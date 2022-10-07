BERM
Buy Now

Bermudian Springs’ Jack Gautsch (13) is lifted in the air by a teammate as they celebrate his touchdown in the first quarter of Friday’s YAIAA-3 game against visiting Fairfield. The Eagles defeated the Knights, 33-7. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

There were several points Friday when Fairfield seemed poised to make things interesting against Bermudian Springs. The Eagle defense determined each time that it preferred to keep things the way they were.

Bermudian made a pair of key second-quarter defensive stops while holding a two-score lead, allowing the Eagle offense time to get cranking in a 33-7 victory over the Knights in a YAIAA-3 game at Alumni Field in York Springs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.