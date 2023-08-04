When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die.
Same goes for college football realignment, the way it appears.
Okay, since no fire-breathing dragons have been seen circling above the Big Ten, Big 12 or SEC headquarters, maybe the reference was a bit harsh. How about we liken the current slippery, slimy, back-stabbing slope that is college football realignment to the classic board game Risk. A strategy game of global domination where players deal in conflict and conquest sounds exactly what is going on before our very eyes.
One minute, a conference is sitting there enjoying a late summer afternoon. The next, it’s ripped apart, limb from limb, watching helplessly as even founding schools are yanked across the board and into the hands of another.
There are just a few players in this game a the moment, while others nervously wait in the wings. These insatiable power brokers don’t use tanks and troops to complete their takeovers, rather TV rights and the promise of checks that include an absurd number of zeroes.
It was the Big Ten up first on Friday, and in one fell swoop the mighty conference brought the Pac-12 to its knees by convincing Oregon and Washington to pack their bags. The Ducks and Huskies are set to join Pac-12 powerhouse USC and UCLA, who had previously agreed to jump ship for the deep-pocketed Big Ten.
The Pac-12, formed in 1915, was left staggering.
A knockout blow mercifully came in the hours that followed as Arizona, Arizona State and Utah, all itching to leave for the Big 12 which poached Colorado last week, did just that.
While pursuit of power fueled those fictional heroes and villains from Westeros and the seven kingdoms in Game of Thrones, money is the culprit in this case. More of it than one could imagine, but apparently not enough to satisfy conference commissioners, school presidents and TV big shots.
“You know, the old question of how long would it take TV money to destroy college football? Maybe we’re here,” Washington State football coach Jake Dickert told reporters recently.
Here, indeed. And it’s a place I’m not fond of, not even a little bit.
The Big Ten is a villain in the eyes of many, having now expanded four times in just 13 years at the expense of various other conferences. Atop the heap of cash with estimated payouts to its member schools at just under $60 million annually, there is no arguing the Big Ten is dominating – at least off the field. Not after inking monster TV deal expected to bring in more than $7 billion in the next seven years.
The mighty SEC checks in at around $50 million each year for its schools, while the Big 12 ($42-45 million and counting, with its recent additions and impending deal), ACC ($38-41 million) and Pac-12 ($37 million) follow behind. Those would seem to be staggering amounts of guaranteed money, but not enough to keep some schools happy, or in place. Looking at you, Florida State, which recently said it’s a matter of when, not if it bolts for pastures greener than those in the ACC.
And who could blame them, right? I mean, how is an athletic department expected to operate with a mere $40 million coming in from football alone? The poor souls, will they have enough money for helmets and shoulder pads?
It’s not like schools fielded football teams for decades with far, far less revenue and managed to somehow play games. Meaningful games. You know, against longtime rivals.
Much like the rotary telephone, rivalries in college football will soon become something the younger generation will have to ask about.
“Wait, you played the same school for like a hundred years, and fans on both sides were really into it and it produced some of the greatest games and memories in college football history?”
Sure did.
“What happened to those rivalries?”
TV money, son. TV money.
But hey, look how great all of this realignment will be for fans! By a show of hands, who is fired up for that Oregon vs. Rutgers game we’ll get in just a year or two? How about UCLA vs. Maryland? And just wait until Indiana rolls into the Coliseum to play USC. Talk about a packed house and some serious juice with all that tradition!
And just think of all the fantastic opportunities athletes will have to see the country as they criss-cross it during endless road trips. Officials at Washington estimated it would cost as much as $10 million annually in travel to play in the Big Ten. Remember, we’re not just talking football here. They’re shipping all of their athletes and teams across the nation and back, whether it’s football, basketball, tennis or golf. Have fun with that.
And while you’re at it, go ahead and drop the ‘student’ from student-athlete because in no way, shape or form does that enhance one’s educational experience.
And just thinking out loud here, what happens when the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024, what will that look like? The field was supposed to be made up of the top four conference champions plus six at-large bids, and then the two highest-ranked remaining conference champs.
It’s difficult to imagine the Pac-12, in whatever Frankensteined form it will be in by then, landing a bid for its champ. Would that add another at-large, or will the playoff committee rework the format altogether? More at-large entries clearly benefit the bloated Big Ten and SEC, which already held considerable sway over fellow conferences even before beefing up.
At some point one has to wonder if college football will take the shape of the NFL, with two conferences (Big Ten and SEC) housing every program of note. You could split things up geographically and form smaller divisions, come up with a playoff plan and devise yet another evil scheme to make sure the coffers are spilling over for eternity.
Now, too bad for the smaller/lesser programs who aren’t even allowed in the room, let alone a seat at the table. And good luck trying to land elite prospects because why would a blue-chip kid want to play for a program left to die in whatever wasteland falls outside of the mighty two?
My fear is the powers that be - you know, the bigwigs stuffing their cavernous gullets with fistfuls of money and not a care in the world for the college football fan - won’t be content until every nickel has been squeezed and every semblance of reason erased. Fans, much like political constituents, do not factor into any of these decisions. Not one. It is about the almighty dollar and nothing else.
To say otherwise is to lie.
To that end, I say to the gluttonous collection of people charged with taking care of this great game, congrats. You’re well on your way to fully destroying college football and all of the things that made it so wonderful. Hope you’re able to see through all the fire and smoke from atop your mountains of money.
