Cory Eliason has been on a hot streak recently with the All Star Circuit of Champions. Eliason has 12 top 10 finishes in his last 13 races including a win last weekend and now the Kramer Klash victory on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway.
Despite leading wire to wire, it was not an easy win for Eliason as a slew of early race incidents kept the drivers out on the track for longer than usual.
“It’s been a long night, I’m definitely kind of winded now,” said Eliason. “It seemed like I just ran 100 laps for 35.”
In addition to the feature, Eliason’s team faced challenges earlier in the night.
“An engine expired in the heat race, and we changed that and got going again,” he said.
After the early race carnage Eliason was able to get in a rhythm.
Lapped traffic came into play on lap 9 for the leader.
“I got behind lapped traffic and they were bottom, middle and top and I really didn’t know what to do,” said Eliason. “I’ve been in that situation before where I come way to close to them and put myself in a bad position. So, I left the door open to see how much of a lead I had or when somebody was going to poke in there.”
The Central PA month of money coincides with the All Star’s upcoming visits and Eliason hitting his stride could not have come at a better time.
“Since then (Knoxville) we’ve been really fast, and I’ve been super comfortable,” he said. “I’ve been driving the absolute daylights out of this thing.”
Two Kramer Williamson cars paced the field ahead of the 35-lap Kramer Klash. One was Justin Peck’s Williamson tribute car and the second was Kramer’s daughter, Felicia Williamson in one of his famous pink #73 sprint cars.
Eliason started on the pole with Zeb Wise to his outside. Eliason led the field into 1 but the caution came out for Tyler Ross before a lap was in the books.
The field lined up for a complete restart with Eliason once again taking the lead.
This time the red flag flew before a lap was completed. Cory Haas, Matt Campbell, Freddie Rahmer, JJ Grasso, Tim Glatfelter and Cap Henry piled up in turn 1. Haas, Glatfelter and Henry all got upside down. Rahmer, Grasso and Glatfelter rejoined the field.
The field lined up for their third attempt at a clean start. Eliason took the lead with Wise in second and Parker Price Miller in third.
Hunter Schuerenberg got under Robbie Kendall for fourth in turn 1 on the first lap. Schuerenberg and Kendall got together at the opposite end of the track with Kendall taking a ride in turn 4. Ian Madsen, Devon Borden, Brent Marks and Chase Dietz got collected as well when the red came out.
Eliason led Wise, Price Miller, Gerard McIntyre and Kyle Reinhardt to the cone for the first single file restart of the race.
Peck and Reinhardt battled for fifth with Peck taking the spot on lap 3.
Wise was closing in on Eliason as lapped traffic loomed ahead. Eliason entered lapped traffic on lap 9. Wise got a good run coming out of turn 2 and had Eliason’s lead down to .243 seconds on lap 11.
Peck caught the lone Posse member in the top five, McIntyre, and was battling him for fourth. Peck got by McIntyre for fourth on lap 12.
Wise took the lead in turn 3 on lap 13 but Eliason got him back at the line to hold the top spot.
Peck continued his charge to the front and slid Price Miller for third turns 3 and 4 to take the spot on lap 20. With another slider in turns 3 and 4, Peck took second on lap 27.
The caution came out with 7 laps to go when Skylar Gee stopped on the backstretch.
The top five for the restart were Eliason, Peck, Wise, Price Miller and McIntyre. Brandon Rahmer restarted ninth after starting the feature 24th.
Price Miller got under Wise for third before the caution came out on lap 30 for Tim Wagaman. Wagaman came to a stop on the back stretch.
With five laps to go Eliason led Peck, Price Miller, Wise and McIntyre to the cone for the final restart of the race.
Price Miller looked under Peck for second and took the spot on lap 31.
