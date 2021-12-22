An offensive masterpiece, it was not. But with the outcome hanging in the balance, Biglerville’s defense rose up and delivered a performance that would have earned high marks from even the harshest of critics.
The Canners did not allow a point over the final nine minutes of Wednesday’s non-conference game against visiting York Country Day, locking up a 37-22 victory. The win, Biglerville’s first of the young season, was marked not only by stellar defensive play down the stretch, but also yeoman’s work in the paint by a mix of post players.
Towering senior Jack Regentin, a first-year basketball player, led Biglerville with 10 points while freshman Bear Zullinger, an athletic physical presence, added three points, several key rebounds and a much-needed jolt the bench.
“Jack is in his first year of playing and Bear brings the energy and is physical, which is what we need,” said Canner head coach Neil Weigle. “I think we saw that when we’re physical and we go inside we can shoot the ball better.”
The need to look to the paint derived from Biglerville’s inability to solve Country Day’s 2-3 zone. The visitors sat in that defense for much of the night, and with great success. After scoring 10 points in the opening quarter – six via 3-pointers by Eli Weigle and Cam Tyson – Biglerville went into a deep freeze offensively. When the hosts weren’t turning it over trying to pass over and around the Greyhound zone, they were battering the rim with shots well off the mark.
Eli Weigle, who entered the week averaging 15.5 points per game, fifth-best in the area, shouldered the blame after misfiring in the opening half.
“We think that we can shoot better than we can, quite honestly,” he said. “I started jacking up shots and we’re not a three-ball team. We just shot too many threes.”
Country Day (2-1) remained patient with the rock, looking to Joe Tansey on most of its possessions. Tansey made both ends of a 1-and-1 to pull the ‘Hounds within 12-11 with 3:52 to play in the half. Zullinger answered with a short turnaround jumper two minutes later, but Tansey had the last word in the opening half as he hit a layup to pull his team within a point before finishing a nifty reverse putback under the basket to send the ‘Hounds to the locker room up 15-14.
“We don’t work the ball around the 2-3 zone and we have to find shooters,” said Neil Weigle of his team’s struggles in the opening 16 minutes. “Hopefully tonight with some of our big guys, we learned to get the ball inside and kick it back out for some easier shots. We can’t rely on Eli to shoot it every game.”
The Canners (1-4) did not hit the ground running out of the break as they went more than three minutes without getting off a shot due to turnovers. Ryan VanDyke broke the drought by connecting on a pair of free throws that knotted the game at 16-16.
Eli Weigle and Country Day’s Evan Haglin traded layups before Christian Shaffer hit a short floater to put his team back on top. Haglin answered with another chippy, and when Austin Bole followed up a miss with a putback, Country Day held a one-point edge with a minute left in the quarter.
That’s when Biglerville finally found the right gear on offense.
Shaffer netted another short jumper before Weigle sliced through the lane, dishing off at the last possible instant to a wide-open Regentin who laid it in to give Biglerville a 25-22 lead at the third quarter horn.
The score remained unchanged for nearly three minutes before guard Cam Tyson swiped a pass and went coast-to-coast to give his team a five-point cushion. Tyson then drained a huge triple from the wing that put Biglerville on top 30-22 with 4:35 to play.
The return of Tyson, a star on Biglerville’ s soccer team who suffered a preseason injury and only made his way onto the court this week, provides a much-needed lift for the Canners.
“Having Cam back and taking care of the ball a little bit more helps a lot,” said Neil Weigle. “We have to find other guys to step up and shoot because every team is going to double-team Eli.”
Regentin followed Tyson’s bomb with a putback, and a few trips later Weigle again flew into the paint and dropped the ball off to his big man, who dumped it in to stretch the lead to 13.
“We became more rushed and didn’t look inside, didn’t use our 6-7 guy or our 6-4 guy,” said Weigle of the early offensive woes. “I figured out it wasn’t my night to shoot the ball so the next thing to do is dribble in, draw two (defenders) and once they came look for a dish.”
The Canners continued to pitch a shutout on the defensive end, and with under a minute to play Caleb Woolson slid in for a left-handed layup to close out the scoring.
After Regentin, Tyson scored eight points while Shaffer and Weigle added six apiece. Biglerville’s bigs produced 15 points and controlled the glass on both ends.
“It’s nice to have momentum,” said Neil Weigle of picking up a win prior to Christmas break. “Hopefully once you break that ice they can get a couple more. We had to fight and they know they can fight for four quarters.”
York Country Day 7 8 7 0 - 22
Biglerville 10 4 11 12 - 37
York Country Day (22): Austin Bole 2 1-4 5, Joe Tansey 2 4-6 8, Evan Haglin 4 1-2 9. Totals: 8 6-12 22
Biglerville (37): Eli Weigle 2 1-2 6, Christian Shaffer 3 0-0 6, Caleb Woolson 1 0-0 2, Cam Tyson 3 0-0 8, Bear Zullinger 1 1-2 3, Ryan VanDyke 0 2-2 2, Jack Regentin 5 0-0 10. Non-scorers: Anthony Cervantes, Caden Althoff, Caleol Palmer, Nolan Miller, Brady Salter. Totals: 15 4-6 37
3-pointers: B-Weigle, Tyson 2
