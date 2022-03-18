It’s been a while since Gettysburg senior Hannah Brainard has been to Bucknell University for the PIAA 2A girls swimming championships.
In fact, it was her freshman year when she was there as an alternate and ended up swimming in the 500-yard freestyle.
Brainard reached states as a sophomore, however the meet was cancelled at the onset of the Covid pandemic. Last year’s states featured a reduced field, held at Cumberland Valley High School.
On Friday, Brainard showed how happy she was to be back at Bucknell’s Kinney Natatorium when she swam a 1:55.12 – a drop of more than a second from her preliminary time – and earned a sixth-place medal.
“I was talking to one of the other girls about how the past two years have been,” she said. “Covid happened, so we didn’t have states. Last year was at CV and it really didn’t feel like states. There was no spectators, it didn’t feel like much of anything special and they mailed your medals to you. Being able to stand (on the podium) for the first time, I am very happy.”
While her preliminary swim of 1:56.20 put her in position for a medal, her between sessions activities set her up for success.
“The first 200 I swam in prelims I was more nervous. But I got it through, got it done,” she said. “I went home, went shopping for a little bit, then went and took a nap. I ate some good food, came back and definitely was less nervous and was more excited. I was less stressed and just swam it.”
Brainard returns on Saturday in the 100 freestyle, where she is hoping to take down Trish Weaner’s school record of 52.24.
The Warriors 200 free relay, that dropped .68 seconds of their seed time, to swim a 1:44.01, which placed 23rd overall, was years in the making.
The squad of Brainard and fellow senior Katie Ketterman, with freshmen Morgan Bishop and younger sister Maya Brainard, was in the works for some time before the two ninth graders were even in high school.
“When we were on a club team together, we planned this,” said Bishop.
“We begged for this relay to finally happen and we got it. We’ve been thinking about this relay since they were like 12,” Ketterman said. “After Morgan Newell graduated, they were next up and we were like, ‘we are doing this. This relay is going to states.’”
The only disappointment for the group in their final relay swim together was narrowly missing out on the school record.
“We were chasing a record. Unfortunately, we were like .6 off of it,” said Ketterman. “It’s extremely exciting. I am just so grateful that we got to do it. We made it to the end. All the way to Bucknell.”
All four girls teared up when talking about their season together.
“I am very proud of everyone,” Hannah said. “I’m happy that we got to be on the relay and show them what states is like so that next year they hopefully try again for the record and get it. We talked a lot about it this season and I hoped we would get here.”
Maya Brainard, who won a district medal individually in the 50 free, echoed her teammates’ joy.
“I didn’t think I would be able to medal at districts and then to be at states, I am proud of how far I’ve come this season,” she said. “I am happy to be a part of this relay.”
Bishop said she thought the group would make states, adding that winning a medal would not have made it any better. She loves being with the others.
“We were begging to make this relay happen and I think we knew it was going to happen,” she said. “I think even with our age difference, it works really well for the four of us.”
“I’m really sad you guys are leaving, but really proud of what we did at the end of the year,” Bishop said to her graduating teammates.
Bermudian Springs Kate Elliott reached states in her first season swimming in Pennsylvania. The junior, whose family moved from Virginia over the summer, finished 18th after a solid 2:15 in the 200 individual medley.
Elliott will compete in the 100 breaststroke on Saturday.
