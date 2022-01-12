BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Littlestown 63, Biglerville 33
Littlestown coach John Forster picked up the 100th win of his high school coaching career and the Thunderbolts breezed to a YAIAA Division 3 win over the visiting Canners on Wednesday.
Forster improved to 100-37 during his career, including a sterling 67-11 mark in Y-3 competition.
Cole Riley had a big night for the hosts, leading all scorers with 17 points including four 3-pointers. Zyan Herr also drained four trifectas and finished with 14 points on the night, while Jake Bosley joined them in double figures with 12 for the Bolts (10-3 overall, 6-1 in YAIAA Division 3).
Eli Weigle’s 10 points paced the way for the Canners (1-11, 0-7)
Biglerville 12 4 11 6 — 33
Littlestown 22 14 19 8 — 63
Biglerville (33): Eli Weigle 3 2-2 10, Christian Shaffer 2 2-4 7, Brady Salter 0 0-2 0, Tony Slothour 1 0-0 2, Nolan Miller 0 2-2 2, Cam Tyson 0 2-4 2, Bear Zullinger 1 0-0 2, Jack Regentin 4 0-2 8. Non-scorers: Cervantes, Althoff, Van Dyke. Totals: 11 8-16 33.
Littlestown (63): Brandon Claybaugh 1 0-0 3, Nate Thomas 2 2-2 6, Caleb Unger 1 0-0 2, Jake Bosley 5 1-2 12, Cole Riley 6 1-2 17, Christopher Meakin 4 0-1 9, Zyan Herr 6 0-0 14. Non-scorers: Thayer, Petel,
3-pointers: B-3 (Weigle 2, Shaffer); L-11 (Riley 4, Herr 4, Claybaugh, Bosley, Meakin)
Delone Catholic 60,
Hanover 39
Bryson Kopp had a big night for the Squires (8-5, 6-2 in Y-3), turning in 20 points, including three 3-pointers to lead his team to a road victory over the Nighthawks (3-7, 1-5).
Asher Rudolph followed closely behind with 14 for the visitors, while Coltyn Keller chipped in with 10. Casey Lara’s 20 points, including six trifectas, led the way for Hanover.
Delone 22 7 16 15 — 60
Hanover 8 7 8 16 — 39
Delone Catholic (60): Coltyn Keller 4 2-2 10, Chase Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Aidan Wittmer 0 1-2 1, Asher Rudolph 7 0-0 14, Camdyn Keller 2 0-0 4, Gage Zimmerman 1 2-2 4, Bryson Kopp 7 3-4 20, Aidan Bealmear 1 0-0 2, Noah Crawford 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Moore. Totals: 24 8-10 60.
Hanover (39): Josh Showers 0 2-2 2, Casey Lara 7 0-0 20, Chase Roberts 2 1-2 6, Ethan Herndon 1 0-0 2, Ethan Killinger 1 5-6 7, Brady Noel 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Feeser, Huston, Dell, Parry. Totals: 12 8-10 39.
3-pointers: DC-4 (Kopp 3, Hoffman); H-7 (Lara 6, Roberts)
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 78,
Fairfield 57
Hannah Chenault torched the nets for 27 points, including five trifectas, and the Eagles (9-3, 5-1 in Y-3) outscored the Knights 23-12 in the second quarter to pull away for a road win.
Bailey Oehmig added 23 points for the visitors, while Maddie Neiderer and Breana Valentine combined to score 39 points for Fairfield (4-7, 2-4 Y-3).
Bermudian Springs 16 23 21 18 — 78
Fairfield 13 12 21 11 — 57
Bermudian Springs (78): Hannah Metzger 1 0-0 3, Leah Bealmear 2 0-0 5, Lillian LaBure 1 2-2 4, Lily Peters 7 0-1 14, Bailey Oehmig 10 3-4 23, Victoria Bross 0 1-2 1, Hannah Chenault 10 2-2 27, Linzy Carlson 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Keller, Feeser. Totals: 31 9-13 78.
Fairfield (57): Madison Cromwell 2 0-0 5, Emma Dennison 1 0-0 2, Breana Valentine 8 0-2 19, Braidan Wastler 2 0-2 4, Maddie Neiderer 8 1-2 20, Kira Weikert 3 1-2 7. Non-scorers: Bollinger. Totals: 24 2-8 57.
3-pointers: BS-7 (Chenault 5, Metzger, Bealmear); F-7 (Valentine 3, Neiderer 3, Cromwell)
Delone Catholic 52,
Hanover 28
The Squirettes kept their undefeated record intact in impressive fashion on Wednesday, building a 37-6 lead at the half and not looking back.
Gianna Hoddinott continued her strong week, dropping 17 points despite limited action, while Kaitlin Schwarz added 12 points off the bench for Delone (11-0, 5-0).
Jaycie Miller poured home three triples and scored 14 points to lead the way for the Hawkettes (8-3, 3-2).
Hanover 6 0 8 14 — 28
Delone Catholic 21 16 4 11 — 52
Hanover (28): Peyton Conover 1 3-4 5, Jaycie Miller 5 1-1 14, Lola Garman 1 0-0 2, Riley Stigler 1 0-0 2, Keana Noel 2 0-0 5. Non-scorers: Smith, Felton, Wildasin. Totals: 10 4-6 28.
Delone Catholic (52): Megan Jacoby 1 0-0 3, Abigael Vingsen 2 0-0 6, Giana Hoddinott 7 0-0 17, Brielle Baughman 2 0-0 5, Makenna Mummert 2 0-0 5, Maggie Hughes 1 1-2 3, Kaitlin Schwarz 5 2-2 12, Emily McCann 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Knoblauch, Hughes. Totals: 20 4-6 52.
3-pointers: H-4 (Miller 3, Noel); DC-8 (Hoddinott 3, Vingsen 2, Jacoby, Baughman, Mummert).
Red Lion 47,
South Western 33
The Lions (10-1, 5-1 in Y-1) used a 20-6 third quarter to pull away for the victory over the host Mustangs (3-7, 2-5).
Bhrooke Axe led the scoring for the visitors, while Riley Good added nine. Maddie Lehker’s 13 points paced the way for South Western.
Red Lion 7 14 20 6 — 47
South Western 7 10 6 10 — 33
Red Lion (47): Virata 1 0-1 2, Good 3 2-3 9, Tollinger 2 3-4 9, Carr 2 0-0 4, Masse 2 0-1 6, Barlow 2 0-0 4, Axe 5 3-7 13. Totals: 17 8-16 47.
South Western (33): Olivia Sell 1 0-0 2, Ava Roberts 1 0-0 3, Kayla Leppo 1 0-0 2, Alexic Plesic 1 2-4 4, Mac Shaffer 2 0-0 4, Maddy Lehker 5 3-4 13, Grace Thomas 2 0-0 5. Non-scorers: Olson. Totals: 13 5-8 33.
3-pointers: RL-5 (Tollinger 2, Masse 2, Good); SW-2 (Thomas, Roberts).
