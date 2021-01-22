We have the dates and the destinations.
Now, we just need the opportunity to get there.
On Tuesday, District 3 officials laid out their plans for the wrestling postseason, which is typically one of the most exciting times of the scholastic sports year. Should we get to it, I have no doubt this new-look format, created because of COVID mitigation efforts and guidelines, will be exciting. It will also be odd – perhaps even eerie – and foreign to what fans have grown accustomed to.
Mostly, because fans will not be in attendance.
A casuality of COVID measures, spectators will be not permitted. District officials are working on a streaming plan which may involve FloWrestling. The folks at Flo have done an amazing job with live results for PA postseason tourneys, which can be found at FloArena. Gaining access to their streaming services may require a subscription.
And speaking of cost, the absence of spectators has prompted District 3 to charge schools $25 per wrestler at postseason tournaments in effort to offset expenses.
As for those tournaments, first up are sectionals on Feb. 20. Class 3A sectionals will be held at Governor Mifflin, Mechanicsburg, Hempfield and South Western, the latter including Gettysburg, New Oxford and the host Mustangs. Class 2A competition will use Susquenita and Central Dauphin East, with Bermudian Springs, Biglerville, Delone Catholic, Fairfield and Hanover heading to CD East.
Like all postseason tournaments, sectional will use eight-man brackets, which will be determined during seeding meetings on Feb. 17. As it now stands, if you’re seeded out of the top eight, you’re out of luck.
The top two wrestlers at each weight in 3A and top four in 2A advance to the District 3 Championships. Which happen to be exactly one day after sectionals for the small-school crew.
Class 2A districts take place on Feb. 21 at CD East, with 3A going down on Feb. 27 at Spring Grove. Eight-man brackets will be in place using a double-elimination format. The top 4 finishers at each weight in 2A and advance to regionals, which will be held on Feb. 27 at Freedom High School in Bethlehem.
The top 3 at each weight in 3A move on to the newly-formed super regional.
At Freedom, which includes wrestlers from Districts 1, 11 and 12, the top five from each eight-man bracket book a spot in the super regional.
Sure to be as brutal as it comes, super regionals for both classes is March 6, with the top four at each weight heading to the PIAA Championships.
Which are also newfangled.
The Class 2A state tournament takes place on March 12 with the 3A tourney on March 13.
Got all of that? Don’t feel bad if it seems a little fuzzy, we’re all working through it together.
EXCLUSIVE CLUB: In another twist, the District 3 Team Championships will take place following the conclusion of the individual postseason, and they will be pared down. Way down.
The fields for 3A and 2A will include just four teams each, a hefty drop from the respective 16- and 12-team brackets of a year ago. This could spell trouble for Gettysburg, the defending 3A champ. The Warriors (8-0) were sixth in the power rankings heading into Friday night, not far off the cutline. Key for Gettysburg is making hay in dual meet tournaments at Selinsgrove today and on their home mats on Feb. 6 when they welcome big hitters Cumberland Valley, Dallastown and Hamburg to town, among others.
Chris Haines’ crew had a season-opening dual against Spring Grove scrubbed, which is a potential hit in the power rankings.
Bermudian Springs made its debut on Thursday and routed Delone Catholic, 63-4. The Eagles immediately moved to the top of the 2A power rankings thanks to that win over the 3-3 Squires, but they’ll likely need more to remain at the top.
Thanks to a 10-day shutdown, Berm lost five matches at the Gettysburg Duals which could have provided a power rankings boost. Dave McCollum’s veteran team added a nice home dual against Northern Lebanon (9-1), which takes place at 11 am today.
Littlestown, which hasn’t competed since Jan. 12, is ranked second in 2A. The Bolts are slated to return to action on Monday against Delone Catholic.
DIVISION UPDATE: Spring Grove jumped into the driver’s seat in YAIAA-1 thanks to its 27-26 win over Dallastown on Thursday. The Rockets (4-1) scored a decision in the final bout of the match to upend the Wildcats (3-2).
Gettysburg has only dropped 1 bout in three YAIAA-2 matches thus far and is not likely to be challenged in divisional action. Bermudian remains the heavy favorite in Y-3, where it just a bit tougher to get a read with Littlestown limited to one match thus far.
NO CROOKHAM, NO PROBLEM: Notre Dame-Green Pond was in the news recently for losing two-time PIAA champ Ryan Crookham, who has transferred to District 11 rival Saucon Valley. Ironically, the two Class 2A powerhouses squared off on Friday in a match that failed to live up to the billing, but only because the Crusaders crushed the Panthers, 44-21.
Notre Dame gave up a pair of forfeits to begin the match before reeling off wins in the next eight bouts, six of which included bonus points.
In other District 11 action Friday, Northampton edged out Easton 28-21 and Bethlehem Catholic smothered Freedom, 58-12. Easton is being led by head coach Jody Karam, who went back to his alma mater after spending 26 years guiding the Liberty program.
NITTANY LIONS IN HOLDING PATTERN: The wait continues for Penn State University to kick off its season.
Penn State’s Big 10 dual against Michigan State slated for Sunday was postponed, a mutually agreed upon decision according to a release by the school.
The Nittany Lions were scheduled to begin the season on Jan. 16 against Rutgers, but that was match was postponed due to a positive COVID test.
