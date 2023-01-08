WRESTLING
Manheim Twp. Blue Streak Duals
Bermudian Springs won three of five matches on Saturday, taking down Manheim Township (58-18), Penn Manor (46-26) and Cocalico (39-27) while losing to Conwell-Egan (44-21) and Trinity (36-34).
The Eagles (7-4) got a huge day from Nathan Keller, who went 5-0 with four pins and a forfeit at 160. Upperweights Brennon Ault and Codi Rodgers were bonus-point machines, combining for eight pins. Ault added a decision to go 5-0 at 189/215 while Rodgers was 4-1 at 285.
Reece Daniels (127), Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (133), Jakson Keffer (139) and Bryce Harner (145/152) were all 4-1, respectively. Yacoviello-Andrus added three pins and a major decision to his season totals while Keffer produced a pair of falls and a major decision.
Conwell-Egan 44, Bermudian Springs 21
133-Robson (CE) p. Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus, 1:07; 139-Horger (CE) md. Jakson Keffer, 13-2; 145-Bryce Harner (BS) d. Nguyen, 6-2; 152-Mann (CE) fft; 160-Nathan Keller (BS) p. Czafit, :50; 172-McGuigan (CE) p. Lyhem Keslar, 2:41; 189-Brennon Ault (BS) p. Habas, :35; 215-Burns (CE) p. Trysten Keslar, :58; 285-Codi Rodgers (BS) p. Snee, 3:04; 107-Spofford (CE) md. Cole Schisler, 16-5; 114-Grodziki (CE) fft; 121-Bagnell (CE) d. Austin Anderson, 8-4; 127-Harris (CE) md. Reece Daniels, 11-2 (Conwell-Egan deducted team point for unsportsmanlike conduct)
Bermudian Springs 58, Manheim Twp. 18
139-Keffer (BS) p. Cummons, 1:18; 145-Harner (BS) fft; 152-Kemp (MT) fft; 160-Keller (BS) p. Underwood, 4:49; 172-Martin (MT) p. L. Keslar, 3:18; 189-T. Keslar (BS) p. Milazzo, 1:49; 215-Ault (BS) p. Scoto, 1:06; 285-Rodgers (BS) p. Devenney, :47; 107-Schisler (BS) p. Terry, 1:11; 114-Baccio (MT) fft; 121-Anderson (BS) p. Sams, 1:55; 127-Daniels (BS) p. Negron, 5:47; 133-Yacoviello-Andrus (BS) md. Landis, 16-7
Bermudian Springs 46, Penn Manor 26
145-Keffer (BS) p. Garfinkel, 4:42; 152-Harner (BS) fft; 160-Keller (BS) fft; 172-L. Keslar (BS) inj. def. Hubbs; 189-Rogers (PM) p. T. Keslar, 3:11; 215-Ault (BS) p. Morant, :32; 285-Rodgers (BS) p. Keller, 1:34; 107-Evans (PM) md. Schisler, 15-4; 114-Boland (PM) fft; 121-Clawson (PM) p. Anderson, :35; 127-Daniels (BS) md. Midile, 13-1; 133-Yacoviello-Andrus (BS) p. Farmer, :38; 139-Buswell (PM) md. Jacob Simpson, 10-0
Trinity 36, Bermudian Springs 34
152-Young (T) d. Harner, 10-4; 160-Keller (BS) p. Scherra, 1:39; 172-McCoy (T) p. L. Keslar, 1:39; 189-Gray (T) p. T. Keslar, 2:39; 215-Ault (BS) p. Serino, :08; 285-Paynter (T) p. Rodgers, 1:42; 107-Detar (T) fft; 114-Lewis (T) p. Schisler, 1:28; 121-Anderson (BS) fft; 127-Daniels (BS) p. Whitley, 1:03; 133-Yacoviello-Andrus (BS) p. Olivetti, :25; 139-Bergey (T) d. Simpson, 5-2; 145-Keffer (BS) md. Bowie, 8-0
Bermudian Springs 39, Cocalico 27
160-Keller (BS) p. Lesher, 2:54; 172-Rathman (Coc) p. L. Keslar, 1:21; 189-Bearinger (Coc) p. T. Keslar, :53; 215-Ault (BS) d. Brady, 3-0; 285-Rodgers (BS) p. Boyer, 2:00; 107-Schisler (BS) fft; 114-Shenk (Coc) fft; 121-Messner (Coc) d. Anderson, 6-2; 127-Daniels (BS) d. Porter, 5-3; 133-Yacoviello-Andrus (BS) p. Fritz, 1:14; 139-Keffer (BS) d. Frederick, 1-0; 145-Swann (Coc) fft; 152-Harner (BS) p. Eberly, 1:49
Octorara Duals
New Oxford went 3-2 at Octorara on Saturday, dumping Archbishop Ryan (54-15), Exeter Twp. (34-28) and Unionville (45-27) while taking losses against Wilson (54-11) and Solanco (39-29).
