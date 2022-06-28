SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
Cashtown 5, Shippensburg 2
The Pirates scored five times in the top of the seventh to rally past the homestanding Stars on Tuesday, cashing in on four errors in the frame.
The first three Cashtown batters of the inning reached via error, knotting the game at 1-1. A bases-loaded walk gave the visitors a 2-1 lead, and following a strikeout another walk made it 3-1. Chase King delivered an RBI single and Zach Koons plated a final run with a sacrifice fly to round out the rally.
Austin Kunkel went the route on the bump for the winners, striking out nine while walking two. Kunkel allowed eight hits but just a pair of earned runs.
Michael Tempel was 2-for-4 with a double and King finished with a pair of hits as well.
Cashtown 000 000 5 — 5 7 3
Shippensburg 010 000 1 — 2 8 4
Kunkel. Byers, Milum (7). WP: Kunkel. LP: Byers. SO-BB: Kunkel 9-2, Byers 7-6, Milum 0-0. 2B: C-Tempel. 3B: S-Wagaman, Skhrim
Frederick 11, Biglerville 3
Chris Shriver banged out a double and two triples as the Flying Dogs downed the visiting Black Sox in South Penn League action on Tuesday.
Frederick (11-7) ripped six extra-base hits in the contest, including a home run by Curt Moore who went 3-for-4 with four RBI. Shriver plated three runs and Chris Devine knocked in a pair.
Biglerville (10-12) mustered only one hit off Frederick starter John Kominars, who fanned three and walked four.
Biglerville 021 00 — 3 1 2
Frederick 012 53 — 11 14 5
Ta. Byers, Brewer (4), Redding (5). Kominars. WP: Kominars. LP: Byers. SO-BB: Byers 2-0, Brewer 1-1, Redding 0-1, Kominars 3-4. 2B: F-C. Shriver, R. Shriver, Eberly. 3B: F-C. Shriver. HR: F-Moore.
LEGION BASEBALL
Ft. Loudon 2, Biglerville 0
Ft. Loudon scored a pair of unearned runs in the second inning and rode Alex Umbrell’s arm from there in beating Biglerville on Tuesday. Umbrell fanned four and walked one, pitching around six hits in posting a complete-game shutout.
Post 262 saw Jared Hollabaugh single twice and four other players record a hit, but was unable to dent the scoreboard.
Austin Black was saddled with the loss despite firing a four-hitter with a pair of punchouts.
Ft. Loudon 020 000 0 — 2 4 1
Biglerville 000 000 0 — 0 6 1
WP: Umbrell. LP: Black. SO-BB: Umbrell 4-1, Black 2-1.
