Everything that had eluded Bermudian Springs through a fitful first two weeks of the season quickly and consistently came within the Eagles’ grasp Friday.
There was mistake-free, four-quarter execution. There was a finishing kick that turned a potentially dicey situation into a positive one. And there were points, and lots of them.
Bermudian broke into both the scoring column and the win column in its 2021 home debut, as the Eagles jumped to a three-score lead and closed out Susquehannock with a fourth-quarter finish in a 31-14 victory in a YAIAA crossover game at Alumni Field.
The Eagles, who had been shut out in a pair of losses to open the season, found the end zone late in the first quarter and never relinquished the lead.
“To come out and play a clean game like that was really important,” Bermudian coach John Livelsberger said. “We didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot. It was such a relief to get into the end zone tonight. I know it was a relief for the kids, it was a relief for the staff, so we were really happy we could execute and make it happen.”
Livelsberger may have had a bit of déjà vu to open the game, as the Eagles (1-2) advanced to the Susquehannock 22-yard line before turning the ball over on downs. There was to be no repeat, though, as a Ricky Pacana interception put Bermudian right back at the Susky 29-yard line, and four plays later fullback Chanse Boyer punched a 4-yard scoring run with 2:11 to go in the first quarter.
“It felt great to get in the end zone,” Boyer said. “I’ve been waiting for it all season, and been waiting for my time. We’ve been practicing really hard, and putting a lot of bigger people in on the defensive line, just trying to get the best people in to go against in practice. We’ve just been really mentally focusing.”
Pacana would play a big role for the Eagles, including on their next possession. Bermudian reeled off an 8-play, 65-yard drive that faced third and 12 at the Susky 19-yard line, and Pacana went up and made a contested catch to haul in a touchdown from Ethan Beachy.
“We knew we had to step up,” Pacana said. “It was now-or-never time for us. We couldn’t go into league play at 0-3. We knew we had to win this game, and we wanted to do it convincingly.”
The Eagles pushed the lead to 18-0 with 1:48 to go in the second with another crisp effort: an eight-play, 70-yard drive that featured a 28-yard completion from Beachy to Michael Carlson. Boyer, who had 19 carries for 106 yards on the night, capped the drive with a seven-yard scoring run.
The teams would trade scores over the next three possessions. The Warriors (2-1) closed the first half with a 14-yard strike from Josh Pecunes to Zach Pecunes to pull within 18-6; the Eagles opened the second half by covering 70 yards in seven plays, with a 23-yard Beachy-to-Pacana connection making it 24-6 with 8:36 to go in the third.
Susquehannock mounted an 8-play, 72-yard drive in response, though, and things looked as if they may turn. Ben Oestrike’s 2-yard run and a subsequent two-point play drew the Warriors within 24-14, and Bermudian would have two straight three-and-outs. But the defense held firm twice after Susquehannock ventured into Bermudian territory, and when the Eagles had a chance to close things out, they did. The Eagles mounted an eight-play, 53-yard drive that culminated in Pacana’s seven-yard scoring run with 3:03 to go, making it 31-14 and sealing the win.
“They started to get rolling a little,” Pacana said. “We got together and had a little talk. ‘Yo guys, let’s step up. We just played three quarters of great football, now we need just one more. We can’t let them come back here.’”
Pacana finished the night with 13 carries for 70 yards and one score, two receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns, and two interceptions on defense.
Susquehannock 0 6 8 0 — 14
Bermudian Springs 6 12 6 7 — 31
First Quarter
BS-Chanse Boyer 4 run (kick no good), 2:11
Second Quarter
BS-Ricky Pacana 19 pass from Ethan Beachy (pass failed), 7:46
BS-Boyer 7 run (pass failed), 1:48
Sus-Zach Pecunes 14 pass from Josh Pecunes (pass failed), :46
Third Quarter
BS-Pacana 23 pass from Beachy (run failed), 8:36
Sus-Ben Oestrike 2 run (Tim Minacci pass from J. Pecunes), 5:35
Fourth Quarter
BS-Pacana 7 run (Jacob Keller kick), 3:03
Team Statistics
Sus BS
First downs 11 15
Rushes-yards 28-95 43-211
Passing 7-15-2 4-5-0
Passing yards 124 93
Total offense 219 211
Penalties-yards 5-40 1-5
Punts-yards 3-30.0 2-32.0
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: S-Ben Oestrike 13-67, Zach Pecunes 9-10, Michael Fox 4-24, Josh Pecunes 1-1, Tim Minacci 1-(-7). BS-Chanse Boyer 19-106, Ricky Pacana 13-70, Brennan Schisler 7-37, Ethan Beachy 4-(-2).
Passing: S-Josh Pecunes 7-14-1-124, Bradley Simons 0-1-1-0. BS-Ethan Beachy 4-5-0-93.
Receiving: S-Zach Pecunes 3-56, Tim Minacci 2-53, Josh Franklin 1-8, Dameon Carter 1-7. BS-Michael Carlson 2-51, Ricky Pacana 2-42.
