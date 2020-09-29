The Gettysburg girls’ soccer team accomplished its top goal of the season and it wasn’t anything close to what a team’s usual objectives would be. It wasn’t to win its division, qualify for the district playoffs or any typical goal.
Given all the uncertainty in the world right now, the Warriors’ aim was to play one game this season and they did that when they defeated West York, 4-1, in YAIAA-2 action Tuesday night at Warrior Stadium.
“We are blessed with a great group of girls. They’re very unique, they love soccer, they’re a close group and they spend a lot of time with each other away from the field, too,” Gettysburg head coach John Colgan said. “Our girls work hard and they’re a pleasure to coach.”
Neither team was able to find the net over the first 29 minutes of action, though the Warriors clearly had the better of the run of play.
Maddy Gaydon (22:26), Liv Colgan (20:08) and Lora Bertram (16:04 and 14:47) all had opportunities to put Gettysburg in front, but were denied by Bulldog keeper Jenna Hockenberry.
“We knew what to do, but we didn’t execute it early,” Bertram said.
Gettysburg (1-0) managed to break on top at the 10:52 mark of the opening half when Amelia Michaels found the back of the net from 15 yards out on the left. Her shot went past Hockenberry into the right side of the net. Michaels’ tally was set up by Bertram and Colgan.
Bertram had possession inside the box on the right, her pass to Colgan in the center was then slid over to Michaels for the finish and the quick passing got Hockenberry out of position.
West York (1-1) found the equalizer on its only shot on goal of the match when Jaelynn Small scored unassisted with 2:16 to play until the break.
Things stayed level early on in the second half before Bertram pushed her side’s nose in front with a goal at the 24:54 mark.
The visitors were trying to clear the ball, but were facing resistance from Gettysburg and tried to pass it back to Hockenberry.
Bad idea.
Bertram beat Hockenberry to the ball, played it to herself out on the left flank and cranked up a blind shot towards the net that squeaked in.
“We’ve been working on pressing the keeper in those situations and I was able to get to it,” Bertram said. “I just wanted to try to get a shot or a cross off there to give us a chance to score.”
Gaydon’s unassisted marker with 13:20 left bumped the advantage to 3-1, then Bertram put a bow on things with a penalty kick to the left side with 28 seconds to play.
“We should be proud of ourselves for how we played tonight,” Bertram said. “We didn’t have any scrimmages and I thought we played really well.”
Gettysburg enjoyed a 13-1 advantage in shots on goal, while corners were even, 3-3.
“We possessed the ball well in the first half. Our touch was a little off, but then we started to connect, especially in the second half,” John Colgan said. “We started to settle in and I think we might’ve worn them down a little. That created some chances for us that we were able to finish.”
Gettysburg returns to action on Saturday when it hosts New Oxford (0-2) at 10 a.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
West York 1 0 — 1
Gettysburg 1 3 — 4
First Half: G-Amelia Michaels (Liv Colgan, Lora Bertram), 10:52; W-Jaelynn Small, 2:16. Second Half: G- Bertram, 24:54; G-Maddy Gaydon, 13:20; G-Bertram (PK), :28. Shots: W-1; G-13. Corners: W-3; G-3. Saves: W-Jenna Hockenberry (10); G-Jenna Brasee (0). JV: Gettysburg 0, West York 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.