Jerry Dattoli spearheaded the charge for the Colonials (6-2) with a 5-0 performance at 127 pounds. Dattoli racked up four bonus-points wins including a pair of pins, a technical fall and a major decision.
Going 4-1 for the Ox was Lane Johnson (172), Antwon Bell (215) and Micah Smith (285). Smith produced four falls, including a match-winner in the final bout against Exeter Township which snapped a 28-28 tie. Johnson and Bell tallied two pins apiece, and Trent Uhler recorded three bonus-point victories at 121 as well.
New Oxford 54, Archbishop Ryan 15
107-Tristan Camacho (NO) fft; 114-Ethan Aiello (NO) p. Kennedy, 3:00; 121-Trent Uhler (NO) p. Martinez, 1:22; 127-Jerry Dattoli (NO) p. DaSilva, 1:50; 133-Perez (AR) d. Wylan Hess, 8-3; 139-Riley Miller (NO) p. McGuigan, 1:39; 145-Pfeffer (AR) d. Clayton Miller, 7-1; 152-Chance Lawyer (NO) p. Toczydlowski, 3:55; 160-Rehfuss (AR) d. Derek Price, 6-5; 172-Lane Johnson (NO) p. Vargas, 1:09; 189-Alloway (AR) p. Austin Speros, 3:45; 215-Antwon Bell (NO) p. Piermatteo, 2:35; 285-Micah Smith (NO) p. Obasi, :52
New Oxford 34, Exeter Twp. 28
107-Forsythe (Exe) d. Camacho, 8-2; 114-Orfield (Exe) md. Aiello, 9-0; 121-Uhler (NO) p. Lubenow, 3:39; 127-Dattoli (NO) md. Henderson, 9-0; 133-Borja (Exe) tf. Hess, 2:20 (17-2); 139-Warchal (Exe) p. R. Miller, 2:58; 145-C. Miller (NO) p. Manning, 1:02; 152-DePiero (Exe) d. Lawyer, 4-3; 160-Strauss (Exe) md. Price, 11-0; 172-Johnson (NO) fft; 189-Morgan (Exe) d. Speros, 8-5; 215-Bell (NO) fft; 285-Smith (NO) p. Lis, 1:43
Wilson 54, New Oxford 11
121-Uhler (NO) md. I. Eidle, 12-4; 127-Dattoli (NO) d. Garcia, 4-3; 133-Hess (NO) md. Herrera, 10-1; 139-Herb (W) p. R. Miller, :54; 145-Koch (W) d. C. Miller, 7-2; 152-Garcia (W) p. Lawyer, :27; 160-Delgado (W) d. Price, 5-2; 172-Eidle (W) p. Johnson, :40; 189-Koller (W) p. Speros, :33; 215-McMillan (W) p. Bell, 1:39; 285-Kurzweg (W) p. Smith, 3:42; 107-R. Eidle (W) p. Camacho, 3:40; 114-Speece (W) p. Aiello, 4:13
Solanco 39, New Oxford 29
127-Dattoli (NO) tf. Ruiz, 5:09 (19-2); 133-Smith (S) d. Hess, 5-2; 139-Fulton (S) p. R. Miller, 1:08; 145-Williams (S) p. C. Miller, 2:45; 152-McCauley (S) tf. Lawyer, 3:59 (18-3); 160-Johnson (NO) p. Touchton, 2:44; 172-Plastino (S) p. Price, 2:59; 189-Speros (NO) fft; 215-Bell (NO) fft; 285-Smith (NO) p. Moore, 1:12; 107-Rutt (S) p. Camacho, 1:23; 114-Bickford (S) md. Aiello, 13-0; 121-Smith (S) d. Uhler, 11-5
New Oxford 45, Unionville 27
133-Hess (NO) p. Pizi, 3:13; 139-R. Miller (NO) p. Minter, 1:32; 145-C. Miller (NO) p. Mousaw, 3:44; 152-Lawyer (NO) fft; 160-Tryon (U) p. Price, 3:49; 172-Johnson (NO) d. O’Leary, 10-3; 189-Julier (U) p. Speros, 1:29; 215-Bell (NO) p. Ford, 5:11; 285-Smith (NO) p. McDonald, :57; 107-Robinson (U) p. Camacho, 2:35; 114-Haines (U) p. Aiello, :39; 121-Coursey (U) d. Uhler, 3-2; 127-Dattoli (NO) p. Stoltzfus, 1:47
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 56, James Buchanan 45
The Eagles made it two wins in two days by running past the Rockets on Saturday.
Bermudian outscored JB by a combined 29-17 over the middle quarters to take command. Lane Hubbard had a solid outing with a team-best 14 points, followed by Tyson Carpenter with 13 and Dylan Hubbard with 11.
