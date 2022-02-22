Wyomissing hustled and fought gamely, but the Spartans were no match for Bermudian Springs on Tuesday night, as the Eagles exploded in the second and fourth quarters to run all over their challenger, winning 77-48 in the first round of the District 3 Class 4A girls’ basketball tournament.
Bermudian (22-4) came into the game as the No. 7 seed despite an exceptional run to the YAIAA championship last week. Wyomissing (13-10), out of the Berks County League, was the last team to qualify, grabbing the No. 10 seed, and for much of the first half, the Spartans gave Bermudian all it could handle.
“I think we underestimated their speed,” said Bermudian coach Todd Askins. “Coming off a big win against Delone (in the YAIAA championship game), I just don’t think that mentally we were prepared to start the first half of the game. Wyomissing played a really good game.”
Freshman guard Alexis Hardy got things started with nice spin move for a layup, then Lexi Loeb drained two 3-pointers for the Spartans. The Eagles answered when Victoria Bross and Hannah Chenault hit threes, then Lily Peters scored twice from in the paint, giving Bermudian a 14-8 lead midway through the first quarter. It was then that Wyomissing came alive.
The Spartans’ big player in the paint, freshman Amaya Stewart, scored twice off rebounds, Hardy got inside for two layups, Loeb hit her third triple of the period, and Wyomissing was up 19-16 at the end of one.
“We can score in bunches, but we got away from what we do,” Askins said. “We push the ball against a lot of teams, and we stopped pushing the ball on the attack and allowed them to set up defensively. They are very quick.”
The second quarter saw Bailey Oehmig and Peters getting inside, but Wyomissing would not give in. With 4:46 left in the half and the Eagles holding a slim 25-23 lead, Oehmig landed a three from way downtown, and Bross followed with a bomb of her own 80 seconds later. Loeb hit a three to pull the Spartans within five at 31-26, but then the Eagles really took off. An 11-2 run featuring another Chenault three, and strong inside play by Peters and Oehmig sent the Eagles to the lockerroom holding a 42-28 lead.
“We got some turnovers by getting them into traps, and they were smaller than us, and we got some transition points,” Askins said. “But overall, I think we can play better than that. But kudos to them, ahead 16-13 at the first quarter. They had some good momentum there.”
Wyomissing did not go down easily. Continuing to play pressure defense, the Spartans only allowed eight third-quarter points. Stewart and Hardy were each finding scoring success, but the Eagles were tenacious also on defense. They forced 16 second-half turnovers, frustrating Wyomissing and sending Stewart to the bench with four fouls.
The fourth quarter was all Bermudian. By clamping down on defense, the Eagles detonated on offense. Peters scored two quick buckets, and Chenault hit a running jumper, but the Spartans were still within 13 points at 59-46 with just under five minutes to play. From that point, Bermudian went on an 18-2 run to end the game, making the score look much worse than the game actually was.
Chenault hit the final two of her six 3-pointers with under two minutes to play on her way to 23 points. Peters scored a career-high 27 points with 10 baskets and shooting 7-of-11 from the free throw line. Oehmig put down 16 points for the Eagles.
Between Chenault, Oehmig and Peters, Bermudian has a tough bunch to stop. The senior trio has an astounding 3,649 career points between them.
“It is hard for teams to take away three good players,” Askins said. “Hannah was hitting threes, Bailey wasn’t hitting from outside, but Lily was playing strong inside. They all play really great together. But give Wyomissing a lot of credit. They are a well-coached team and play hard. When you are in districts, you have to come out and play your best every night.”
Bermudian will play in the second round of districts on Friday at Eastern York. Eastern is the No. 2 seed, behind Delone Catholic, as both earned first-round byes in districts.
Bermudian beat both teams in the YAIAA tournament.
Wyomissing 19 9 12 8 — 48
Bermudian Springs 16 26 8 27 — 77
Wyomissing (48): Zechman 1 0-0 2, Marshall 0 1-2 1, Heliodoro 1 0-3 2, Loeb 4 0-0 12, Hardy 3 2-7 8, Hurlman 3 1-4 7, Stewart 7 0-0 14, McCaffry 1 0-1 2. Totals: 20 4-17 48.
Bermudian Springs (77): Amelia Peters 1 0-0 3, Lillian LaBure 1 0-0 2, Lily Peters 10 7-11 27, Bailey Oehmig 5 5-7 16, Victoria Bross 2 0-0 6, Hannah Chenault 8 1-3 23. Non-scorers: Hannah Metzger, Payton Feeser. Totals: 27 13-21 77.
3-pointers: W-L. Loeb 4; BS-Chenault 6, Bross 2, A. Peters, Oehmig.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.