There were several points Friday when Fairfield seemed poised to make things interesting against Bermudian Springs. The Eagle defense determined each time that it preferred to keep things the way they were.
Bermudian made a pair of key second-quarter defensive stops while holding a two-score lead, allowing the Eagle offense time to get cranking in a 33-7 victory over the Knights in a YAIAA-3 game at Alumni Field in York Springs.
The victory, Bermudian’s third straight, was fueled by a defense that was challenged by fullback Stephen Higgs and the Fairfield running game but continually found ways to make stops. The Knights were stopped at the Bermudian 14-yard line on their penultimate drive of the first half, and their next possession was ended at the Eagle 1-yard line on the half’s final play.
“The stop before half was critical,” Bermudian coach John Livelsberger said. “If we would have went in there with them scoring right before the half, I’m not exactly sure how the kids would have responded. I know they would have continued to play hard, but that can get in their heads. That was a really big stop for momentum, and then we were able to get the ball back and put it on the ground and start pounding it.”
The first quarter had made it seem like the Eagles (3-4, 3-1 YAIAA-3) were set for a rout, with the Bermudian offense scoring two touchdowns within its first three possessions. The first was an 11-play, 65-yard drive that was extended by a 17-yard scramble on fourth-and-11 by quarterback Tyson Carpenter. The junior capped the drive three plays later by hitting Jack Gautsch for a 29-yard touchdown.
The Eagles’ second scoring drive required just two plays, the latter of which was a 43-yard touchdown pass from Carpenter to halfback Tyler Staub, who broke uncovered in the seam. The tally put Bermudian up 13-0 with 1:06 to play in the first quarter.
Facing a two-score hole, Fairfield responded. The Knights (1-5, 1-3 YAIAA-3) melted 7:29 off the clock and ran 16 plays, reaching the Bermudian 14-yard line. But a reverse handoff on third-and-nine went awry, resulting in a desperation heave that was picked off by Bermudian’s Gabe Kline.
The Knight defense forced a turnover on Bermudian’s ensuing possession. Fairfield took over with 1:28 before half and moved down the field, the key play being a tipped completion that Dominic Smitley took 36 yards. The Knights made it to the Bermudian one-yard line with no timeouts and one opportunity to run a play; the handoff to Higgs (25 carries, 112 yards) was stuffed by Eagle linebacker Carter Storm.
“It would have been a different ballgame,” Fairfield coach Jason Thurston said. “It would be a tight game, maybe 14-13, even 13-7. There definitely would have been a better mindset coming out in the second half for us, as opposed to 13-0. Even that wasn’t terrible, but in the second half (Bermudian) did a great job and just pulled away.”
Bermudian gave itself some breathing room out of halftime, forcing a punt on Fairfield’s first possession and then driving to the Knights’ 11-yard line. There the Eagles lost a fumble, but defensive lineman Tyler Kunkel forced a recovered a fumble on the next play to gain the ball back; halfback Andrew Smith added to his big night (13 carries, 130 yards) by going nine yards for the score on the next play, making it 19-0 with 7:10 to go in the third.
“That’s what we’re attempting to do, is have all the backs have a great night, or find the hot hand and ride it,” Livelsberger said. “Smith ran great. Andrew just looked dangerous tonight—real fast, great vision. We have three tough guys to defend, especially when you don’t know which one it’s going to.”
Fairfield made one last bid to close to the gap, driving into Bermudian territory again. A turnover on downs ensued at the Eagle 43-yard line though, and from there Bermudian’s depth advantage became a factor. The Eagles mounted quick scoring drives on their next possessions, both ending in Tyler Staub touchdown runs, and they finally were able to break away.
Fairfield 0 0 0 7 — 7
Bermudian Springs 13 0 6 14 — 33
First Quarter
BS—Jack Gautsch 29 pass from Tyson Carpenter (kick blocked), 7:30
BS—Tyler Staub 43 pass from Carpenter (Leo Hernandez kick), 1:06
Third Quarter
BS—Andrew Smith 9 run (kick blocked), 7:10
Fourth Quarter
BS—Tyler Staub 16 run (Dylan Hubbard pass from Carpenter), 11:52
BS—Staub 18 run (pass failed), 9:18
F—Andrew Koons 2 run (Wyatt Kuhn kick), :20
Team Statistics
FF BS
First downs 14 18
Rushes-yards 52-186 36-257
Passing 3-15-1 7-13-0
Passing yards 61 98
Total offense 247 355
Penalties-yards 2-15 3-23
Punts-yards 3-26.3 1-52.0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 3-1
Individual Statistics
Rushing: F-Stephen Higgs 25-112, Camden Bryant 11-22, Connor Joy 3-14, Dominic Smitley 6-21, Andrew Koons 4-9, Jackson Reinke 3-8. BS-Andrew Smith 13-130, Eddie Sebright 8-54, Tyler Staub 6-39, Carter Storm 2-6, Tyson Carpenter 5-28, Jacob Keller 2-0.
Passing: F-Wyatt Kuhn 3-9-0-61, Andrew Koons 0-6-1-0. BS-Carpenter 7-13-0-98, Caden Nye 0-0-0-0.
Receiving: F-Higgs 2-25, Smitley 1-36. BS-Dylan Hubbard 3-19, Jack Gautsch 1-29, Staub 1-43, A. Smith 1-3, Storm 1-4.