James Buchanan 9 11 6 19 – 45
Bermudian Springs 9 14 15 18 – 56
James Buchanan (45): Piper 9 2-7 20, Grove 1 2-2 4, Helman 2 0-1 5, Miller 1 0-0 2, Crouse 6 0-0 14. Totals: 19 4-10 45
Bermudian Springs (56): Tyson Carpenter 4 3-6 13, Colby Watkins 2 2-4 6, Dylan Hubbard 5 1-2 11, Jack Gautsch 1 3-4 5, Lane Hubbard 4 4-4 14, Austin Reinert 3 1-2 7. Non-scorers: Goldhahn. Totals: 19 14-22 56
3-pointers: JB-Helman, Crouse 2; BS-Carpenter 2, L. Hubbard 2
Kennard-Dale 61, New Oxford 55
Following a wild fourth quarter in which 46 total points were scored, it was the Rams left holding a YAIAA win on Saturday.
The Ox (6-6), which had its five-game winning streak halted, saw Brennan Holmes fill up the cup with 23 points. Holmes buried three 3-pointers as he scored 19 over the first three quarters.
Idriz Ahmetovic added 14 points in the loss.
New Oxford 7 14 12 22 – 55
Kennard-Dale 13 17 7 24 – 61
New Oxford (55): Idriz Ahmetovic 4 4-5 14, Nick Calvo-Perez 2 0-0 5, Brennan Holmes 9 2-2 23, Jett Moore 1 0-0 3, Brody Holmes 2 0-2 4, Holden Crabbs 2 2-2 6. Non-scorers: Lawrence. Totals: 20 8-11 55
Kennard-Dale (61): Sharnetzka 5 3-3 15, McCleary 4 1-2 9, Logue 4 0-0 8, Bissett 0 0-2 0, Morris 1 1-2 3, Smith 1 0-0 2, Swanson 3 6-6 12, Orwig 5 0-0 12. Totals: 23 11-15 61
3-pointers: NO-Ahmetovic 2, Calvo-Perez, Bre. Holmes 3, Moore; KD-Sharnetzka 2, Orwig 2
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 57, Twin Valley 18
The Squirettes extended their winning streak to nine games by easily dispatching the Raiders on Saturday. Delone (10-1) has allowed a combined 20 points in its last two games.
Reece Meckley’s 14 points led the way offensively, with Megan Jacoby and Brielle Baughman chalking up 11 apiece.
Twin Valley 2 2 9 5 – 18
Delone Catholic 13 6 24 14 – 57
Twin Valley (18): Schmittinger 0 2-2 2, Hoover 1 0-0 2, Kilgore 2 0-0 4, Monaghan 0 2-2 2, Hahn 3 1-1 8. Totals: 6 5-5 18
Delone Catholic (57): Robinson 0 1-2 1, Meckley 6 0-1 14, Hughes 2 2-3 6, Knobloch 3 0-1 6, Jacoby 4 2-2 11, Keller 1 0-0 2, Baughman 5 0-2 11, Schwarz 3 0-0 6. Non-scorers: Kale, Zepeda. Totals: 24 5-11 57
3-pointers: TV-Hahn; DC-Meckley 2, Jacoby, Baughman
James Buchanan 72, Bermudian Springs 58
The Eagles were outscored 38-21 in the second half of Saturday’s road game as they fell to the surging Rockets.
Bermudian (7-6) posted 37 first-half points with Hannah Metzger pumping in 13 of those. Metzger’s 13 led a balanced offense that included a dozen points apiece from Lily Carlson and Amelia Peters, and 11 by Victoria Bross.
The Rockets (8-4) saw Kaleigh Hartman post 20 and Mackenzie Stoner add 18.
Bermudian Springs 23 14 7 14 — 58
James Buchanan 14 20 20 18 – 72
Bermudian Springs (58): Hannah Metzger 5 1-4 13, Lily Carlson 6 0-5 12, Amelia Peters 4 0-2 12, Lucy Peters 2 2-2 6, Morgan Roomsburg 1 0-0 2, Victoria Bross 4 2-2 11, Bella Devita 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 5-15 58
James Buchanan (72): Egli 1 5-10 8, S. Stoner 6 1-1 15, Dayley 4 0-0 8, Mummert 1 0-1 3, Hartman 8 4-5 20, M. Stoner 5 5-6 18. Totals: 25 15-23 72
3-pointers: BS-Metzger 2, A. Peters 4, Bross; JB-Egli, S. Stoner 2, Mummert, M. Stoner 3
SWIMMING
South Western Diving Invitational
Gettysburg’s London Mitchell placed third in the 1-meter event on Saturday with a score of 280.20. Mitchell trailed only Lower Dauphin’s Alex McGlaughlin (360.90) and runner-up Keagan Myers (304.85) of Chambersburg.
South Western’s Kendall Moul and Anna Carrick finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the girls’ competition.
