for the win, picking up seven strikeouts.
Rexroth put zeros on the board in four of six frames in the second game, yielding a pair of solo home runs to Mike Miller.
Long went 2-for-4 with a triple, joining Wright, Brian Redding and Tucker Byers with an RBI.
Tanner Byers worked a scoreless seventh inning for the save.
Game 1
Winfield 003 010 — 4 7 3
Biglerville 009 401 — 14 16 0
Broc Bowers, Corey Myers (5). Ben Bretzman, Tanner Byers (6). WP: Bretzman. LP: Bowers. SO-BB: Bowers 3-1, Myers 3-4, Bretzman 7-2, Byers 1-0. 2B: W-Josh Alvandi, Johnny D’Aquanno, Myers; B-Chase Long, Byers, Shawn Redding, Tyler Martin. HR: B-Martin
Game 2
Winfield 020 100 0 — 3 4 1
Biglerville 121 001 x — 5 5 0
Johnny D’Aquanno. Bill Rexroth, Byers (7). WP: Rexroth. LP: D’Aquanno. SO-BB: D’Aquanno 8-3, Rexroth 3-3, Byers 1-0. 3B: B-Long. HR: W-Jonathan Lugo, Mike Miller 2
Cashtown 10, Brushtown 0
Cashtown 10, Brushtown 0
Three Pirate hurlers combined for 25 strikeouts in 11 innings of work against the Bulldogs on Sunday.
Anthony Lippy fanned 13 in a one-hitter to start things off. Chase King and Tyler Reinert rattled two hits each, with King, Ethan Ketterman, Robert Rohrbaugh and Mike Tempel doubling.
Tempel plated three runs from his leadoff spot.
In the second game, Reinert and King combined on a two-hitter. Zach Koons doubled to finish with four RBI, while King and Josh Topper legged out triples.
Aaron Wagaman singled to break up Lippy’s no-hit bid in the opener.
Game 1
Brushtown 000 00 — 0 1 1
Cashtown 009 1x — 10 8 2
Sam Shea, Aaron Wagaman (3). Anthony Lippy. WP: Lippy. LP: Shea. SO-BB: Shea 2-3, Wagaman 0-1, Lippy 13-0. 2B: B-Wagaman, C-Ethan Ketterman, Chase King, Robert Rohrbaugh, Mike Tempel
Game 2
Brushtown 000 000 — 0 2 4
Cashtown 011 502 x — 10 9 1
Luke Rickrode, Kolton Haifley (4), Dahltyn Houck (4). Tyler Reinert, Chase King (4). WP: King. LP: Rickrode. SO-BB: Rickrode 1-4, Haifley 1-0, Houck 0-1, Reinert 8-0, King 4-0. 2B: B-Boyers; C-Reinert, Tempel, Zach Koons. 3B: C-King, Josh Topper
Frederick 3, Hanover 2
Frederick 8, Hanover 4
The Raiders were unable to pick up a win in their South Penn clash with the Flying Dogs on Sunday.
Frederick scored twice in the sixth inning to take the opener, 3-2. Blake Phillips took the loss despite allowing only two earned runs, but the Raiders were limited to five singles.
Ian Eberly roped three hits while Matt Myers and Nick Meyer chipped in with two apiece as the Dogs doubled up the Raiders in Game 2. Jason Christianberry worked into the fifth inning to take the win on the hill.
Clint Roche was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI for Hanover, and leadoff man Adam Smith went 2-for-3 with a two-bagger in Game 2.
Game 1
Hanover 000 020 0 — 2 5 3
Frederick 000 102 x — 3 6 1
WP: McCreary. LP: Blake Phillips. SO-BB: Phillips 4-1, McCreary 5-2. 2B: F-Wiley, Devino
Game 2
Hanover 130 000 0 — 4 9 2
Frederick 310 220 x — 8 11 1
Logan Strausbaugh, John Karlheim (6). Christianberry, Hughes (5). WP: Christianberry. LP: Strausbaugh. SO-BB: Strausbaugh 5-1, Karlheim 0-0, Christianberry 2-2, Hughes 0-0. 2B: H-Clint Roche, Adam Smith; F-Eberly, Shriver
Saturday
Shippensburg 6,
New Oxford 2
Shippensburg 6,
New Oxford 0
Jordie Henry fired a no-hitter in Saturday evening’s nightcap to give the Stars a sweep of the visiting Twins.
Henry’s gem included a whopping 16 strikeouts against only one walk. Henry threw strikes on 68 of his 105 total pitches.
Offensively, Jonathan Melendez singled three times and Jared Pine doubled in the win.
In the opener, the Twins took a 2-0 lead in the first inning before Ship used a four-run fourth to assume command. Joel Clabaugh was 2-for-3 with a double for the Ox. Clabaugh and Mitch Collilns picked up RBI as well.
Jarrett Goodyear homered and Christian Melendez doubled twice for the winners.
Game 1
New Oxford 200 000 0 — 2 5 1
Shippensburg 001 041 x — 6 8 0
Joel Clabaugh, Derek Smith (6). Ethan Miller, Chandler Durf (5). WP: Durf. LP: Clabaugh. SO-BB: Clabaugh 4-2, Smith 0-0, Miller 6-5, Durf 3-0. 2B: NO-Clabaugh; S-Joe Barbera, Christian Melendez 2. HR: S-Jarrett Goodyear
Game 2
New Oxford 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
Shippensburg 100 050 x — 6 11 1
Dan Shafer, Jordan Arnold (5). Jordie Henry. WP: Henry. LP: Shafer. SO-BB: Shafer 2-6, Arnold 1-0, Henry 16-1. 2B: S-Jared Pine