Eliason crossed the line 2.313 seconds ahead of Price Miller. Peck made it an All Star sweep of the podium with his third place finish. Wise finished fourth and McIntyre was the lone Posse member in the top five.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
All Star Circuit of Champions Sprints
Feature (35 laps): 1. 26-Cory Eliason ($7,300); 2. 39-Parker Price Miller; 3. 73-Justin Peck; 4. 10-Zeb Wise; 5. 16-Gerard McIntyre; 6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 7. 87-Alan Krimes; 8. 11-TJ Stutts; 9. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 10. 7BC-Tyler Courtney; 11. 1X-Chad Trout; 12. 75-Tyler Ross; 13. 99m-Kyle Moody; 14. 5-Ian Madsen; 15. 11-JJ Grasso; 16. 17B-Bill Balog; 17. 5E-Tim Wagaman (DNF); 18. 07-Skylar Gee (DNF); 19. 69-Tim Glatfelter (DNF); 20. 51-Freddie Rahmer (DNF); 21. 55K-Robbie Kendall (DNF); 22. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg (DNF); 23. 19-Brent Marks (DNF); 24. 27-Devon Borden (DNF); 25. 39-Chase Dietz (DNF); 26. 38-Cory Haas (DNF); 27. 4-Cap Henry (DNF); 28. 21-Matt Campbell (DNF)
Lap leaders: Eliason (1-35)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 73-Justin Peck; 2. 10-Zeb Wise; 3. 27-Devon Borden; 4. 11-TJ Stutts; 5. 5-Ian Madsen; 6. 4-Cap Henry; 7. 59-Jim Siegel; 8. 5w-Lucas Wolfe; 9. 11P-Greg Plank (DNF); 10. 39-Chase Dietz (DNS)
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney; 3. 26-Cory Eliason; 4. 39-Parker Price Miller; 5. 75-Tyler Ross; 6. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 7. 17B-Bill Balog; 8. 99m-Kyle Moody; 9. 35-Tyler Esh; 10. 47K-Kody Lehman
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 2. 1X-Chad Trout; 3. 19-Brent Marks; 4. 38-Cory Haas; 5. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 6. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 7. 44-Dylan Norris; 8. 8-Billy Dietrich; 9. 90-Jordan Givler
Heat 4 (8 laps): 1. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 2. 87-Alan Krimes; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 07-Skylar Gee; 5. 16-Gerard McIntyre; 6. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 7. 21-Matt Campbell; 8. 7-Trey Hivner; 9. 11-JJ Grasso
Dash 1 (4 laps): 1. 26-Cory Eliason; 2. 39-Parker Price Miller; 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg; 4. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 5. 11-TJ Stutts
Dash 2 (4 laps): 1. 10-Zeb Wise; 2. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 3. 16-Gerard McIntyre; 4. 19-Brent Marks; 5. 73-Justin Peck
Consy (12 laps): 1. 4-Cap Henry; 2. 39-Chase Dietz; 3. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 4. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 5. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 6. 59-Jim Siegel; 7. 44-Dylan Norris; 8. 99m-Kyle Moody; 9. 21-Matt Campbell; 10. 90-Jordan Givler; 11. 17B-Bill Balog; 12. 5w-Lucas Wolfe; 13. 7-Trey Hivner; 14. 47K-Kody Lehman; 15. 11P-Greg Plank; 16. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF); 17. 35-Tyler Esh (DNS)
Central PA Legends
Feature (20 laps): 1. 10-Jeremy Ott ($310); 2. 27-Logan Carbaugh; 3. 51-Travis McClelland; 4. 18-Chris Transeau; 5. 14w-Stephen Wurtzer; 6. 18B-Blaine Leppo; 7. 80-Wes Alleman; 8. 53-Bill Diehl; 9. 4J-Choya Young; 10. 30K-Seth Kearchner; 11. 19J-Jonathan Robinson; 12. 19P-Travis Perry; 13. 1D-Owen Dimm; 14. 45-Aaron Updegraff; 15. 17-Cory Phillips; 16. 56-Zach Baxter; 17. 34-Dan Harrison; 18. 2-Quinn Trimmer; 19. 90-Scott Spidle; 20. 92-Cody Altland; 21. 26-Shaun Abney; 22. Z13-Vince Wenrich; 23. 24-Justin Cunningham (DNF); 24. 93-Brent Marquis (DNF)
Lap leaders: Carbaugh (1-8) & Ott (9-20)
Heat winners: Diehl, Leppo, McClelland, Transeau
Consy winners: Marquis, Trimmer
