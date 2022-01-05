Playing their third game in as many nights, the Canners appeared to be in danger of finishing out Wednesday’s contest wearing cement-filled sneakers.
But with the outcome very much undecided, they reached down deep and somehow found another gear, spearheaded by team leaders Brylee Rodgers and Emily Woolson. The ball-hawking juniors made like free safeties on a football field, swiping pass after pass that led to easy buckets and free throws as the home team found fresh legs. The intercepting tandem and determined teammates used a 29-point spurt to close out Biglerville’s 62-48 win over Annville-Cleona in a non-conference girls’ basketball tilt.
“One of our big concerns going into tonight was that we played so hard the previous two games,” said Canner head coach Nolan Peterson, alluding to matchups with James Buchanan and York Tech. “We played three quarters each of those nights and tonight we finally put four together. I told them ‘go out and give me four quarters tonight and we’ll have probably the lightest practice of the year tomorrow.’”
The Canners can cool their heels Thursday thanks to their blitzkrieg of a fourth quarter on Wednesday. Rodgers patrolled the middle of the floor, stepping in front of numerous passes, while Woolson was busy locking down the perimeter. The Little Dutchmen (3-5), who had won three straight games, coughed up 29 points in the decisive quarter by coughing up the ball.
Rodgers netted 13 points and Woolson tallied an even dozen over the final eight minutes of action, with both players going 5-for-6 at the free throw line.
“The support from our school and that we connected very well,” said Woolson of keys down the stretch. “We were able to feed off it and it kept us rolling. Eventually they were getting tired, and we kept pressing them. We didn’t let up.”
A ragged start to the game saw Biglerville (5-5) holding an 11-10 lead through a quarter of play. Annville did yeoman’s work limiting Rodgers to three points as senior guard Erin Schrader was like a shadow. Freshmen Ava Peterson and Kierney Weigle helped fill the scoring void, as Peterson buried a corner 3-pointer and Weigle converted an and-1 after hitting a short jumper.
Annville inched ahead in the second quarter, 16-13, before Woolson swished a left-handed scoop shot. The visitors answered with a pair of free throws by Claire Hoover and Josephine Clay’s jumper to go up 20-15 with less than two minutes left in the half.
Rodgers, who was in double digits in steals on the night, picked off a pass and went coast to coast with a minute to play before Weigle came up big again by knocking down a pair of free throws. Weigle pilfered another Annville offering and was fouled again, draining a pair at the stripe with six ticks left to give the home team and one-point lead at the intermission.
“We had some freshmen really step up,” said Peterson. “We have to have it nightly. Everybody has to show up every day.”
Biglerville’s depth was tested when freshman starter Claire Roberts was tagged with her fourth foul just 23 seconds into the second half. The underclassmen continued to give quality minutes while Rodgers and Woolson accounted for all 12 points scored in the quarter. Woolson hit a pair of floaters and tossed in six points over the final two minutes but Annville refused to go away. Sage Sherk ran down a long pass for a layup and Hoover scored on a nifty give-and-go to trim Biglerville’s lead to 33-30 entering the fourth.
Weigle scored her ninth point of the night in the opening sequence and Woolson buried a triple to make it 40-36 with 6:15 remaining. A minute later, the feeding frenzy began as Rodgers intercepted and pass and converted a layup. She repeated the feat seconds later and was fouled, completing an old-fashioned three-point play.
When Woolson found Rodgers on a long pass for yet another layup, the Canners were holding a 48-38 lead.
“It was our defensive pressure and the underclassmen stepping up for us,” said Rodgers.
Annville, which saw two key players foul out during the relentless pressure, got to within eight of the Canners on two more occasions but could draw no closer as the war of attrition was clearly won by the home side.
“It came from the preseason,” said Peterson of the Canners finding another gear late in the game. “We’ve done a lot of conditioning because we know we have to play this way in order to compete. We had to come out in the preseason and run, run, run to get our legs under us.”
Rodgers iced the win by draining a pair of free throws in the final seconds. Wednesday marked her fifth-straight game with at least 22 points scored, including a 33-point effort the previous night in a win over York Tech. She is averaging 27 points per game over the last five contests.
“Having my team around me the whole time and attacking like coach tells me to, to get free throws,” said Rodgers of her offensive outburst. “If we play how we have been playing the past three nights we can win the majority of our games. We have to keep playing together.”
Biglerville has a short turnaround before Friday’s YAIAA-3 matchup against York Catholic.
Annville-Cleona 10 10 10 18 — 48
Biglerville 11 10 12 29 – 62
Annville-Cleona (48): Schrader 2 0-0 4, Clay 4 2-2 10, Speraw 2 0-0 4, Sherk 5 0-0 12, Sellers 2 1-3 5, A. Hoover 2 5-8 9, C. Hoover 1 2-2 4. Totals: 18 10-15 48
Biglerville (62): Rylie Brewer 0 0-2 0, Brylee Rodgers 7 9-15 23, Paige Miller 2 0-0 4, Emily Woolson 6 8-12 21, Ava Peterson 1 0-0 3, Joscelynn Anglin 1 0-1 2, Kierney Weigle 2 5-5 9. Non-scorers: Roberts. Totals: 19 22-35 62
3-pointers: AC-Sherk 2; B-Woolson, Peterson
