Family: LaDorian Williams (brother), Deborah Hossler (mother)

Pets: A dog named Buddy

Sports played: Football (offensive tackle and defensive tackle), Track & Field (javelin and shot put)

Favorite part of your sport: The adrenaline that comes right before the first snap of the game

Least favorite part of your sport: Imagining that eventually I will have to play my last snap of organized football

Favorite memory from football: Winning my first ever playoff game against Northeastern during my junior season

Favorite subjects in school: Math and science

Favorite cafeteria meal at school: Pizza

Favorite college or pro teams: Alabama Crimson Tide and the Baltimore Ravens

Favorite athletes: LeBron James and Marlon Humphrey

If you could attend one sporting event in the world, what would it be? A Penn State whiteout game because I believe there is no better atmosphere in the world than a whiteout

Hobbies outside of sports: Lifting weights and spending time with friends

Favorite food: Chicken

Favorite music: Rap

Favorite movie/TV show: Blacklist

Celebrity you would most like to meet: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

If you could change one thing in the world, what would it be? End starvation

Outside of sports, what skills would you like to learn? Drafting

Pet peeve: People telling me I’m wrong when I’m positive I’m correct

Dream job: Making bombs and military grade equipment for the government

Future plans: Attend a 4-year university to achieve a degree in engineering

Words to live by: Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready

