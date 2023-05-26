A back-and-forth first quarter turned into the Jordan Basso show in the second quarter. When the junior got shut down after six first-half goals, freshman Julia Daly took over with four fourth-quarter goals to finish off a 15-10 Gettysburg win over William Smith in the NCAA Division III women’s lacrosse national semifinals on Friday in Salem, Va.

Gettysburg will face Middlebury – a 22-13 winner over Franklin & Marshall in the day’s first semifinal – in the championship game on Sunday. Game time is noon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.