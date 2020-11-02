Family: LaDorian Williams (brother), Deborah Hossler (mother)
Pets: A dog named Buddy
Sports played: Football (offensive tackle and defensive tackle), Track & Field (javelin and shot put)
Favorite part of your sport: The adrenaline that comes right before the first snap of the game
Least favorite part of your sport: Imagining that eventually I will have to play my last snap of organized football
Favorite memory from football: Winning my first ever playoff game against Northeastern during my junior season
Favorite subjects in school: Math and science
Favorite cafeteria meal at school: Pizza
Favorite college or pro teams: Alabama Crimson Tide and the Baltimore Ravens
Favorite athletes: LeBron James and Marlon Humphrey
If you could attend one sporting event in the world, what would it be? A Penn State whiteout game because I believe there is no better atmosphere in the world than a whiteout
Hobbies outside of sports: Lifting weights and spending time with friends
Favorite food: Chicken
Favorite music: Rap
Favorite movie/TV show: Blacklist
Celebrity you would most like to meet: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
If you could change one thing in the world, what would it be? End starvation
Outside of sports, what skills would you like to learn? Drafting
Pet peeve: People telling me I’m wrong when I’m positive I’m correct
Dream job: Making bombs and military grade equipment for the government
Future plans: Attend a 4-year university to achieve a degree in engineering
Words to live by: Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready
