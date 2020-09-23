There is not a lot Jason Leppo hasn’t seen on a volleyball court, but that is about to change.
The veteran Delone Catholic head coach will lead his team into a match like none other tonight at Hanover. The competition will be the first for Times Area volleyball teams under Gov. Tom Wolf’s 25-person restriction for indoor sporting events. With a roster of 30 kids, settling on the schematics has been a new wrinkle all coaches have been forced to face.
“I’ve talked to more of the York coaches with Ballyhoo (Sports Academy) and the club teams and we’ve shared different ideas, but I don’t know if any of us have a great plan,” said Leppo. “Since we’re away on Thursday somebody else gets to be the guinea pig. I’ll text around (after the match) and see what worked and what doesn’t work.”
The spectator limitation has forced schools to develop unique ways to hold matches, particularly how to house players. Since full rosters and coaching staffs from both teams would exceed the cap, players waiting to sub into the match will be forced to wait in hallways or adjoining rooms.
Leppo said for home matches, Delone players can use the lobby while the other team’s reserves will gather in the weight room. He joked that he might have to text or use Facetime with his assistant to signal the substitutions he would like to make during a match.
Some schools have indicated they will use auxiliary gyms to hold JV matches or station players waiting to sub into varsity competitions.
“It’s about adaptability,” he said. “There’s no competitive advantage so there’s no use griping about it.”
The ability to adapt will be key to the season according to Leppo, who said his players have done a terrific job following safety guidelines. Players go through a screening process prior to practice and are encouraged to shelf the warrior mentality if they’re feeling less than 100 percent healthy.
An adjustment the Squirettes had to make early on was maintaining distance when gathering in team huddles.
“That’s been one of the strangest things because we’re a close-knit group,” said Leppo. “We’ve had to leave more distance in our huddles with no touching and all our hugs will be symbolic this year. It’s a big deal but in the grand scheme we’re happy to be back in the gym and not spending time focusing on those things.”
After watching the Delone girls’ basketball team have its state title run yanked like a rug from beneath its feet in mid-March, when the PIAA was forced to cancel the rest of the state tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic, Leppo was hesitant to ramp up offseason workouts until knowing an official season was to be played.
“The unknown was, what are we getting ready for,” he said. “If it’s just for fun, I’m all in; if it’s to have a season, I’m all in on that too. I just thought we can’t get their hopes up and have it taken away again so we waited until we knew what was going to happen.
“One of the hardest scenarios was watching the basketball team with no conclusion, no finality to it. If we’re going to start I hope we’re able to see it through to some type of conclusion.”
Now that a season is about to begin, the Squirettes can get back to business, and for them business is about winning. Delone is the gold standard in District 3 girls’ volleyball with 13 championships, most of any program in any class. Leppo’s teams have won five D3 titles since 2012 and he is just four victories away from 200 while at Delone.
“Once the PIAA voted to play, our expectations are our expectations,” said Leppo. “We won’t change them. Part of the excitement is having the opportunity to compete. We’re not just playing to have fun, we’re going to compete until someone tells us we can’t anymore.”
