Gettysburg forged a nine-point lead going into the break and the lead never dipped below five the rest of the way in an 81-70 win over McDaniel in Centennial Conference men’s basketball on Wednesday night. The win marked head coach BJ Dunne’s 100th with the program.
THE LEADERS
• Antonello Baggi led the Bullets (14-10, 11-6 CC) with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. He also added six rebounds and three blocks.
• Nate Williams was close behind with 17 points.
• Ryan McKeonadded 15 points and five rebounds.
FOR THE FOES
• Jeong Hwang led four members of the Green Terror (8-15, 4-13 CC) in double digits.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• A Ryan McKeon layup on the first possession started a Gettysburg 8-0 run that forced a McDaniel timeout only two-and-a-half minutes in. Four Bullets scored within the stretch. Coming out of the timeout, the Green Terror went 11-8 with the Bullets to bring themselves within three, 16-13. Antonello Baggi countered with a triple, and a Jordan Stafford dunk and Elijah Williams trey brought the Bullets back to a nine-point lead. A McDaniel 3-pointer and Jeong Hwang layup cut the deficit to four, but the Bullets countered with a 12-4 run, capped by a McKeon layup, to widen their lead to 36-23 with2:46 to play in the half. In the waning minutes, Christian Taylor hit two at the line for the Green Terror, along with a jumper, and Jonas Sujeta made his own pair of free throws. However, it wasn’t enough to offset two at the charity stripe for Baggi, as well as another 3-pointer. A buzzer-beater trey by Charles Contee made the Bullets’ lead 41-32 heading into the locker rooms.
• McDaniel came out hot in the second half with an 11-7 run that brought it within five points. McKeon and Hwang traded baskets to maintain the distance, before the Bullets went on a 13-5 run — capped by two Nate Williams free throws — to give them their widest lead of the game at 13 points. Williams contributed 10 of those 13 points, including two 3-pointers. David Smoot tallied two at the line to bring the Bullets’ lead back to single digits, but six McKeon points, along with baskets by Akim Joseph and Nate Williams helped the Bullets on a 14-9 run that Elijah Williams finished off with a dunk. With 1:40 left to play in the game, Elijah Williams cashed in on free throws for the Bullets, and Jonas Sujeta and Carter Truby hit treys for the Green Terror in an effort to keep them in it. With only 46 seconds remaining, McKeon split a pair at the line, and the Bullets held to ball to give them the 81-70 win.
THE INSIDE STORY
• The Bullets shot 55.6% from outside the arc, fueled by Antonello Baggi and Nate Williams.
• Gettysburg was 26 for 48 from the two-point range.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action against Swarthmore on Saturday. Game time is 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL:
Gettysburg used a 22-8 run in the third quarter to open up a 20-point lead en route to a 69-46 win over visiting McDaniel in Centennial Conference action on Wednesday.
THE LEADERS
• Emily Violante poured in a career-high 18 points to go with seven rebounds to pace the Bullets (18-6, 15-4 Centennial Conference).
• Mackenzie Szlosek, the reigning CC Player of the Week, added 17 points and seven rebounds of her own.
FOR THE FOES
• Meggie Burgess led the Green Terror (8-16, 6-13 CC) with 13 points and six rebounds.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• A pair of Meggie Burgess baskets staked McDaniel to an 8-4 midway through the first quarter before Gettysburg responded with five straight points to take a one-point lead with 2:12 remaining. Lil Overcash responded with a 3-pointer before a Kylie Holcomb driving layup as the period expired to tie the game at 11-all after one period.
• Alayna Arnolie and Mallory Conroy traded baskets in the first two minutes of the second quarter. Mackenzie Szlosek contributed four points on an 8-0 Bullet run to open up a 21-13 lead and force a McDaniel timeout with 4:00 remaining. Josey Klingenberg canned a triple to halt the run and the Green Terror closed to within 24-21 before Emily Violante connected on a drive to made it a 26-21 game at the break.
• Violante scored 13 points over the first 5:12 of the second to help ignite the game-changing run for Gettysburg. Back-to-back AB Holsinger 3-pointers stretched the advantage to 54-34 in the closing minute of the period.
• McDaniel opened the fourth quarter on an 8-3 run to close to within 57-44 with 7:09 to play. However, a pair of Arnolie triples keyed a 9-0 counter that made it a 22-point game and sealed the victory.
THE INSIDE STORY
• With the victory, Gettysburg is assured of a top-two seed and will host one of two semifinals next Friday. The Bullets need a win over Swarthmore on Saturday and a Johns Hopkins loss to Ursinus to capture the top seed.
• Alayna Arnolie finished with 12 points for Gettysburg while AB Holsinger added 10.
• Caitlin Priore led the way on the glass with 12 rebounds as part of a 53-35 advantage as a team. Gettysburg has pulled down 126 rebounds in the last two games.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg concludes the regular season at home against Swarthmore on Saturday.
