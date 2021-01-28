Just over a year ago, the Littlestown wrestling team lost a YAIAA-3 dual to perennial powerhouse Bermudian Springs by a score of 70-4.
While the Thunderbolts couldn’t quite turn that result around in Thursday’s divisional matchup, dropping a 36-24 decision to the visiting Eagles, the score line showed just how far the Bolts have come in the past year.
“I try not to remember last year’s match too much, but I know it was a lot to a little,” Littlestown coach Andrew Polashuk said after the dual. “The guys carry that stuff with them. In the area, Berm’s known as a really good team and we came out and we hung with them.”
The dual started at 189 pounds and after a 5-4 victory for Jhonathan Balek made it 3-0 for the visitors, the heart of the Eagles lineup went to work.
First it was Savauri Shelton with a second-period pin of returning regional qualifier Jeremy Gebhart at 215 pounds. Then Hogan Swenski followed with a fall of his own, taking Connor Ranking to his back for the pin in just 1:40 at 285 pounds. Not to be outdone, Coby Johnston continued his moment following a big victory on Wednesday night with a 10-second fall over Peyton Welch to bring the score to 21-0.
Freshman Cameron Mingee got the Thunderbolts on the board with a big win at 113 pounds, throwing a headlock to pin Ty Livelsberger inside of a minute.
“Mingee coming up and hitting that headlock and sticking him was real big for us,” Polashuk said. “Coming in as a freshman and getting a pin against a really good team, that’s big.”
Barrett Ziegler continued the momentum with a 5-3 decision over Jacob Simpson at 120 pounds to cut the lead to 21-9.
At 126, Jakson Keffer swung the match back into the favor Bermudian Springs. Leading mid-way through the third period, Keffer was attempting to escape from under Caden Rankin when Rankin got a bit out of position. Keffer reached up, secured Rankin’s head and notched a defensive fall at the 5:14 mark.
Brennan Schisler then followed that up with a first-period pin of Diego Lagunas to move to 4-0 on the year and just about put the dual away at 33-9.
Littlestown breathed a little bit of life back into the contest at 138, as state placewinner Connor Brown, up from 113 a year ago, used an arm bar to pin Bermudian’s Bryce Harner in 1:45.
“I’m feeling really good. I’m getting a lot of pins and I feel strong,” Brown said of the move up in weight. “I definitely feel like I’m working good at this weight. I’m competing really well and I think I’m going to do better than last year.”
Up at 145, the Bolts’ other returning state qualifier, Ayden Dillon, earned a come-from-behind victory over Eagles’ senior Caleb Mantz, 6-4.
“Sometimes that happens in some of his matches. He’ll go out and the guy will get a shot on him,” Polashuk said of Dillon’s win. “But I wasn’t worried there. I knew Ayden was going to fight back. No one is going to hang with Ayden come third period. He has an endless gas tank.”
Mason Hurst made it three victories in a row for Littlestown at 152 pounds, gutting out a 2-0 victory over Cole Mosier to cut the score to 33-21. That left the Thunderbolts needing two pins in the final two matches to send the dual to criteria with Ian Donahue and Dakota Kroft left to wrestle.
At 160 pounds, Donahue nearly secured the fall in a wild third-period sequence against Chanse Boyer. Trailing 1-0, Boyer hit a headlock for five points, but Donahue eventually rolled through and picked up five points of his own, nearly pinning Boyer in the process. Boyer was able to belly out, however, and left Donahue with a 6-5 decision, enough for the win but not enough to keep Littlestown alive in the dual.
“We always tell Ian to go out and do his stuff, but to be smart,” Polashuk said. “He got himself a little bit in danger there, but he pulled through and got the job done. It wasn’t the prettiest, but a win’s a win.
Jonah Martin then earned a 9-2 win over Kroft at 172 pounds to put the icing on the cake for the Eagles and bring them to 2-2 on the year and 2-0 in the division.
Littlestown now finds itself at 2-1 on the year and in the division ahead of Saturday matchups with Eastern York and West Perry on Saturday.
“We just treat every match like a normal match,” Polashuk said. “We’re going to go back to the grind tomorrow and we’re going to make sure we’re the best team out there that we can be.”
Bermudian Springs 36, Littlestown 24
189-Jhonathan Balek (BS) d. Thomas Carucci, 5-4, 215-Savauri Shelton (BS) p. Jeremy Gebhart, 2:27. 285-Hogan Swesnki (BS) p. Connor Rankin, 1:40, 106-Coby Johnston (BS) p. Peyton Welch, :10, 113-Cameron Mingee (L) p. Ty Livelsberger, :51, 120-Barrett Ziegler (L) d. Jacob Simpson, 5-3, 126-Jakson Keffer (BS) p. Caden Rankin, 5:14, 132-Brennan Schisler (BS) p. Diego Lagunas, :28, 138-Connor Brown (L) p. Bryce Harner (1:45), 145-Ayden Dillon (L) d. Caleb Mantz, 6-4, 152-Mason Hurst (L) d. Cole Mosier, 2-0, 160-Ian Donahue (L) d. Chanse Boyer, 6-5, 172-Jonah Martin (BS) d. Dakota Kroft, 9-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.