It wasn’t an easy call, but Jason Thurston felt it was the correct call.
And he’s right about that.
On Wednesday, Fairfield announced that Friday’s varsity football game at Hamburg was officially cancelled due to a lack of healthy players. The Knights were down to barely more than a dozen available players following Tuesday’s practice.
“We’ve got about 14 that are full healthy, nothing major but a lot of bumps and bruises,” said Thurston on Wednesday evening. “I’d like to use more subs and let the guys rest but we just don’t have them. This is what’s best for our kids.”
Fairfield began the season with 19 players on its roster, a small number that was reduced following a season-opening loss to Windber and last Friday’s defeat at Eastern York. Ironically, Hamburg was able to pick up Eastern York as a Week 3 opponent within a few hours of the cancellation being made public.
“I’m very glad that Hamburg was able to get a game,” said Thurston. “I was worried about that because this affects them, too.”
Thurston wasn’t certain if the cancellation will be considered a loss, or if the Knights will have the ability to pick up a game at the end of the regular season should they not qualify for the District 3 playoffs.
He said some of his players came to him with concerns after seeing how thin they were during practice.
“I think the players want to practice hard and improve, and they don’t want to disappoint their coaches,” Thurston said. “They felt it would be best and they brought it to me. We’re not happy about it but it’s not in our control. It’s not like they’re trying to be injured.”
With everyone on the same page, attention for Fairfield now turns to a Week 4 home matchup against fellow YAIAA-3 school Biglerville. Thurston was confident his team would be able to play the Canners, something that did not happen last season when Biglerville was forced to forfeit the game due to Covid.
“The kids are excited about that,” he said. “I think we’ll be fine and healthy by then.”
WORK TO DO: It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for teams in the YAIAA-3. To date, the division’s eight squads have combined for just two wins, one each by Biglerville and York Tech. The Canners blanked Pequea Valley in Week 1, 14-0, while the Spartans beat Kutztown last Saturday, 47-27.
The rest of the division’s residents – Bermudian Springs, Delone Catholic, Fairfield, Hanover, Littlestown and York Catholic – are all 0-2. Aggressive scheduling against quality non-conference opponents has played a factor, but the Y-3 crew needs a good week to get things headed back in the right direction.
Delone could provide a boost should it deal Greencastle its first setback on Friday, while perennial division kingpin York Catholic is trying to shake off narrow losses to Lancaster Catholic and Camp Hill. The Crusaders also clipped the Squires a week ago.
Biglerville has an interesting matchup at James Buchanan, which is 2-0 for the first time in at least 15 years, and almost certainly longer. The Rockets have registered narrow wins over York Tech and Clear Spring (MD).
Hanover should be favored against Pequea Valley, which has been outscored 49-0 this season.
TERRIFIC TWOSOMES: While it could be easy to get caught up in New Oxford’s high-flying offense which leads the Times Area in nearly every category, the Colonial defense is quietly off to a fantastic start. A pair of active linebackers and bookend ends are a big reason for that.
The Colonials rank first locally in points allowed per game (7.0), passing yards allowed (69.0), total yards allowed (183.5) and turnover ratio. They’re also second in rushing yards allowed per night at 114.5. Linebackers Jarrett Bitzer and Elias Ernst have been busy, combining for 27 tackles through two weeks.
At the ends, it’s senior Brittyn Eakins and junior Micah Smith who have been locking things down. Eakins has a dozen tackles, including five tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks. On the other side Smith checks in with 11 stops, including a pair behind the line of scrimmage.
Throw in Bitzer’s three tackles for loss and it’s easy to see why the Ox has been stingy on the defensive side of the ball through two weeks. That unit will be tested on Friday when rival South Western pays a visit. The Mustangs are off to a 2-0 start after drilling Susquehannock (35-3) and Dover (41-13) in their first two contests of the season.
JANNEH ON A ROLL: Duquesne University wide receiver Abdul Janneh, a New Oxford High School graduate, was named the Northeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts against Youngstown State last Saturday. Janneh caught eight passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-14 loss. His scoring receptions covered 45 and 16 yards, respectively.
Coupled with his touchdown catch against Florida State in the season opener, Janneh is tied for the FCS lead in receiving touchdowns.
OFF THE CHARTS: St. Joseph’s Prep QB Samaj Jones was a statistical tsunami in last week’s 55-20 win over St. Peter’s Prep of New Jersey. Jones, a junior, completed 11 of 13 pass attempts for a staggering 421 yards and seven touchdowns. His scoring strikes covered 72, 28, 42, 62, 15, 75, and 40 yards.
Oh, he also ran for a score as well.
Others putting up monstrous performances a week ago included Southern Huntingdon’s unstoppable combination of Nate Myers and Owen Winter. Myers passed for 348 yards on his way to an all-purpose performance of 472 total yards. Through two games the Rockets’ QB has passed for 735 yards.
Of Myers’ mountain of passing yards, a whopping 640 have gone to Owen Winter, who snared 13 balls for 317 yards in a 48-13 win over Claysburg-Kimmel. Winter has 24 receptions thus far for Southern Huntingdon, which sits at 1-1.
On the ground it was Ethan Knox of Oil City who proved slippery. Knox jetted for 402 yards rushing last week after ripping off a 304-yard performance in the opener. Oil City is 2-0, averaging 56.5 points per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.