Biglerville had limited opportunities, but Post 262 took advantage of them in their 6-2 victory over visiting Chambersburg in Franklin County American Legion baseball action Monday evening at Oakside Community Park.
In the four frames that Post 262 didn’t score, they went down in order in each inning, while they scored twice in the second and four times in the fifth.
“We took advantage of the few chances that we got to score tonight,” Biglerville head coach Neil Weigle said. “We were able to bunch our hits together in those two innings.”
Chambersburg dented the scoreboard first with a two-spot in the top of the second as Jason Chuna singled home Evan Wagaman, then Garrett Swatsbury hit into a double play that plated Hunter Stevens.
Biglerville (2-0) responded with its own two-run rally in its half of the second to even things, 2-2. A two-run double to the gap in left-center by Will Myers scored Ben Angstadt and Austin Black, both of whom singled after there were two outs in the frame.
The visitors threatened in the third when they had two on with one out, but Post 262 hurler Cody Valentine induced a pop out and fanned the next hitter to put out the fire.
In the fourth, Stevens led off with a single and stole second, but got no further as Valentine retired the next three hitters.
Post 262 took the lead in the fifth with two-run singles by Cameron Hartzell and Logan Brewer. Hartzell’s knock scored Myers and Eli Weigle, both of whom drew free passes with one out. Brewer’s hit plated Hartzell and Jake Myers.
The free passes ended Trayton Saruls’ outing on the hill for Post 46 as he took the loss while pitching 4 1/3 innings and allowing four runs and three hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
In the sixth, Brewer, who manned third base for the hosts, made back-to-back nice defensive plays to retire the first two hitters, then a Valentine punchout ended the inning.
“My fastball and curveball were both working well for me,” Valentine said. “My catcher (Will Myers) called a good game and the defense played well behind me.”
Valentine worked around a two-out walk to finish off his complete game with a strikeout in the seventh.
His final line included a pair of earned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. It took him 94 pitches to go the route, with 64 of them being strikes.
“My arm felt good tonight and I was well-rested,” Valentine, who hadn’t pitched since Fairfield’s high school ended, said.
Weigle added, “Cody pitched really well. He had good velocity, threw a lot of strikes and the defense played well tonight.”
As usual, the Biglerville roster is made up of players from Biglerville and Fairfield high schools, respectively.
“I really like our team and I think we have a chance to have a good season,” Weigle said. “We’ve got eleven guys from Biglerville and all five of our guys from Fairfield were starters for their high school team.”
Post 262 returns to the diamond with a home contest against Greencastle on Wednesday, before playing eight consecutive games on the road. They will then finish their regular season with three straight home games from July 2-7.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Chambersburg 020 000 0 — 2 5 2
Biglerville 020 040 x — 6 5 1
Trayton Saruls, Blaine Wilson (5) and Jason Chuna; Cody Valentine and Will Myers. WP-Valentine. LP- Saruls. SO-BB: Saruls 3-2, Wilson 3-1; Valentine 7-3. 2B: B-Myers.
