During the offseason, Andrew Ditty painstakingly compiled a complete history of the Fairfield girls’ basketball program. The painful part wasn’t digging into archives and retrieving volumes of data, rather digesting the statistics that he found.
The Knights’ third-year head coach learned that the program last posted a winning record in the 2005-06 season when it went 21-6. In the 15 years since that highwater mark, Fairfield has won just 62 games while losing 269 times.
Ditty and his team are determined to pen their own chapter in his book, one that reads of perseverance and success.
“We feel like it’s the beginning of a new Fairfield,” said Ditty. “We’re not doing things the way they used to do it. We have high expectations for ourselves and we’re trying to make a better product on and off the court.”
Fairfield increased its win total from three games to five last season and with nearly all of its offensive firepower returning, is poised to bump that total again this winter. At the forefront of the attack is the terrific 1-2 punch of Breana Valentine and Maddie Neiderer, who combined to average 24 points per game.
Valentine burst onto the varsity scene as a freshman, netting 22 and 26 points respectively in her first two games. She was limited to 13 contests but averaged a team-best 12.8 points per outing, which ranked seventh among Times Area players. The talented 5-foot-8 combo guard connected on 67 percent of her free throws and knocked down 16 3-pointers.
Neiderer, a 5-10 forward, has the versatility to go inside for a bucket or a rebound, or step out to the 3-point line, where she drilled 29 shots to rank fifth locally. The senior scored 11.4 points per game last season and hit 64 percent of her free throws.
Neiderer went over 20 points three times last season and will enter his final scholastic season with 558 career points.
“Maddie hustles up and down the court, she can shoot, rebound and plays stellar defense,” said Ditty. “Breana is very good at getting a quick steal or finishing a fast break.
“They’re special athletes, team leaders and do anything that I ask. Both girls have put in the time playing AAU and really applying their craft.”
The Knights also return key contributors in seniors Emma Dennison, Maddie Cromwell, Kira Weikert and Braiden Wastler, giving them a ton of varsity experience. In addition to the veterans, there is a host of younger players that fill out a roster that stands at 20 players.
Fairfield, which had just eight players in its varsity program two years ago, will not only have depth but also field a jayvee team this season.
With that surplus of players comes an extra dose of expectation.
“Our big goal is districts,” said Ditty. “We have not been there since these seniors were in kindergarten. We’ll do all we can to be in that top four (in Class 2A). It will not be easy but it’s our goal. We also want to improve on last year’s wins because we feel like we left a couple of games on the court.”
Ditty pointed to missed opportunities against York Tech, a YAIAA-4 foe that defeated Fairfield 71-66 and 51-46 last season. The Knights also dropped a 45-42 squeaker to Littlestown and were unable to close the deal in an eventual 58-44 setback against Fannett-Metal.
Picking up a win or two in those contests may have made the difference as Fairfield finished one spot out of the playoff cutline last season.
“We have to play with more intensity, consistently,” said Ditty. “We had yo-yo games where they went up, we came back, and we couldn’t quite finish. We need to be consistent throughout.”
Tightening up a defense that allowed an area-high 52 points per game would go a long way toward reaching the postseason as well.
“We have to be smarter with the basketball,” said Ditty. “We will give up points, but we have to be smart with how we give them up and cut down on our turnovers.”
Housed in a division with perennial powers Bermudian Springs, Delone Catholic and York Catholic won’t make Fairfield’s path to the playoffs a smooth one, but Ditty welcomes those challenges. He is open about the respect he has for the head coaches of those programs and treats those matchups as learning experiences for his team, which is comprised of five seniors, two juniors and 13 underclassmen.
“It’s the toughest small-school division in the state,” he said. “My kids haven’t backed down from challenges, they still fight until the end. We are getting better talent-wise and we hope that tenacity and talent translate onto the court.”
Fairfield tips off its season on Friday, Dec. 10 at the Harrisburg Christian Tournament.
