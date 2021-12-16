Walking into Pitzer Gymnasium at Biglerville High School on Thursday night, there was a sense that something special could be on the books.
The Canners wrestling team was back in front of a full crowd for the first time since the 2019-20 season and were honoring the memory of teammate Ethan Slaybaugh, who tragically passed following a car accident in May.
What followed, however, was the type of script typically reserved for movies.
Biglerville, squaring off with YAIAA Division 3 powerhouse Bermudian Springs, pulled off a dramatic 30-27 victory that came down to the final bout of the night.
The win was the first for the Canners over the Eagles since 2009 when the score was, coincidentally, 30-27.
“It’s great for the guys,” Biglerville coach Ken Haines said of the win. “We saw a lot of great things from our guys tonight, a lot of heart and a lot of the things we’ve been trying to do in the room. So that’s more the highlight for us as coaches, than anything, is seeing our guys apply what we’re trying to teach them.”
The dual began with a bang at 138 pounds, as returning state qualifier Brennan Schisler squared off with Biglerville junior Devan Ponce, who came in at 6-0 on the year.
After a scoreless first period, Ponce stuck first with a reversal midway through the second period for a 2-0 lead. He then went up 3-0 on a technical violation by Schisler and held that lead into the third period.
Schisler then notched a reversal of his own to cut the gap to 3-2 before giving an escape to make the score 4-2. Nearly halfway through the period, Schisler got in on a takedown, but Ponce was able to step in and throw the Eagles’ standout to his back, notching the pin with 1:07 left in the bout to send the crowd into a frenzy and put Biglerville up 6-0.
“I just felt him get a little bit high, so I just took his leg and then threw him over me,” Ponce said of the move.
Biglerville (5-2 overall, 2-0 in Y-3) kept the momentum rolling at 145 pounds as Joey Ney picked up a solid 6-2 decision victory over Bryce Harner to bring the score to 9-0.
Chanse Boyer then put Bermudian Springs (1-1, 1-1) on the board with a 9-7 victory at 152 pounds over Brody Conrad. Boyer got out to a quick 5-0 lead, but a reversal and full set of back points tied the match at 5-5 after one. The two remained tied, this time at 7-7, after the second, but a Boyer go-behind and tough third-period ride gave him the victory, cutting the team score to 9-3.
The momentum didn’t last long, however, as Gage Bishop earned a first-period pin of Evan Beshore to extend the hosts’ lead to 15-3. Trysten Keslar then got the six points right back for the Eagles with a second-period pin over Daniel Sanchez at 172.
Up at 189, Carter Storm looked like he was headed for a bonus-point victory over Biglerville’s Levi Roberts, racing out to a 7-0 lead midway through the match, but Roberts scored the final four points of the bout to limit the damage.
Freshman Mason Keiper then used a second-period reversal and a third-period takedown to snag a 4-0 win over Brennon Ault to put the Canners ahead 18-12 headed to heavyweight.
That’s where we saw the season debut of Biglerville senior Jacob Mead. Mead, who had been out injured, bumped up from 215 pounds to take on Bermudian’s Jesiah Farley, who was also bumped up a weight class. Following a scoreless first period, a locked hands violation put Mead up 1-0 before an escape a five-point move made it 7-0.
Try as he may, Mead couldn’t extend the lead to bonus-point territory and finished with a 10-3 win to make the team score 21-12.
When Caden Kessel pinned Alyssa Kuhn at 106 pounds to make the score 27-12, fans in the gymnasium began to sense the upset could be brewing.
At 113 pounds, Brody Gardner bumped up for the Canners to take on the Eagles’ Austin Anderson. Anderson controlled the bout throughout, using two takedowns, a reversal and a stall point to grab a 7-1 win, but that only closed the gap to 27-15.
Following two forfeits at weights where Biglerville did not field wrestlers, we headed to the final bout at 132 pounds tied at 27-27.
That match featured Biglerville’s Isael Sanchez against Bermudian Springs’ Ty Livelsberger. The winner of the match would win the dual for their team.
Sanchez came out quickly, pressuring Livelsberger and recording a quick go-behind for a takedown to make it 2-0. He then went to work on top, eventually locking up a cradle to make it 5-0. That sent the home crowd into a roar that was so loud the pair continued to wrestle even despite the buzzer signaling the end of the period.
“When I went for the cradle, I tried locking everything up like at practice, and he was just too slippery. But once I got it I made sure to hold on no matter what,” Sanchez said of the move.
From that point on, Livelsberger was in catch-up mode, regularly looking for a big move to bring him back into the match.
“I was hoping he’d score some more points. It’s better to stay on the offense there,” Haines said of his instructions to Sanchez down the stretch.
The pair twice found themselves in upper-body positions that could proved precarious to Sanchez’s lead before going off the mat. But ultimately, Sanchez was able to fend off Livelsberger’s attempts, taking a 5-0 victory and giving his team the 30-27 dual win.
“I heard him, especially when he yelled to put my head under his chin,” Sanchez said of Haines’ late-match instructions. “So I kept doing that.”
The Canners now sit in the division lead and may well have the inside track for their first division championship since 2009 under coach Bob Gano.
For now though, Haines is just focused on the present and what the win, and the atmosphere, meant on a difficult night for many in the community.
“Yeah, it was just special,” he said. “It was special.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Biglerville 30, Bermudian Springs 27
138-Devan Ponce (B) p. Brennan Schisler, 2:53; 145-Joey Ney (B) dec. Bryce Harner, 6-2; 152-Chanse Boyer (BS) d. Brody Conrad, 9-7; 160-Gage Bishop (B) p. Evan Beshore, 1:32; 172-Trysten Keslar (BS) p. Daniel Sanchez 2:12; 189-Carter Storm (BS) dec. Levi Roberts, 7-4; 215-Mason Keiper (B) d. Brennon Ault 4-0; 285-Jacob Mead (B) dec. Jesiah Farley, 11-5; 106-Caden Kessel (B) p. Alyssa Kuhn, :39; 113-Austin Anderson (BS) d. Brody Gardner, 7-1; 120-Reece Daniels (BS) fft.; 126-Jacob Simpson (BS) fft.; 132-Isael Sanchez (B) d. Ty Livelsberger, 5-0.
